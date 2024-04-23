About Cookies on This Site

Segmentos

Aproveite o Digital Signage LG em diversos segmentos: eleve o patamar de comunicação de sua empresa, independente de sua área de atuação, com as tecnologias mais avançadas LG.

Setores

O Digital Signage LG pode ser usado para oferecer uma grande variedade de informações e anúncios em telas verticais no varejo, educação, transporte e hotelaria.

Varejo e Restaurantes de Fast Food

A LG oferece a melhor solução de sinalização para proprietários de pequenas e médias empresas ou shoppings que promovam anúncios corporativos, anúncios de produtos e informações no setor de varejo. As soluções de sinalização digital para uso no varejo exigem os alguns elementos-chave.

Varejo e Restaurantes de Fast Food
Transporte

O Digital Signagel LG pode ser utilizada para fornecer uma grande variedade de informações e anúncios em telas verticais em áreas de transportes, como aeroportos, estações de trem ou pontos de ônibus.

Transporte
Hotelaria e Saúde

A LG TV para o setor de hotelaria e saúde possui uma solução de gestão incrível chamada Pro:Centric. O Pro:Centric promove o sucesso da sua empresa possibilitando que você ofereça um nível de serviço superior.

Hotelaria e Saúde
Educação

O Digital Signage LG maximiza a comunicação bilateral através de touchscreen e permite que você adicione interatividade à sinalização padrão usando sistemas de sobreposição de toque.

Educação