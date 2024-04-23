About Cookies on This Site

Hotelaria e Saúde

Ideais para ambientes de hotelaria e saúde, conheça as soluções digitais LG para elevar sua comunicação a patamares superiores. Conte com a sinalização digital LG para transmitir uma boa primeira impressão aos seus clientes.

ID_04_Hospitality&Healthcare_Hero_1461287920664

Hotelaria e Saúde

A LG TV para o setor de hotelaria e saúde possui uma solução de gestão incrível chamada Pro:Centric. O Pro:Centric promove o sucesso da sua empresa possibilitando que você ofereça um nível de serviço superior.

Visão geral Cenas de aplicação Recurso-chave Recurso Download do SuperSign™
Visão geral

Visão geral

Em hotéis, as televisões desempenham uma função essencial para transmitir a primeira impressão dos quartos para os hóspedes. Os gerentes de hotel fazem um esforço incessante para oferecer serviços de conteúdo divertidos e informativos aos hóspedes durante sua estadia. Com as Soluções de Televisão de Hotel e Sinalização Pro:Centric LG, os gerentes de hotel podem criar conteúdos personalizados para os hóspedes com facilidade.

Cenas de aplicação: Hotelaria (Hotel)

1. Quarto de hóspedes

Instalado dentro dos quartos de hóspedes para entretenimento.

2. Bar do hotel

Instalado no bar para entretenimento televisivo agradável e mensagens comerciais.

3. Lobby do hotel

Body Copy can be up to 1000 characters.Instalado na mesa de recepção ou concièrge no lobby do hotel para informações.

4. Lounge executivo

Visor ultra grande que oferece resolução Ultra HD, acrescentando uma atmosfera acolhedora e luxuosa a um lounge sofisticado.

1. Pro:Centric

Televisão comercial WebOS

O LG Pro:Centric SMART oferece interface de usuário de televisão comercial WebOS e ferramentas personalizáveis com as quais nossos parceiros podem otimizar suas televisões de hotel com programas baseados em IP para oferecer serviços hoteleiros premium.

Soft AP

Soft AP significa Ponto de Acesso capacitado por software Este recurso de Wi-Fi “virtual” é executado pelo software ativo no dispositivo para criar um hotspot sem fio. A Televisão Inteligente Comercial LG permite que os hóspedes compartilhem conteúdos protegidos entre as televisões e seus próprios dispositivos quando o Soft AP estiver ativado.

Design de tela de cinema

O visor é um painel sem emendas de borda a borda, de vidro, sobre um chanfro ultrafino quase imperceptível. É um design fino, elegante e praticamente sem bordas, que vai conquistar até aqueles com o mais refinado senso de elegância. Seus hóspedes vão adorar a imagem incrível quando o visor estiver ligado e sua aparência, quando estiver desligado.

2. Aplicativo do Pro:Centric

Experiência Aprimorada do Cliente

Personalize a página com os Aplicativos Pro:Centric® (PCA) que melhoram a experiência dos hóspedes no quarto e oferecem diversos recursos adicionais para os seus clientes

Páginas Personalizadas

Quando vinculado ao Sistema de Gestão da Propriedade, elas oferecem uma Página de Boas-Vindas com o nome do hóspede, configuração automática de idioma e informações de fatura com o nome do hóspede.

Diversos Recursos Adicionais

O PCA atua como uma conveniência aos hóspedes, com configurações de despertar, informações do clima, serviço de mapa e muitas outras funções que você pode escolher

Criação e gestão de conteúdo facilitadas

O Pro:Centric® permite que você crie seu próprio conteúdo e gerencie até 8 canais que podem ser especializados para o seu hotel. Ele oferece uma solução facilmente personalizável para seu serviço de hotel.

Páginas Personalizáveis

Podem ser feitas 8 seções com 40 páginas de anúncios com a ferramenta de edição baseada na web.

Spooling de canais do hotel

A operação de até 8 canais de hotel pode oferecer diversas informações e serviços extras.

