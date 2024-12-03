We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-one Smart Series
LG LED All-in-One Smart Series
The LAEC installed with a motorized stand in a conference room. A user is sharing her laptop screen to the LAEC screen through LG One:Quick Share.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
* One:Quick Share dongle shown is not included with the product.
* The webOS Signage Developer site (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) provides SDK tools and documentation for creating apps on LG Digital Signage. This is only open to partners.
LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
This consists of total 3 steps' images for installing One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image is for pairing the USB Dongle and the LG Signage, the second describe a person is holding the USB dongle and trying to connect it to the PC, and the last image is for finally people having a meeting by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop and sharing a screen with the LAEC on the wall.
* Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
*** LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
Easy Installation
This consists of total 3 steps' images for securing two cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.
* Fixing screws or installing wall mount / accessories is needed additionally.
Installation Accessories
The LAEC installed on the wall of high-rise space with wall mounted. The LAEC’s have been installed along with the motorized stand in an event hall.
*Optional Motorised Stand available for Purchase Separately.
* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control
*LG ConnectedCare' needs to purchase separately.
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
LAEC018-GN2
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.88
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
300x168.75
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
284,444
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.2
-
Cabinet material
Aluminum
-
Service access
Front
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
12x12 (Total 144)
-
Screen Resolution (WxH)
1,920x1,080
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)
3,604x2,029x45.5 (Thickest 81)
-
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
7.29
-
Weight of the screen
190
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
500
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
-
Brightness Uniformity
0.98
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Color Temperature
3,200~9,300
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
302
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
1,030
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,000
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
2,200
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
880
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)
7,506
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)
3,004
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to +40℃
-
Operating Humidity
10~90%RH
-
IP rating Front
IP30
-
IP rating Rear
IP20
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL,CB,CE-RED
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
Embedded(webOS)
SPEAKER
-
Speaker
Built-in(9W+9W)
I/O PORT
-
I/O Port
HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Optical Digital Audio Out