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For over a decade, Quantum Sphere and LG have cultivated a powerful partnership, delivering cutting-edge audio-visual solutions across Australia. This partnership, built on a foundation of shared values and a commitment to innovation, empowers businesses to elevate customer experiences and streamline operations through the power of digital displays.