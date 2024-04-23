About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

SuperSign C

Conte com o gerenciador de conteúdos LG SuperSign C para soluções tecnológicas abrangentes e recursos digitais personalizados para as necessidades de sua empresa. Conheça as soluções corporativas que só a LG tem para ampliar os horizontes de sua empresa.

ID_07_SuperSignC_Hero_1461311925813

SuperSign C

Solução de parede com experiência otimizada, com controle de um ou mais monitores remotamente; possibilita que o seu video wall seja ajustado de forma fácil e inteligente.

Introdução Recurso Principal
Introdução

Introdução

O SuperSign C é o software de gestão de sinalização para controlar e monitorar remotamente via RJ45 e RS232C.

Software para calibração dos Monitores de Sinalização Digital LG

Oferece calibração de balanço de branco do sensor e câmera

Calibração do sensor

Com um design atraente e UI fácil de usar, você pode fazer o balanço de branco com facilidade

① Área para gerenciar o registro do monitor, agrupamento de monitores, configurações de modo de bloco e verificar o status geral.
② Área para verificar o status da atividade de controle e os logs de status do monitor (monitoramento em tempo real)
③ Ferramentas de gestão: Definir valor de cores, medição, calibração e duplicar o valor

UI fácil de usar

Com um design atraente e UI fácil de usar, você pode registrar e controlar facilmente qualquer monitor de sinalização digital LG

① Área para gerenciar registro do monitor, agrupamento de monitores, configurações de modo de bloco, e verificar o status geral e controle de energia
② Área para verificar o status da atividade de controle e logs de status do monitor (monitoramento em tempo real)
③ Ferramentas de gestão: Inclui configurações de dispositivo, ferramentas de calibragem de balanço de branco, uma ferramenta de mensagens instantâneas e ferramenta de linha de comando

Gestão avançada de log

Pode monitorar o resultado de comando e recomendar.

Modo de estúdio

Pode calibrar entre 2800k e 4500k com modo de estúdio

Monitoramento avançado: Painel de controle

Um método para verificar o status geral dos monitores registrados. A tela do painel de controle de resumo oferece informações úteis com fácil acesso.

Status geral

O painel de controle de resumo mostra o número total de monitores ativos e inativos, e também de monitores com erros.

Status de grupo e status individual

Abaixo, está uma lista de grupos existentes com suas próprias contagens de status. Se um grupo possuir um monitor com erros, esse monitor individual aparecerá dentro da lista do grupo com uma descrição simples do erro e os detalhes quando clicado.

Monitoramento avançado: Alertas de e-mail

Body Copy is no limitUm método adicional para ser notificado em caso de erros de hardware do monitor. Um e-mail será enviado para um administrador predefinido assim que ocorrer um erro.

Configuração simples

Para usar alertas de e-mail, você precisa preencher os campos obrigatórios para informar para quem o SuperSign C deve enviar o alerta de e-mail. As únicas outras opções que você precisa configurar são os alertas de e-mail e o ciclo de notificações.

Tela de configuração

Tela de configuração do alerta de e-mail

Duplicação das configurações do monitor

Configurar um lote de monitores de sinalização digital fica mais fácil com a capacidade de duplicar as configurações do monitor.

① Configure um monitor com suas configurações preferenciais usando o SuperSign C ou um controle remoto
② Vá para Configurações do Dispositivo → Suporte e acesse o painel Dados de Configuração
③ Selecione o monitor que você configurou e exporte suas configurações para um arquivo separado
(o conjunto de configurações que são exportadas é predefinido)
④ Selecione um monitor que precise ser configurado e aplique os dados exportados anteriormente usando o botão de importar