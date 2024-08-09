Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Combo Caixa de Som Acústica LG XBOOM RNC5 + Caixa de Som Portátil LG XBOOM Go XG5

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Onde comprar

Suporte

Combo Caixa de Som Acústica LG XBOOM RNC5 + Caixa de Som Portátil LG XBOOM Go XG5

RNC5.XG5S

Combo Caixa de Som Acústica LG XBOOM RNC5 + Caixa de Som Portátil LG XBOOM Go XG5

Bundle image
MEMBERS DAY

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS
Produtos neste pacote: 2
RNC5

RNC5

Caixa de som Bluetooth LG XBOOM RNC5 Karaoke Party Speaker
Vista frontal com alto-falante

XG5S

LG XBOOM XG5S Caixa de som Bluetooth portátil - IP67 e 18 horas de bateria
Uma visão de baixo ângulo do lado direito do LG XBOOM RNC5 contra um fundo roxo. A luz do XBOOM também é roxa. E uma tela de TV exibe uma cena de concerto.


Tudo que você precisa para sua festa bombar

Um superamplificador de graves duplo e outros recursos essenciais que proporcionam batidas potentes e vibrantes para elevar o nível da sua festa.
LG XBOOM RNC5 com um lado esquerdo para a frente contra um fundo preto. O gráfico de som circular roxo sai dos woofers.
Superamplificador de graves duplo

Dê um boost duplo na sua música

Faça com que sua festa seja memorável - O LG XBOOM RNC5 gera fluxo de ar extra atrás da unidade do alto-falante para produzir graves que bombam e fazem qualquer festa tremer.
Luzes multicoloridas

Anime a pista de dança

As luzes de LED coloridas variam e mudam de acordo com o ritmo da batida, dando ainda mais emoção para sua festa.

Lentidão e Ghosting reduzidos no gaming com 1ms MBR

A LG XBOOM Go XG5 está disposta numa mesa metálica com a iluminação laranja ligada. Atrás da mesa, pessoas dançam ao som da música.

Ligue, ilumine e aumente o volume.

Coloque a música, ilumine o ambiente e sinta toda a potência sonora da LG XBOOM Go.

Sinta toda a potência sonora
da LG XBOOM Go

Com graves profundos, áudio intenso e tecnologia de ponta, a LG XBOOM Go vai deixar você impressionado.

Novo Track Woofer para turbinar seu som

Curta suas músicas preferidas com o Track Woofer. O som produzido fica incrivelmente alto.

A música ganha vida com 20W RMS de potência sonora

Com a potência de 20W RMS, você entra no embalo da música e desfruta de uma experiência de áudio superior em todos os momentos, seja para meditar ou dar uma festa com os amigos.
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

AMPLIFICADOR

Seletor de função-FM

SIM

Seletor de função-USB1

SIM

Seletor de função-USB2

SIM

Seletor de função-Ótico

SIM

Seletor de função-Bluetooth

SIM

INTERFACE

Entrada de áudio-USB 1

SIM

Entrada de áudio-USB 2

SIM

Entrada de áudio-Entrada de guitarra

1EA (Φ6,3)

Função Karaokê-Volume do microfone (no Conjunto principal)

SIM

Função Karaokê-Tomada de microfone

1EA (Φ6,3)

Função Karaokê-ECHO microfone (no RCU)

SIM

TELA

Tela-Tipo

14 Seg/8 Digital

Tela-Demonstração

SIM

Tela-Regulador de luminosidade

SIM

ÁUDIO

EQUALIZADOR-EQ usuário

SIM

EQUALIZADOR-Cluster2 EQ

SIM

EQUALIZADOR-Padrão

SIM

EQUALIZADOR-Pop

SIM

EQUALIZADOR-Clássico

SIM

EQUALIZADOR-Rock

SIM

EQUALIZADOR-Jazz

SIM

EQUALIZADOR-Bass Blast

SIM

EQUALIZADOR-Futebol

SIM

SPECIAL EQ-Dangdut

SIM

SPECIAL EQ-Árabe

SIM

SPECIAL EQ-Afro Hip-hop

SIM

SPECIAL EQ-Indiana

SIM

SPECIAL EQ-Regueton

SIM

SPECIAL EQ-Merengue

SIM

SPECIAL EQ-Salsa

SIM

SPECIAL EQ-Samba

SIM

SPECIAL EQ-Axé

SIM

SPECIAL EQ-Forró

SIM

SPECIAL EQ-Funk

SIM

SPECIAL EQ-Sertanejo

SIM

Modo seguro para crianças

SIM

LIGAR

Requisito de energia- Largo

110 a 240V 50/60Hz

Consumo de energia no modo de espera

0,5 W↓

CONTROLE DE ÁUDIO

Mudo

SIM

SINTONIZADOR

Tipo

PLL

Faixa

FM

Faixa de sintonia-FM (50 kHz/100 kHz)

