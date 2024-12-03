About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Transparent OLED

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

Transparent OLED

55EW5P-M

Transparent OLED

()
  • LG Transparent OLED, Front view with infill image, 55EW5P-M
  • LG Transparent OLED, -45 degree side view with infill image, 55EW5P-M
  • LG Transparent OLED, Front view, 55EW5P-M
  • LG Transparent OLED, -45 degree side view, 55EW5P-M
  • LG Transparent OLED, -90 degree side view, 55EW5P-M
  • LG Transparent OLED, +45 degree side view, 55EW5P-M
  • LG Transparent OLED, +90 degree side view, 55EW5P-M
  • LG Transparent OLED, Rear view, 55EW5P-M
  • LG Transparent OLED, Close-up image of bottom, 55EW5P-M
  • LG Transparent OLED, Close-up image of bottom 2, 55EW5P-M
  • LG Transparent OLED, Image taken from the top right, 55EW5P-M
  • LG Transparent OLED, Top view, 55EW5P-M
  • LG Transparent OLED, -45 degree side view of set-top box, 55EW5P-M, thumbnail 13
  • LG Transparent OLED, Front view of set-top box, 55EW5P-M
  • <img id="base_detail_target" src="/global/images/business/information-display/oled-signage/md07600861/gallery/medium15.jpg" data-src="/global/images/business/information-display/oled-signage/md07600861/gallery/medium01.jpg" class="" alt="LG Transparent OLED, Rear view of set-top box, 55EW5P-M" data-idx="14">
LG Transparent OLED, Front view with infill image, 55EW5P-M
LG Transparent OLED, -45 degree side view with infill image, 55EW5P-M
LG Transparent OLED, Front view, 55EW5P-M
LG Transparent OLED, -45 degree side view, 55EW5P-M
LG Transparent OLED, -90 degree side view, 55EW5P-M
LG Transparent OLED, +45 degree side view, 55EW5P-M
LG Transparent OLED, +90 degree side view, 55EW5P-M
LG Transparent OLED, Rear view, 55EW5P-M
LG Transparent OLED, Close-up image of bottom, 55EW5P-M
LG Transparent OLED, Close-up image of bottom 2, 55EW5P-M
LG Transparent OLED, Image taken from the top right, 55EW5P-M
LG Transparent OLED, Top view, 55EW5P-M
LG Transparent OLED, -45 degree side view of set-top box, 55EW5P-M, thumbnail 13
LG Transparent OLED, Front view of set-top box, 55EW5P-M
<img id="base_detail_target" src="/global/images/business/information-display/oled-signage/md07600861/gallery/medium15.jpg" data-src="/global/images/business/information-display/oled-signage/md07600861/gallery/medium01.jpg" class="" alt="LG Transparent OLED, Rear view of set-top box, 55EW5P-M" data-idx="14">

Key Features

  • Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
  • Brightness : 200 / 600 nit (APL 100% / 25%, without Glass)
  • Transparency : 43% (Set)
  • Bezel Width : Even 12.2mm (T/R/L/B)
More

See the unseen,LG Transparent OLED

In the living room of a luxurious house with a high floor ocean view, furniture features an integrated transparent OLED display. The screen shows images of birds that blend seamlessly with the large tree visible behind the transparent display.

*Image has been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology enables the Transparent OLED Signage to have a sleek design without the need for a backlight unit or liquid crystal layer, achieving an impressive 43%* transparency. It clearly displays objects behind the screen while overlaying relevant information right in front of them.

Transparent OLED screens are installed on both sides of the corridors in the museum. The screens display images of ancient statues along with information about them, with three 55EW5P-M stacked vertically to form the display.

*Image has been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use

* The Year of Measurement : 2022
Measurement Method : Checking Transparency Using a Hazemeter
Conducted by : LG Display - internal testing

Sleek Elegance in Transparency

Connecting spaces and adding a sense of openness, this transparent display boasts a beautiful design that complements high-end furniture and luxurious interiors. Its clean metal finish allows for easy installation on furniture, walls, or practically any desired location.

There’s an open display unit in the large lounge with a transparent OLED screen installed in its center. The screen shows images of trees along with the current time and weather information, and the scenery visible through the transparent screen makes the space feel more expansive.

*Image has been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use

Expandable Design

Thanks to the improved mechanical design, it can be installed in various ways, whether as a single unit or as a truly transparent wall, to fit existing structures and spaces. Place this product in your dream space to enhance openness and aesthetics.

A family is taking a photo with a transparent OLED wall made up of 3ⅹ5 55EW5P-M indoors. The father, standing in front of the wall, is taking a picture of the mother and child, who are standing behind the wall with animals and plants naturally displayed on the screen.

*Image has been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use

Convenience of Installation & Stability

This product offers ease and stability during installation thanks to its metal borders and structure. The metal border applied to the bezel areas enhances the product’s rigidity. Additionally, M4 (screw type) holes are incorporated into all rear corners to facilitate installation.

The metal borders on the bezel areas of the 55EW5P-M, along with the M4 (screw type) holes at each edge, are shown in an enlarged view.

* Screws are not supplied.

*Image has been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use

Usage Scenes

Experience the marvel of LG’s state-of-the-art Transparent OLED Signage, designed for use in various spaces. This product breaks down the barriers between the screen and reality, seamlessly connecting different spaces, objects, and people.

1. Used in the living room of a luxurious house 2. Used as a photo wall 3. Used as a wall at the airport lounge entrance 4. Used in a retail shop

*Image has been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brightness

    200/600nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    200,000 : 1

  • Color Gamut

    DCI 90%, BT709 110%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178x178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3% (SET), Hard coating (5H)

  • Life time

    30,000 Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • Transparency

    43% (SET)

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    3.0mm

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Chemical strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    Yes (Film)

  • Shatter-Proof

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    70W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    230W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    239 BTU/Hr(Typ), 785 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Polski, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea) for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M3xL5.5 Black,24EA / M3xL5.5 Silver,8EA / M3xL6 Black, 14EA), Cover Shield Assy 1EA, Cable Rubber 2EA, Cable Cap Assy 2EA, Tiling Bracket 2EA, Signage Box Wing Bracket 2EA

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 