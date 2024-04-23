About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

PAINEL INFORMATIVO

Conheça o painel informativo LG e inove na comunicação de sua empresa. Com o painel informativo LG, seu negócio conta com uma grande variedade de produtos e soluções inovadoras para transmitir suas mensagens.

ID-hero-01_1461218294660

Veja o Invisível,
Toque no Invisível.

Veja o Invisível,<br>Toque no Invisível. Saiba mais

Experiência Digital 20201

Experiência Digital 2020

Mergulhe agora na experiência Digital 2020 da LG.

Experiência Digital 2020 Descubre más

LG C-Display+1

LG C-Display+

Encontre as mais recentes informações de produto, cases de referências,
configurador Video Wall/OLED/LED, manuais, entre outros.

LG C-Display+ Visite aplicativo na web

Cinema LED

Cinema LED

Entre em uma nova era do cinema,

observe o desenvolvimento de suas oportunidades de negócios.

Cinema LED Visite aplicativo na web

Verdadeira inovação por trás da simplicidade

Verdadeira inovação
por trás da
simplicidade

Painel OLED

Painel OLED

Painel Digital

Painel Digital

LED Signage

LED Signage

Painel de Informação

Painel de Informação

LG SuperSign Software

LG SuperSign Software

Recomendação De Servidor

Recomendação De Servidor

Guia De Utilização

Guia De Utilização

Solução de Tecnologia

Solução de Tecnologia

Segmentos

Segmentos

FOLLOW US ON

Facebook

Facebook

Youtube

Youtube

LinkedIn

LinkedIn

Twitter

Twitter

Imagem Perfeita, Qualidade Incomparável2

Imagem Perfeita,
Qualidade Incomparável

Crie momentos inesquecíveis.
Crie experiências inovadoras.
LG LED Signage é a sua melhor escolha.

Imagem Perfeita, <BR>Qualidade Incomparável Saiba mais

Mais que um Video Wall1

Mais que um Video Wall

LG apresenta o Video Wall com menor borda simétrica do mundo: incríveis 0,44mm

Mais que um Video Wall Saiba mais

SOLUÇÕES POR VERTICAIS

SOLUÇÕES POR VERTICAIS1

Corporativo >

SOLUÇÕES POR VERTICAIS2

Varejo e Fast Food >

SOLUÇÕES POR VERTICAIS3

Transporte >

SOLUÇÕES POR VERTICAIS4

Hospitalidade >

SOLUÇÕES POR VERTICAIS5

Educação >

SOFTWARE

SUPERSIGN CMS

SOFTWARE1

Solução completa para criação de conteúdo, gerenciamento e distribuição

SUPERSIGN CONTROL+

SOFTWARE2

Solução completa para criação de conteúdo, gerenciamento e distribuição

SIGNAGE 365 CARE

SOFTWARE3

Solução completa para criação de conteúdo, gerenciamento e distribuição

SUPORTE

Manual

Manual

Partner Portal

Partner Portal

Experiência Digital 20201

Experiência Digital 2020

Mergulhe agora na experiência Digital 2020 da LG.

Experiência Digital 2020 Descubra mais