76,0 ~ 108,0 MHz

Estação predefinida (FM/DAB+)

50/ -

Memória/Apagar

SIM/SIM

Relógio/Alarme/Suspensão/Definir

SIM/SIM/SIM/SIM

DISCO REPRODUZÍVEL, TIPO DE ARQUIVO/CONVENIÊNCIA

Formato de arquivo para reprodução-MP3

SIM

Formato de arquivo para reprodução-WMA

SIM

Formato de arquivo para reprodução-Bluetooth AAC/Coded SBC

SIM/SIM

Conveniência-Repetir 1/Todos

SIM/SIM

Conveniência-Jukebox

SIM

Conveniência-Misturar

SIM

Conveniência-Ignorar - Avançar/Retroceder

SIM

Conveniência-Digitalizar - Avançar/Retroceder

SIM

Conveniência-Gravação direta via USB

SIM

Conveniência-Cópia via USB

SIM

Conveniência-Bluetooth

SIM

Conveniência-Aplicativo remoto para Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

SIM/SIM

Conveniência-Alteração da função automática do Bluetooth

SIM

Conveniência-Bluetooth ligado (em espera)

SIM

Conveniência-Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

SIM/-

Conveniência-Multi Cor (RGB) Iluminação do alto-falante

SIM

Conveniência-Party Strobe (Aplicativo 용)

SIM

Conveniência-Tela de identificação MP3/WMA ID3

SIM

Conveniência-Pesquisa de arquivos/pastas com reprodução de música

SIM

Conveniência-Excluir arquivo

SIM

Conveniência-Fota

SIM

Conveniência-Reprodução automática de música (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)

SIM/-

Conveniência-Party Link sem fio (modo duplo)

SIM

Conveniência-Desligamento automático

Padrão DESLIGADO

Definir mobilidade-Puxador

SIM

FUNÇÃO DE DJ

Efeitos de DJ

SIM (somente aplicativo)

Repetição de DJ

SIM (somente aplicativo)

DJ PAD

SIM

DJ scratcher

SIM (somente aplicativo)

Multi Jukebox

SIM

Criador de modelos

SIM (somente aplicativo)

DJ automático

SIM

KARAOKE

Modo Echo

SIM

Efeitos vocais

SIM

Cancelar voz

SIM

Trocador de chave

SIM

SOM DA TV

Sincronizar áudio-Bluetooth (LG TV)

SIM

Ligar/desligar automático-Bluetooth (LG TV)

SIM

COMANDO REMOTO E ACESSÓRIO

Unidade de controle remoto- Unidade

SIM

Unidade de controle remoto- Nome do modelo

MA2

Unidade de controle remoto- Número da chave

40 (Opção 9)

Unidade de controle remoto- Bateria

AAAx2

Manual de instruções- Simples

SIM

Cartão de garantia

SIM

Antena FM

SIM

Tipo de caixa de papelão (com ponta/offset/flexografia)

Flexografia

Cabo de alimentação

SIM

AUTO-FALANTE

Alto-falante frontal- Sistema

Alto-falante de 2 vias 3

Alto-falante frontal- Unidade de Tweeter

2"x 2

Alto-falante frontal- Unidade de Woofer

8"

Alto-falante frontal- Impedância (TW/Woofer)

8Ω/3Ω

FÍSICA

Dimensões (L x A x P, mm)-Conjunto principal

330 x 685 x 344

Dimensões (L x A x P, mm)-Papelão

436 x 761 x 396

Peso (kg)-Líquido

13,8

Peso (kg)-Bruto

16,6

Quantidade do contêiner-40 pés HQ

462

Quantidade do contêiner-40 pés

385

Quantidade do contêiner-20 pés

185

Impressão do logotipo "XBOOM" na grade do alto-falante

SIM

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299948657

AUTO-FALANTE

Unidade de Woofer

Track Type Woofer

CONECTIVIDADE

Versão Bluetooth

5.1

EM GERAL

Número de canais

1 canal

Potência de saída

20W RMS

EQ

Reforço de Som

Sim

Padrão

Sim

EQ personalizado (APP)

Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

SBC

Sim

AAC

Sim

BATERIA

Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

4

Duração da bateria (HRS)

18

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

Modo de inicialização

10W

Modo de espera

0.5W

CONFORTO

multiponto

Sim (2)

Emparelhamento sem fio (modo duplo)

Sim

Emparelhamento sem fio (Modo múltiplo)

Sim (10)

Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

Sim

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Sim / Sim

Comando de voz (Google Assistente, Siri)

Sim

Iluminação

Sim

Indicador de bateria

Sim

Viva voz

Sim

Trava de segurança

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Auto-falante

222 x 83 x 80 mm

Caixa de papelão

278 x 124 x 128 mm

PESO

Peso líquido

0,7 kg

Peso bruto

1,4 kg

ACESSÓRIO

Cartão de garantia

Sim

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Encontre uma loja perto de você

Experimente este produto perto de você.

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato