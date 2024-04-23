Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ar-Condicionado LG Dual Inverter Voice +AI Bi-Split Frio (Evaporadoras 9.000+12.000 BTU) 220V

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

Ar-Condicionado LG Dual Inverter Voice +AI Bi-Split Frio (Evaporadoras 9.000+12.000 BTU) 220V

S32Q16SA212

Ar-Condicionado LG Dual Inverter Voice +AI Bi-Split Frio (Evaporadoras 9.000+12.000 BTU) 220V

front view
MEMBERS DAY

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS

Foto ilustrativa com aplicação do ar-condicionado LG Dual Inverter Bi-Split Frio com inteligência artificial embarcada

Ilustração de varanda com o comparativo de tamanhos e dimensões da condensadora Bi-Split Frio da LG e de outras marcas.

No canto esquerdo imagem ilustrativa com demonstração da inteligência artificial embarcada. No canto direito, imagem ilustrativa da conectividade disponível via wi-fi integrado, compatível com os aplicativos Google Assistente, Alexa e LG ThinQ

No canto esquerdo, imagem ilustrativa do compressor LG Dual Inverter que proporciona até 70% de economia de energia e resfriamento até 40% mais rápido. No cando direito, imagem ilustrativa da proteção contra picos de energia de até 450V disponível na condensadora do ar-condicionado Bi-Split Frio LG

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

RESFRIAMENTO

  • 4 vias

    Acima / baixo

  • Controle de fluxo de ar (acima/abaixo)

    Sim (6 posições)

  • Ar de Conforto

    Sim

  • Velocidade do ventilador

    6 posições

  • Resfriamento potente

    Sim

PRATICIDADE

  • Reinício automático

    Sim

  • Modo ventilador

    Sim

  • Alarme de Filtro

    Não disponível

  • Operação de comutação forçada

    Sim

  • Detecção de corpo humano

    Não disponível

  • Ligar/desligar reserva (24h)

    Sim

  • Controle remoto

    Sim

  • Diagnóstico Inteligente

    Sim

  • Guia Inteligente

    Sim

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

  • Controle de Voz (Dispositivo de Terceiros)

    Não disponível

DESIGN

  • Cor (corpo)

    Branco

  • Cor (descarga)

    Branco

FILTRO

  • Filtro Antialérgico

    Sim

  • Filtro de poeira

    Não disponível

  • Filtro de poeira fina

    Não disponível

  • Microfiltro

    Sim

  • Pré-filtro

    Não disponível

HIGIENIZAÇÃO

  • Limpeza automática

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806084125590

GERAL

  • Dimensões da unidade externa_LxAxP (mm)

    717x495x230

  • Peso da unidade externa (kg)

    22,5

  • Tensão nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

    220, 60

  • Tipo de Refrigerante

    R32

  • Tipo de Aquecimento, Ventilação e Ar Condicionado

    Frio

  • Tipo do produto II

    Inverter

DESUMIDIFICAÇÃO

  • Desumidificação

    Sim

  • Sensor de umidade

    Não disponível

ECONOMIA DE ENERGIA

  • Controle de Energia Ativo

    Não disponível

  • Classe de energia

    N/A

  • Monitoramento de energia

    Não disponível

  • Economia de energia (resfriamento)

    Sim

  • ICA (I-Control Ampere)

    Não disponível

CONFORMIDADE

  • Mês de lançamento (AAAA-MM)

    2024-02

  • Fabricante (importador)

    LG Electronics

  • Nome do modelo do produto

    S3NQ09AM31A

  • Tipo de produto e nome do modelo

    S3NQ09AM31A

UNIDADE EXTERNA

  • Nome do modelo da unidade externa

    S32Q16UAGA0

UNIDADE INTERNA

  • RAC Dual inverter Voice Bi-Split evaporadora (#1) Modelo

    S3NQ09AM31A.EB2GAM1

  • RAC Dual inverter Voice Bi-Split evaporadora (#2) Modelo

    S3NQ12JM31A.EB2GAM1

  • RAC Dual inverter Voice Bi-Split evaporadora (#3) Modelo

    N/A

  • RAC Dual inverter Voice Bi-Split evaporadora (#4) Modelo

    N/A

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Descontos extras de até 7% para Membros LG

Cadastre-se Já e Garanta Descontos Incríveis em Todos os Produtos

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato