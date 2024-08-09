Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Caixa de som Bluetooth PartyBox LG XBOOM 250W RMS, Resistente à água (IPX4), 20 horas de bateria e Visor de Pixel LED - XL7T

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Revisões

Onde comprar

Suporte

Caixa de som Bluetooth PartyBox LG XBOOM 250W RMS, Resistente à água (IPX4), 20 horas de bateria e Visor de Pixel LED - XL7T

XL7T

Caixa de som Bluetooth PartyBox LG XBOOM 250W RMS, Resistente à água (IPX4), 20 horas de bateria e Visor de Pixel LED - XL7T

()
  • Front view with all lighting on. On the Dynamic Pixel Lighting panel, it shows the text; XBOOM.
  • Left side forward with all lighting on. On the Dynamic Pixel Lighting panel, it shows the text; Happy.
  • Right side forward with all lighting on. On the Dynamic Pixel Lighting panel, it displays the dancing cactus.
  • Front view of left side. XBOOM logo is attatched.
  • Front view of right side. XBOOM logo is attatched.
  • Horizontal angle of the product. All lighting on.
  • 45-degree angle of back view. Showing buttons and a telescopic handle, and wheels.
  • Front view of back side.
  • 45-degree angle of top view. It shows buttons and LG logo.
  • Close up of Multi Color Ring Lighitng and Dynamic Pixel Lighting.
  • Close up of 45-degree angle. The telescopic handle is pulled out.
  • Front view of the product. The telescopic handle is pulled out.
  • Close up of a wheel.
  • Close up of a control panel.
  • Close up of a bottom, showing speaker stand mount.
Principais recursos

  • Woofer de 8 polegadas com 250W RMS de potência
  • IPX4: resistente à respingos de água
  • Até 20h de duração de bateria
  • Iluminação multicolorida e Visor de Pixel LED personalizável
  • Alça telescópica e rodas: Leve para onde quiser
  • Entrada para microfone e violão - Faça seu próprio show
Mais
Digital Trends recommends Award logo

Prêmio

Digital Trends

Festa Karaokê sobre Rodas
LG XBOOM XL7T posicionada no palco com uma luz gradiente vermelho-laranja ligada. Atrás do palco, pessoas curtindo a música.

Musica Intensa Em Alto e Bom Som

Faça a festa bombar com a LG XBOOM XL7T. Som de respeito com várias opções de entretenimento.

Filme curto da XL7T. Assista o vídeo.

*As imagens podem ser diferentes do produto real.

A LG XBOOM XL7T está disposta num espaço infinito. Na parede, gráficos sonoros quadrados estão representados. No meio da caixa de som, um woofer gigante de 8 polegadas aparece ampliado para enfatizar os 250W de potência. Ondas sonoras saem do woofer.

Woofer gigante

Sob medida para produzir graves intensos

A LG XBOOM XL7T tem um woofer gigante de 8 polegadas. Maior potência nos graves para gerar um som profundo e intenso.

Otimizador Dinâmico de Graves

Sinta os graves em qualquer volume

Ouça a batida dos graves sem inconvenientes. O Otimizador Dinâmico de Graves permite curtir um som equilibrado e sem distorção.

*O som pode variar dependendo da fonte sonora.

Tweeters de cúpula de 2,5 polegadas

Som nítido e preciso

Seja em ambientes fechados ou abertos, ouça nitidamente as notas de alta frequência. Com os dois tweeter de cúpula de 2,5 polegadas, a sonoridade fica muito melhor.

*Imagem simulada para fins ilustrativos.

Vista frontal do alto-falante. Há uma linha para informar cada parte da iluminação. Em cima e embaixo, iluminação estroboscópica dupla. No meio, iluminação de anel multicolorida gradiente rosa e ciano está ligada. Acima está a iluminação dinâmica de pixel, exibindo o personagem cacto.

Ilumine a festa com a XBOOM

Torne sua festa inesquecível

A iluminação da LG XBOOM faz qualquer festa bombar. Você pode criar um show de luzes enquanto surpreende a galera com texto ou animações. A chamativa iluminação estroboscópica vai prender a atenção de todos.

Close-up de iluminação dinâmica de pixel. Ele exibe o texto Dance! Abaixo, o anel de iluminação laranja multicolorido está ligado. Atrás do alto-falante, as pessoas estão dançando na praia.

Iluminação dinâmica de pixels

Expresse emoções com texto

Sinta a evolução com a LG XBOOM XL7T. Ela tem um painel LED para exibir texto. Digite sua mensagem no aplicativo XBOOM.

*Classificação IPX4 testada em água doce. A caixa de som não deve ser submersa em água. Usar com cuidado perto de água, como piscinas ou o mar.

