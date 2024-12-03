We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A New Level of Classroom with LG CreateBoard
Class is being conducted in the classroom, and the class material screen which is displayed on the classroom wall's LG CreateBoard is being shared on the students' tablets.
*Image dramatised for illustrative purposes
*Tablets not included.
Various Teaching Templates
Students are solving problems using various ruler models on the LG CreateBoard menu.
Multi-touch
The LG CreateBoard can detect up to 40 touchpoints simultaneously, helping to create a realistic board touch experience for students. This multi-touch functionality helps students quickly become accustomed to the board, which may assist in organic engagement during classroom sessions.
"In the classroom, several students are simultaneously writing on the LG CreateBoard screen. "
* A max of 32 points are recognised in the Android environment, and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.
* Up to 10 points can be recognised in the writing app.
Easy to Save / Import / Export
LG CreateBoard has import and export functionality. Users can save and import resources directly to and from Google Drive or OneDrive* Files can also be imported from a USB drive, enabling users to browse resources saved on USB storage.
Materials used to conduct class can be shared through the LG CreateBoard's import and export function after class.
*This function requries internet connection.
Wireless ScreenShare
The LG CreateBoard can easily share screens with multiple devices in real time via app and website.
*LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
An internet connection and wireless network is required.
LG ConnectedCare DMS (Optional)
An IT manager is managing/controlling the status of the LG CreateBoard through LG ConnectedCare DMS.
*LG ConnectCare DMS is available separately at additional cost.
*LG ConnectedCare DMS supports the TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK Series as of now under a cloud environment.
ConnectedCare DMS Remote Control
Frequently used controls such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied using a Remote Control Function over internet. Content including images, videos, audio messages, or live streaming can be remotely shared with connected devices.
The user can set a threshold for receiving an warning/error signal for eight categories: display temperature, CPU usage, etc. The current status of the issue is easily indicated in categories, enabling for quick real-time responses. Issues can be managed remotely with an LG ConnectedCare DMS solution.
Threshold Settings
Users can set thresholds in eight different categories, such as display temperature, memory usage, and signal strength, and receive warning or error notifications based on their threshold settings.
Monitoring & Fault Diagnosis
Real-time status checks and remote problem diagnosis are possible for IT managers. Additionally, issues can be categorised by their current status, allowing for easy viewing and swift responses.
Issue Management
The LG ConnectedCare DMS solution enables remote issue management.
Bluetooth Connectivity
The LG CreateBoard can wirelessly connect to devices such as keyboards, mice, and speakers via Bluetooth.
C-type Connection
The LG CreateBoard easily transmits data via USB-C connectivity and can charge up to 65W.
*USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
* OPS Player for LG CreateBoard is sold separately.
Screen Lock
Teachers can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. Users can set the Screen Lock in the Settings menu to protect the device from unidentified users.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
98"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 X 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
-
Brightness
440 nit (w/o Glass Max.), 390 nit (w/o Glass Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200 : 1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 × 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 B (10 bit)
-
Response Time
8 ms
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
-
Life time
30,000 Hrs(L50, Min.), 50,000 Hrs (L30)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16 / 7
-
Portait / Landscape
No / Yes
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
30 / 27 / 27 / 45 mm
-
Weight (Head)
103.6 kg
-
Packed Weight
133.2 kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
2,244 × 1,323 × 91 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2,406 × 1,474 × 280 mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
800 × 600 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 90%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
395 W
-
Max.
610 W
-
DPM
≤0.5W
-
Power off
≤0.5W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1,348 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 2,081 BTU/Hr (Max)
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (15W × 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built-in
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Thai, Indonesian, Qajaq, Catalan, Basque
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, USB Type-C Cable(C to C) 1.8 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F)
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø2 mm↑
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
≤5 ms
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
±1.5mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
4 T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
88%
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7 / 8 / 10 / Linux / Mac / Android (Supports one point touch on Windows XP / Linux / Mac)
-
Multi Touch Point
Max 40 points (Windows), Max 32 points (Android)