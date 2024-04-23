Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ar-Condicionado LG Dual Inverter Voice +AI Artcool UV Nano 18.000 BTU Quente/Frio 220V

Ar-Condicionado LG Dual Inverter Voice +AI Artcool UV Nano 18.000 BTU Quente/Frio 220V

S3-W18KLR7A

Ar-Condicionado LG Dual Inverter Voice +AI Artcool UV Nano 18.000 BTU Quente/Frio 220V

Front view
Design único e sofisticado

A LG traz o ar-condicionado Dual Inverter Voice Artcool com inteligência artificial em seu design inovador único na cor grafite, com painel espelhado e ciclo exclusivamente frio. Conforto e elegância para qualquer ambiente.

Inteligência artificial embarcada e muita conectividade

Ar-condicionado LG Artcool com inteligência artificial embarcada que aprende seus hábitos, ajusta automaticamente a climatização personalizada para melhor eficiência energética. Conta com Wi-Fi integrado e é compatível com LG ThinQ™, Google Assistente e Alexa.

Do lado esquerdo, imagem ilustrativa do ar-condicionado LG Dual Inverter Artcool Frio com inteligência artificial embarcada. No centro, imagem de um jovem homem acionando o comando de voz do ar-condicionado à distância. Do lado direito, o ar-condicionado LG ligando para refrescar a sala onde está o cão.

A temperatura ideal é a que melhor se adequa a utilização do usuário. De acordo com a Resolução n°9, 3.1, da ANVISA, para melhor conforto térmico, a faixa recomendável de operação das Temperaturas, nascondições internas para verão, deverá variar entre 23°C e 26°C. A seleção de faixa depende da finalidade e local da instalação. Para condições internas para inverno, a faixa recomendável deverá variar de 20°C e 22°C.

Os equipamentos devem estar conectados no Wi-Fi. LG ThinQ coleta e armazena dados pessoais do usuário, preferências e padrões de uso de acordo com os Termos de Uso e com a nossa Política de Privacidade Acesse . Todos os direitos reservados.

*Para usuários iOS, esta etapa será complementada com a conexão através de senha cedida pelo aplicativo. Será necessário buscar em sua rede wi-fi o nome da conexão e colocar a senha oferecida pelo sistema manualmente. Após a conclusão, siga para as próximas etapas. LG ThinQ coleta e armazena dados pessoais do usuário, preferências e padrões de uso de acordo com os Termos de Uso e com a Politica de Privacidade em www.lg.com/br/privacidade. Para mais informações acesse LG.com/br

Conforto térmico e sonoro

Praticar qualquer atividade com conforto térmico e sonoro fica agradável com o LG Dual Inverter Voice Artcool. Você sequer percebe que está ligado. Conta com função Confort Sleep, capaz de ajustar o fluxo de ar e o temporizador para uma ótima noite de sono.

Do lado esquerdo, imagem gráfica de equalizador de som demonstrando baixo volume de ruído do ar-condicionado LG Artcool enquanto um homem lê tranquilamente em seu sofá. Do lado direito imagem do ar-condicionado LG Artcool climatizando o quarto de um bebê que dorme profundamente

Economia de Energia

O exclusivo compressor Dual Inverter do ar-condicionado LG é projetado para melhor eficiência energética, regulando a velocidade do rotor duplo de forma constante, evitando alto consumo de energia. Com a função Active Energy Control, que oferece até 4 níveis de economia, ajuda a reduzir o consumo sem mudar a temperatura. Menos consumo, mais economia!

Do lado esquerdo, imagem ilustrativa do rotor duplo do ar-condicionado LG demonstrando o movimento de rotação. Do lado direito imagem do ar-condicionado LG Artcool com gráficos ilustrativos demonstrando a função Active Energy Control

*Economia de 70% e a refrigeração 40% mais rápida baseada em testes realizados com normas de avaliação internas da LG, comparando o modelo Dual Inverter com um modelo não Inverter convencional de 12.000 BTU/h. O percentual de economia de energia varia de acordo com as consições de uso do aparelho.
*Testes realizados em laboratório pela LG. Para maiores informações sobre o produto e suas funções, acesso lg.com/br. Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Acima, imagem de banner demonstrando a função Auto Cleaning do ar-condicionado LG Artcool. Abaixo, imagem de um técnico instalador de ar-condicionado com texto alertando sobre a importância de executar o serviço com um profissional treinado

Especificação chave

  • Tipo de Aquecimento, Ventilação e Ar Condicionado

    Quente/Frio

  • Capacidade de aquecimento máx. (W)

