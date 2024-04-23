About Cookies on This Site

Educação

A Sinalização Digital LG voltada para educação leva soluções de comunicação ideais para o ambiente escolar. Maximize a comunicação bilateral usando sistemas de sobreposição de toque.

ID_02_Education_Hero_1461288543616

Educação

A Sinalização Digital LG maximiza a comunicação bilateral através da tela de toque e permite que você adicione interatividade à sinalização padrão usando sistemas de sobreposição de toque.

Visão geral

Visão geral

A Sinalização Digital LG oferece a solução ideal para diversos ambientes educacionais. A linha de produtos da LG é otimizada para escolas e outras instituições de ensino, e pode oferecer conteúdo educacional e informações em sua instituição ou campus. Essa linha de produtos inclui Toque Integrado e Toque de Sobreposição, que transformam a sinalização padrão em telas sensíveis ao toque, o software de televisão SuperSign para facilitar a gestão de conteúdos e a capacidade de criar grandes Video Walls com qualidade de imagem incrível em ambientes amplos.

Cenas de aplicação: Educação

1. Sala de aula (interna)

A Sinalização Digital LG maximiza a comunicação bilateral através da tela de toque e permite que você adicione interatividade à sinalização padrão usando sistemas de sobreposição de toque.

2. Sala de aula (externa)

Com seu tamanho de tela compacto, a sinalização pequena da LG permite que você ofereça informações em qualquer lugar.

3. Auditório

Os video walls maximizam a imersão ao oferecer telas grandes em espaços amplos, aumentando suas chances de atrair clientes.

4. Dormitórios e Cantina

As televisões SuperSign gerenciam o conteúdo com eficiência e oferecem diversas informações.

1. Tela grande Ultra HD

Resolução Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

A tela grande Ultra HD oferece uma experiência de visualização imersiva.

Tela grande de 84"

A tela grande e os amplos ângulos de visualização criam ambientes de aprendizagem eficientes onde o público pode visualizar a tela de qualquer ângulo.

Redimensionamento em 4K (Upscaler)

As tecnologias de redimensionamento e super-resolução da LG aumentam a qualidade do conteúdo FHD para níveis próximos a UHD.

2. Experiência de toque de alta confiabilidade

Vidro de proteção de 5 mm

O vidro de proteção de 5 mm do 84TR3B oferece durabilidade contra os impactos externos que podem ocorrer em instituições educacionais.

Toque integrado

As tecnologias de redimensionamento e super-resolução da LG aumentam a qualidade do conteúdo FHD para níveis próximos a UHD.

3. Toque de sobreposição

Multitoque com borda fina

A função de multitoque pode ser adicionada aos visores existentes que não a tenham.

Multitoque de 10 pontos

O multitoque pode reconhecer até 10 toques simultâneos para oferecer uma experiência mais realista sem a necessidade de uma caneta à parte afetando a aparência elegante e organizada da borda.

4. Video Wall

Borda ultra fina (VH7B)

O video wall com borda ultra fina possibilita que a imagem geral do video wall seja muito mais próxima de uma tela individual.

Ângulo de visualização nítido

O Video Wall LG garante uma qualidade de imagem nítida mesmo quando instalado em grupos com mais de quatro. Isso é muito favorável para a quantidade de video walls instalados em espaços grandes.

Brilho Uniforme

A tecnologia de iluminação de fundo de LED da LG garante alta uniformidade em brilho para garantir uma imagem nítida. Em outras telas, certos pontos podem aparecer mais escuros que outros, mas o novo VH7B gera alta visibilidade e um brilho consistente em toda a tela

Desempenho de encadeamento em série aprimorado

Os conectores DisplayPort1.2 possibilitam a reprodução de conteúdo UHD em Video Wall 4K em visores 2x2. (disponível em LV75A/LV77A)

Desempenho de encadeamento em série de LAN

Um encadeamento em série de LAN permite que você execute comandos para controlar e monitorar as telas e até mesmo atualizar seu firmware. (disponível no VH7B)

5. Sinalização pequena

Quad Core SoC (sistema-em-um-chip)

O SoC de alto desempenho pode executar diversas tarefas simultaneamente e oferece reprodução de conteúdos.

WebOS 2.0

A plataforma WebOS 2.0 oferece ferramentas simples e práticas para criação de conteúdo. O SDK* e o suporte técnico da LG tornam o desenvolvimento e gestão de conteúdos mais fáceis do que nunca.

6. SuperSign TV

Conectividade simples

Com o SoC (sistema-em-um-chip) integrado e suporte para Wi-Fi Dongle, a instalação foi simplificada. Ao remover o reprodutor de mídia externo e os cabos ethernet/RS232C, o custo total de propriedade (TCO) pode ser reduzido.

Fail-Over

A função de fail-over USB permite que o conteúdo seja exibido sem pontos mortos quando nenhum sinal de entrada estiver disponível. Ela comporta arquivos no formato JPG com tamanho de até 10 MB.

Gestão de conteúdos

A solução SuperSign inclui o software SuperSign Lite, W e C para oferecer recursos de edição de mídia digital, programação, distribuição e gestão. Ao instalar o SuperSign W em um servidor, você pode gerenciar até 1000 televisões.

Vídeo de referência global: Educação

Instalação da Estrutura de White Board e White Board Interativo de 84" LG em escolas de nível K12 nos EUA para o Programa de Aprendizagem Inteligente.

