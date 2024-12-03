We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-one Essential Series
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1
-
Pixel Pitch
1.56
-
Module Resolution(WxH)
160x180
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250x281.25x141)
-
Weight per Module (kg/unit)
0.471)
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
12x6
-
Screen Resolution (WxH)
1,920x1,080
-
Screen Dimensions(WxHxD, mm)
3,000x1678.5x38
-
Module Surface Area (㎡)
0.071)
-
Weight per Screen(kg)
140
-
Weight per Square Meter(Kg/m²)
27.8
-
Physical Pixel Density(Pixels/m²)
409,600
-
Screen Structure Material
Aluminum
-
Service Access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Min. Brightness(After Calibration)
800
-
Colour Temperature
6,500
-
Visual Viewing Angle(Horizontal)
160
-
Visual View Angel(Vertical)
160
-
Brightness Uniformity
98%
-
Colour Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000
-
Processing Depth(bit)
16
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Max)
3000
-
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Avg)
1000
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
600
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Lifetime (Half brightness)*
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0°C to +40°C
-
Operating Humidity
<90%RH (without condensation)
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
-
Input
HDMI(3) ,USB(3)
-
Output
3.5 Stereo Audio Out
-
Control
IR(1), USB, Ethernet(1)
-
Power
AC-100-240V-50/60HZ
DISCLAIMERS
-
Disclaimers
1) Based on LDM(LED PCB)