A prime example of this successful partnership is the redevelopment of the Gold Coast International Airport. Tasked with equipping the new terminal with over 270 commercial-grade LCD televisions and numerous PC monitors, Quantum Sphere turned to LG.

LG's fast-refresh technology, combined with Quantum Sphere's logistical expertise, ensured the project stayed on schedule and within budget. The result? A modern, innovative terminal featuring crystal-clear flight information displays, captivating advertising screens, and intuitive digital wayfinding solutions, all powered by LG's reliable technology. This project solidified Quantum Sphere's reputation for delivering large-scale projects with precision and efficiency.