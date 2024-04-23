About Cookies on This Site

LG SuperSign Software

Com o LG SuperSign Software, você tem soluções tecnológicas abrangentes e recursos digitais personalizados para as necessidades de sua empresa. Conheça as soluções corporativas que só a LG tem para ampliar os horizontes de sua empresa.

Software LG SuperSign

A Sinalização Digital LG está comprometida em oferecer soluções tecnológicas abrangentes e indispensáveis com os mais novos produtos e recursos digitais personalizados para as exigências específicas dos ambientes comerciais.

Visão geral do software LG Video Download
Visão geral do software LG

Servidor

SuperSign Lite

Versão gratuita, conta de usuário única, aplicativo baseado na web (até 50 clientes)
▪ Software de gestão de conteúdos da sinalização básica: Crie uma agenda e distribua via rede; gerencie o reprodutor

Saiba mais

SuperSign W

Versão premium, múltiplas contas de usuário, aplicativo baseado na web (até 1.000 clientes)
▪ Software de gestão de conteúdos da sinalização avançada: Suporte para sincronização com video walls. Etc

Saiba mais

Editor

SuperSign Editor

Versão gratuita
▪ Editor de conteúdos baseado em modelos para SuperSign W e Lite

Saiba mais

Editor simples

Versão gratuita, conta de usuário única
▪ Software de gestão de conteúdos da sinalização simples: crie conteúdos e listas de reprodução

Saiba mais

Editor de mídia

Versão premium, conta de usuário única
▪ Editor profissional: configure o layout desejado a partir dos modelos

Saiba mais

Móvel

SuperSign M

Versão premium, múltiplas contas de usuário
▪ Software de gestão de conteúdos da sinalização móvel: Edite, faça uma agenda e distribua o conteúdo pelo celular

Saiba mais

Dados externos

SuperSign N

Versão premium, aplicativo baseado na web
▪ Leve a fonte de dados externas para o conteúdo do SuperSign

Saiba mais

Controle

SuperSign C

Versão gratuita, conta de usuário única
▪ Software de gestão da sinalização: Controle e monitoramento remoto via RJ45 e RS232C

Saiba mais

SuperSign WB

Versão gratuita, conta de usuário única
▪ Software de balanço de branco: sensor e câmera

Saiba mais

Estrutura do software LG - Versão gratuita

Estrutura do software LG - Versão licenciada

Introdução ao SuperSign

Torne sua empresa incrivelmente produtiva com o Software SuperSign. Você pode gerenciar o conteúdo, a conexão de dados externos e o controle do dispositivo em etapas simples e fáceis.

id-industries-retail-06_1478071199677

Download do SuperSign Lite

Reprodutor de Soluções de Criação e Operação de conteúdos baseado na web

Download do SuperSign Lite LG B2B Partner Portal