MyPro:Centric®

O MyPro:Centric® permite que seus parceiros criem seu próprio conteúdo com base em diversos SDK, como Java e Flash, obtendo assim flexibilidade para um serviço de hotelaria único e diferenciado.

3. SuperSign TV

Conectividade simples

Com o SoC (sistema-em-um-chip) integrado e suporte para Wi-Fi Dongle, a instalação foi simplificada. Ao remover o reprodutor de mídia externo e os cabos ethernet/RS232C, o custo total de propriedade (TCO) pode ser reduzido.

Fail-Over

A função de fail-over USB permite que o conteúdo seja exibido sem pontos mortos quando nenhum sinal de entrada estiver disponível. Ela comporta arquivos no formato JPG com tamanho de até 10 MB.

Gestão de conteúdos

A solução SuperSign inclui o software SuperSign Lite, W e C para oferecer recursos de edição de mídia digital, programação, distribuição e gestão. Ao instalar o SuperSign W em um servidor, você pode gerenciar até 1000 televisões.

4. Commercial lite

Soluções de Hotelaria

Vídeo/Tela de boas-vindas

Com capacidade para exibir diversos formatos de vídeo* e imagens, as televisões Commercial Lite permitem uma maior variedade de mensagens de boas-vindas em quartos de hotel, o que faz com que os clientes sintam-se mais bem recebidos e especiais.
* mp4, avi, mov, tp, wma, ts, etc.

One Channel Map

O recurso de Mapa de Canais permite que os usuários editem e listem os canais de sua preferência a partir dos múltiplos sinais de transmissão.

Jack Pack remoto

A função de plug-and-play do Jack Pack Remoto possibilita que os usuários visualizem sua mídia sem emendas na televisão do quarto do hotel.

Manutenção simples e eficiente

Modo de Hotel

Da seleção de canal à configuração de volume, você pode controlar as configurações da televisão em todos os quartos com o Modo de Hotel. Evite o uso indevido por parte dos clientes, defina limites para o volume ou redefina as configurações para as predefinições em qualquer televisão. Você está no controle de tudo.

USB Cloning

Clone todas as televisões comerciais com velocidade e facilidade inacreditáveis. O recurso de clonagem USB permite que você copie as configurações da televisão para todas as outras televisões usando um pen-drive, um processo que é completamente automatizado para economizar tempo sem precisar configurar cada televisão individualmente.

Modo de Bloqueio

O Modo de Bloqueio bloqueia sinais de entrada externos com conteúdo em não conformidade. Um recurso útil para evitar o uso indevido das televisões em diversas instalações ou espaços públicos.

Self Diagnostics

Possibilita que os engenheiros de manutenção reconheçam problemas técnicos em uma televisão com rapidez e facilidade através de um pen-drive. A televisão armazena todos os problemas técnicos encontrados e os transmite para um dispositivo USB. Os engenheiros de manutenção usam essas informações para analisar os problemas técnicos em vez de visitar os locais.

Recursos básicos de sinalização

Reprodução automática USB

As televisões comerciais LG reconhecem conteúdos reproduzíveis em armazenamentos externos e os reproduzem automática e repetidamente. O recurso de reprodução automática USB adiciona utilidades comerciais em diversas situações como em lobbies, restaurantes e outras instalações.

External Speaker Out

A função de saída alto-falante externo permite que os usuários desfrutem do alto-falante externo em um local separado, como banheiros, pubs, salão de eventos, etc.

Conectividade de hóspedes

Os hóspedes podem desfrutar de seu próprio conteúdo em telas de televisão a partir dos seus próprios dispositivos móveis, tablets e outros dispositivos portáteis com MHL (Link móvel de alta definição).

thumbnail_1461842373919

Vídeo de referência global: Hotelaria e Saúde

De salas e lobbies a escritórios, o Visor Comercial LG oferece produtos de última geração e tecnologias para beneficiar todas as facetas das operações de um hotel.

