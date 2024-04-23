About Cookies on This Site

SuperSign N

Com o LG SuperSign N, você tem soluções tecnológicas abrangentes e recursos digitais personalizados para as necessidades de sua empresa. Conheça as soluções corporativas que só a LG tem para ampliar os horizontes de sua empresa.

SuperSign N

Com a conexão de dados externos baseada na web, você pode criar um dado ‘Serviço’ a partir do banco de dados do cliente e verificar se ele está conectado ao editor do SuperSign.

Introdução

Introdução

O SuperSign N é um software para levar uma fonte de dados externos ao conteúdo do SuperSign.

Conexão de dados externos

Conexão direta da conexão de dados externos; os dados do conteúdo são alterados automaticamente sem modificações

SuperSign N

Crie um dado ‘Serviço’ a partir do banco de dados do cliente e então ele estará conectado ao editor do SuperSign

① Registrar ‘Serviço’ a partir do banco de dados
② Carregar ‘Serviço de dados’ e criar conteúdo com serviço de dados
③ Distribuir conteúdo
④ Dados carregados (o usuário define a duração da atualização)

Registro do serviço

Registrar serviços para usar fila a partir do banco de dados do cliente

Conectar-se ao SuperSign W

A conexão pode ser realizada no menu de configurações Então, o serviço de dados poderá ser adicionado à tela do editor SuperSign como uma área de serviços

Edição

As listas de serviços de dados estão localizadas no menu de serviços de dados Método de arrastar e soltar simples, a entrada de dados funciona como outras mídias

Distribuição

O conteúdo distribuído inclui dados variáveis Uma nova fonte de dados surge a cada sessão e depende da configuração do usuário.

Visualização detalhada do serviço de dados

Pré-visualização do item de serviço de dados de suporte - Para uma edição mais fácil, a visualização de detalhes do suporte do serviço de dados e usuário só precisa selecionar um item para adicionar em um conteúdo

Suporte para formato estendido

Suporte para formato de dados familiar - Para varejo vertical, suporte para formato XML, Excel, CSV
- N v3.1: Suporte para formato de banco de dados - Oracle, MySQL, MSSQL, PostGreSQL
- A partir do N v3.5: Formato de banco de dados
- Oracle, MySQL, MSSQL, PostGreSQL + XML, Excel, CSV

Uso aprimorado

Suporte para visualização de tabela
- Para melhor uso, suporte para visualização de valores tipo tabela

Gerenciar por grupo de trabalho

Workgroup Related Service

Integrate each data service by workgroup