Iluminação dinâmica de pixels

Arte pixelizada para momentos de diversão

A iluminação dinâmica de pixels também oferece animações predefinidas. No painel LED, você pode exibir padrões coloridos, equalização visual ou personagens.
*As imagens podem ser diferentes do produto real.
Luz anelar multicolorida

Deixe tudo mais festivo com a luz anelar

Com a iluminação anelar multicolorida, a LG XBOOM XL7T produz um show de luzes com base nas batidas. A luz dança ao ritmo da música, conferindo à festa um dinamismo todo especial.

*As imagens podem ser diferentes do produto real.

Personalize a iluminação da sua festa

Use o My Pick no aplicativo XBOOM para deixar a iluminação da festa do seu jeito. Você também pode escolher animações ou digitar uma mensagem para turbinar ainda mais a diversão.

Captura de tela do XBOOM APP. Você pode personalizar as iluminações através do aplicativo.

Imagens ilustradas do LG XBOOM XL7T. No topo, as pessoas estão curtindo uma festa na piscina, com dois alto-falantes LG XBOOM XL7T e gráficos de som colocados atrás deles. Uma vista superior do alto-falante e sua alça telescópica é mostrada à esquerda, enquanto uma mulher carregando o alto-falante facilmente graças às rodas é retratada à direita. A vista traseira do alto-falante mostra pessoas pulando na praia, junto com um close-up da roda. A imagem captura as silhuetas de pessoas curtindo o pôr do sol com música.

*Todas as imagens mostradas são apenas para fins ilustrativos. O produto real pode variar devido ao aprimoramento do produto.

*Classificação IPX4 testada em água doce. O alto-falante não deve ser submerso em água. Use com cuidado perto de corpos d'água, como piscinas ou oceano.

Entrada para microfone e violão

Faça seu próprio show

Com a LG XBOOM XL7T, você transforma o evento num karaokê. Conecte o microfone e cante com a alma. Dá até para plugar um violão e mandar ver numa apresentação acústica.

Há pessoas curtindo um show acústico com o LG XBOOM XL7T. Abaixo da imagem, há quatro ícones mostrados; Guitar in, Mic in, USB e Bluetooth.

Estrela do Karaokê

Cante em alto e bom tom

Ajuste o volume da música e do microfone separadamente, reduza os vocais da trilha com o Cancelador de Voz e cante a música na sua voz com o Key Changer. Então, quando estiver pronto, cante com todo o seu coração.

Há pessoas curtindo karaokê na sala de estar. Entre elas, o XL7T está colocado no chão com iluminação woofer ligada. No painel de LED, a palavra "Karaoke" é exibida.

*Microfone não incluso.

*O som vocal é o volume do microfone para sua própria voz.

Leve para todo lado,
curta quando quiser

Leve a LG XBOOM XLT consigo e compartilhe sua música. Construída para ser sua companheira ao ar livre, ela viaja com você para todo lugar, sem preocupações.

É só pegar e levar

Com alça telescópica e rodas, fica extremamente fácil carregar a LG XBOOM XL7T. Ela também se inclina para trás, para que você possa carregá-la como uma mala de viagem.

Classificação IPX4, resistente à respingos de água

A LG XBOOM XL7T atende à classificação IPX4 de estanqueidade, podendo suportar respingos de água.

20 horas de bateria

A LG XBOOM XL7T tem bateria de longa duração para você aumentar a música a qualquer momento sem se preocupar.

*A duração da bateria de 20 horas é baseada no uso de 50% do volume e sem iluminação. A duração da bateria varia de acordo com o uso, as configurações e as condições ambientais.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    7893299951923

ALTO-FALANTE

  • Tipo de unidade de tweeter

    Cone

  • Unidade de Woofer

    8" x 1

  • Tamanho da Unidade do Tweeter

    2.5" x 2

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.1

EM GERAL

  • Número de canais

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Potência de saída

    250 W

EQ

  • Reforço de Som

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

  • EQ personalizado (APP)

    Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

  • SBC

    Sim

  • AAC

    Sim

FONTE DE ENERGIA

  • Conector do Adaptador AC

    Sim

BATERIA

  • Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

    3.5

  • Duração da bateria (HRS)

    20

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Modo de inicialização

    65 W

  • Modo de espera

    0.5 W

CONFORTO

  • multiponto

    Sim

  • Emparelhamento sem fio (modo duplo)

    Sim

  • Emparelhamento sem fio (Modo múltiplo)

    Sim

  • Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

    Sim

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Sim

  • Iluminação

    Sim

  • À prova de água/respingos

    IPX4

  • Indicador de bateria

    Sim

  • Trava de segurança

    Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

  • Alto-falante

    310 x 700 x 316 mm

  • Caixa de papelão

    812 x 436 x 380 mm

PESO

  • Peso líquido

    15,5 kg

  • Peso bruto

    18,5 kg

ACESSÓRIO

  • Cartão de garantia

    Sim

  • Adaptador AC

    Sim