    6404

  • Consumo de energia de resfriamento nominal/mín. (W)

    1790 / 210

  • Classe de energia

    A

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

  • UV Nano

    Sim

RESFRIAMENTO

  • 4 vias

    Acima e Abaixo / Direita e Esquerda

  • Controle de fluxo de ar (esquerda/direita)

    Sim

  • Controle de fluxo de ar (acima/abaixo)

    Sim (6 posições)

  • Velocidade do ventilador

    6 posições

  • Resfriamento potente

    Sim

AQUECIMENTO

  • Aquecimento potente

    Sim

PRATICIDADE

  • Reinício automático

    Sim

  • Modo ventilador

    Sim

  • Alarme de Filtro

    Não disponível

  • Operação de comutação forçada

    Sim

  • Detecção de corpo humano

    Não disponível

  • Ligar/desligar reserva (24h)

    Sim

  • Controle remoto

    Sim

  • Diagnóstico Inteligente

    Sim

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

  • Controle de Voz (Dispositivo de Terceiros)

    Não disponível

DESIGN

  • Cor (corpo)

    Branco

  • Cor (descarga)

    Preto

FILTRO

  • Filtro Antialérgico

    Sim

  • Filtro de poeira fina

    Não disponível

  • Pré-filtro

    Sim

  • Filtro de Poeira Ultrafino

    Não disponível

HIGIENIZAÇÃO

  • Limpeza automática

    Sim

  • UV Nano

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806091778802

GERAL

  • Consumo de energia de resfriamento nominal/mín. (W)

    1790 / 210

  • Área de resfriamento est. (metros quadrados)

    N/A

  • Área de aquecimento est. (metros quadrados)

    N/A

  • Capacidade de aquecimento máx. (W)

    6404

  • Potência de consumo de aquecimento nominal/mín. (W)

    1540 / 210

  • Dimensões da unidade interna_LxAxP (mm)

    998x345x212

  • Peso da unidade interna (kg)

    11,6

  • Peso da unidade interna (lb)

    25,6

  • Dimensões da unidade externa_LxAxP (mm)

    770x545x288

  • Peso da unidade externa (kg)

    32,1

  • Peso da unidade externa (lb)

    70,8

  • Tensão nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

    220, 60

  • Tipo de Refrigerante

    R32

  • Potência sonora (resfriamento) SH/H/M/L/SL (dB(A))

    N/A

  • Potência sonora (aquecimento) SH/H/M/L/SL (dB(A))

    N/A

  • Capacidade de Resfriamento Nominal/Mín (BTU/h)

    19000 / 3073

  • Capacidade de Aquecimento Máximo (BTU/h)

    21850

  • Capacidade de Aquecimento Nominal (BTU/h)

    19000

  • Capacidade de Aquecimento Nominal/Mínimo (BTU/h)

    19000 / 3073

  • Tipo de Aquecimento, Ventilação e Ar Condicionado

    Quente/Frio

  • Tipo do produto II

    Inverter

DESUMIDIFICAÇÃO

  • Desumidificação

    Não disponível

  • Sensor de umidade

    Não disponível

ECONOMIA DE ENERGIA

  • Controle de Energia Ativo

    Sim

  • Visor de Energia

    Sim

  • Classe de energia

    A

  • Monitoramento de energia

    Não disponível

  • ICA (I-Control Ampere)

    Não disponível

  • Gerenciador de kW

    Sim

CONFORMIDADE

  • Mês de lançamento (AAAA-MM)

    2023-12

  • Fabricante (importador)

    LG Electronics

  • Nome do modelo do produto

    S3NW18KLR7A

  • Tipo de produto e nome do modelo

    Wall Mounted & S3NW18KLR7A

UNIDADE EXTERNA

  • Nome do modelo da unidade externa

    S3UW18KLR7A

GLOBAL_ETC.

  • Modelo regulado (Energia)

    Sim

GLOBAL_INTERNO

  • Nível de Pressão Sonora_Frio H (dB(A))

    45,0

  • Nível de ruido (dB(A))

    43,0

  • Nível de Pressão Sonora_Frio L (dB(A))

    38,0

  • Nível de Pressão Sonora_Frio SL (dB(A))

    32,0

  • Nível de Pressão Sonora_Quente e Frio H (dB(A))

    45,0

  • Nível de Pressão Sonora_Quente e Frio M (dB(A))

    43,0

  • Nível de Pressão Sonora_Quente e Frio L (dB(A))

    38,0

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

