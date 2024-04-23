Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ar-Condicionado LG Dual Inverter Voice +AI 24.000 BTU Frio 220V

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

S3-Q24K231B

Members Day LG

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS

AI - Inteligência artificial
Experiência de conforto personalizado.

A Inteligência Artificial analisa e aprende os seus padrões de uso, hábitos e condições do ambiente para ajustar automaticamente uma climatização única e perfeita para você. Acione a função SmartCare e pronto!

Foto ilustrativa do ar-condicionado LG Dual Inverter com inteligência artificial em seu interior

*A temperatura ideal é a que melhor se adequa a utilização do usuário. De acordo com a Resolução nº 9, 3.1, da ANVISA, para melhor conforto térmico, a faixa recomendável de operação das Temperaturas, nas condições internas para verão, deverá variar entre 23°C e 26°C. A seleção de faixa depende da finalidade e local da instalação. Para condições internas para inverno, a faixa recomendável deverá variar de 20ºC e 22ºC.

Sua casa conectada

Use seus assistentes favoritos e conte com diversas opções de conectividade.
Controle as funções do seu ar-condicionado por voz ou remotamente com o app LG ThinQ.

Sua casa conectada

*Os equipamentos devem estar conectados no wi-fi. LG ThinQ coleta e armazena dados pessoais do usuário, preferências e padrões de uso de acordo com os Termos de Uso e com a nossa Política de Privacidade. Acesse https://www.lg.com/br/privacidade. Todos os direitos reservados.

Controle de Energia 4 em 1 Inteligente até para economizar

Através do app LG ThinQ ou controle remoto, escolha até 4 níveis de consumo de energia com a função Active Energy Control. Quanto menor o percentual de consumo, maior é a economia e sem mudar a temperatura escolhida.

Infográfico animado simulando a redução do consumo de energia em 4 níveis enquanto a temperatura escolhida permanece fixa

*Economia de energia dependerá das condições de uso e manutenção do equipamento, e da concessionária de energia da sua região. Tabela de eficiência energética disponível pelo INMETRO: https://www.gov.br/inmetro/pt-br/assuntos/avaliacao-da-conformidade/programa-brasileiro-de-etiquetagem/tabelas-de-eficiencia-energetica.Para maiores informações sobre o produto e suas funções, acesse lg.com/br. Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Feito Para Durar
Resistente Por Dentro e Por Fora

O ar-condicionado LG conta com a poderosa serpentina de cobre GoldFin™, que protege o equipamento contra as ações corrosivas do dia-a-dia, incluindo maresia. Além disso, possui proteção contra picos de energia, uma robusta condensadora com estrutura de metal e garantia de 10 anos no compressor.

Infográfico animado mostrando a proteção contra picos de energia de até 450V, proteção contra maresia com anticorrosivo GoldFin e gabinete de metal

*Testes realizados em laboratório pela LG. Para maiores informações sobre o produto e suas funções, acesse lg.com/br. Imagens meramente ilustrativas.
Um excelentedesempenho nãoprecisa ser barulhento




Um excelentedesempenho nãoprecisa ser barulhento

Assista televisão, leia e durma  tranquilamente em qualquer ambiente

com ar-condicionado LG, com um nível de ruído tão baixo

que você nem percebe.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tipo de Aquecimento, Ventilação e Ar Condicionado

    Frio

  • Consumo de energia de resfriamento nominal/mín. (W)

    2100 / 270

  • Classe de energia

    A

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

Todas as especificações

RESFRIAMENTO

  • 4 vias

    Acima / baixo

  • Controle de fluxo de ar (acima/abaixo)

    Sim (6 posições)

  • Velocidade do ventilador

    6 posições

  • Resfriamento potente

    Sim

PRATICIDADE

  • Reinício automático

    Sim

  • Modo ventilador

    Sim

  • Alarme de Filtro

    Não disponível

  • Operação de comutação forçada

    Sim

  • Detecção de corpo humano

    Não disponível

  • Ligar/desligar reserva (24h)

    Sim

  • Controle remoto

    Sim

  • Diagnóstico Inteligente

    Sim

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

  • Controle de Voz (Dispositivo de Terceiros)

    Não disponível

DESIGN

  • Cor (corpo)

    Branco

  • Cor (descarga)

    Preto

FILTRO

  • Filtro Antialérgico

    Sim

  • Filtro de poeira fina

    Não disponível

  • Pré-filtro

    Sim

  • Filtro de Poeira Ultrafino

    Não disponível

HIGIENIZAÇÃO

  • Limpeza automática

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806091775511

GERAL

  • Consumo de energia de resfriamento nominal/mín. (W)

    2100 / 270

  • Área de resfriamento est. (metros quadrados)

    N/A

  • Área de aquecimento est. (metros quadrados)

    N/A

  • Dimensões da unidade interna_LxAxP (mm)

    998x345x210

  • Peso da unidade interna (kg)

    10,1

  • Peso da unidade interna (lb)

    22,3

  • Dimensões da unidade externa_LxAxP (mm)

    870x650x330

  • Peso da unidade externa (kg)

    35,7

  • Peso da unidade externa (lb)

    78,7

  • Tensão nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

    220, 60

  • Tipo de Refrigerante

    R32

  • Potência sonora (resfriamento) SH/H/M/L/SL (dB(A))

    N/A

  • Potência sonora (aquecimento) SH/H/M/L/SL (dB(A))

    N/A

  • Capacidade de Resfriamento Nominal/Mín (BTU/h)

    22000 / 3500

  • Tipo de Aquecimento, Ventilação e Ar Condicionado

    Frio

  • Tipo do produto II

    Inverter

DESUMIDIFICAÇÃO

  • Desumidificação

    Não disponível

  • Sensor de umidade

    Não disponível

ECONOMIA DE ENERGIA

  • Controle de Energia Ativo

    Sim

  • Visor de Energia

    Sim

  • Classe de energia

    A

  • Monitoramento de energia

    Não disponível

  • ICA (I-Control Ampere)

    Não disponível

  • Gerenciador de kW

    Sim

CONFORMIDADE

  • Mês de lançamento (AAAA-MM)

    2023-12

  • Fabricante (importador)

    LG Electronics

  • Nome do modelo do produto

    S3NQ24K231B

  • Tipo de produto e nome do modelo

    Wall Mounted & S3NQ24K231B

UNIDADE EXTERNA

  • Nome do modelo da unidade externa

    S3UQ24K231B

GLOBAL_ETC.

  • Modelo regulado (Energia)

    Sim

GLOBAL_INTERNO

  • Nível de Pressão Sonora_Frio H (dB(A))

    47,0

  • Nível de ruido (dB(A))

    43,0

  • Nível de Pressão Sonora_Frio L (dB(A))

    38,0

  • Nível de Pressão Sonora_Frio SL (dB(A))

    32,0

  • Nível de Pressão Sonora_Quente e Frio H (dB(A))

    N/A

  • Nível de Pressão Sonora_Quente e Frio M (dB(A))

    N/A

  • Nível de Pressão Sonora_Quente e Frio L (dB(A))

    N/A

