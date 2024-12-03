We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Colour Transparent LED Film
*Images simulated for illustrative purposes only.
*The film must be cut in parallel with the the bezel by 1 pixel.
*The actual system structure may be subject to change from the above example.
All Spec
TRANSPARENT FILM SPECIFICATION
-
Pitch
24 mm
-
LED Type
R, G, B 3in1 Colour Package (SMD1818)
-
Resolution
28 × 20
-
Pixels per Panel
560
-
Pixel Density (point/㎡ )
1,736
-
Brightness
>1,000 cd/㎡
-
Contrast Ratio
≥ 100,000:1
-
Luminance Uniformity
≥ 70%
-
Viewing Angle (H × V)
120 × 120
-
Life Time (Brightness 50%)
50,000 Hrs
-
Daily Usage
24 Hrs / 7 Days
-
Transmittance
73%
-
Operating Temperature
0 °C ~ 45 °C (Indoor Glass Installation Only)
-
Curved Installation
1,100R (Concave)
-
Film Trimming
Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)
-
Colour Processing
130/120/110 Level (R, G, B)
-
Colours
1,716,000 Colours
-
Colour Chromaticity
Cx: 0.28±0.03, Cy: 0.28±0.03
-
Dimension (W × H × D)
668 x 480 x 2.0 mm (with Front & Back Protection Film)
-
Weight
0.73 kg
-
Power Consumption
37 W (Transparent Panel 1ea, Bezel Kit 1ea)
SYSTEM CONTROLLER
-
Video
DP: 3,840 × 2,160 @30Hz / HDMI: 3,840 × 2,160 @30Hz / DVI-D: 1,920 × 1,080 @60Hz
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (for Installation), USB
-
Output
DP, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), LVDS
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
293 x 40.1 x 193.3 mm
-
Weight (Head)
1.6 kg
-
Temperature Sensor
O
-
Light Sensor
O
-
Source Selection
HDMI, DVI-D, DP
-
TPC
Yes
-
Power Consumption
17 W
-
CMS S/W
Yes
-
Accessories
Power Cord, IR & Bright Sensor, 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation Book, Warranty Card
1ST BEZEL KIT
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
547.3 x 63 x 24 mm
-
Weight
0.45 kg
COMMON BEZEL KIT
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
479.5 x 28.1 x 24 mm
-
Weight
0.26 kg
UNIT CONTROLLER
-
Resolution
960 x 540 (4 Unit Controllers Needed for FHD)
-
Interface
Input : LVDSOutput : RJ45 x4EA
-
Maximum Transmission Length
100 m
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
293 x 40.1 x 193.3 mm
-
Weight
1.5 kg
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Power Consumption
20 W