Recomendação De Servidor

Com a recomendação de servidor do software LG, você conta com mais recursos sobre as recomendações do servidor HW, porta, clustering, incluindo a política de relevância.

ID_09_ServerRecommendation_Hero_1461289499959

Recomendação de servidor

Para sua conveniência, você pode encontrar mais informações sobre recomendações do hardware do servidor, porta e clustering, incluindo política relevante.

Recomendação de hardware do servidor

Recomenda-se aumentar o servidor e a memória a cada 1.000 clientes, em caso de usar mais de 5.000 clientes. (Pode ser diferente dependendo do cenário)

 
 

Estrutura do servidor

Caso VPN seja usado, o servidor deverá estar no mesmo VPN ou usar IP acessível por VPN.

Porta

Porta de expectativa no servidor que deve ser aplicada ao firewall do usuário.

Política de segurança

- Criptografia RSA para login na web
* https será aplicado em 2016
* Observação: A configuração do sistema pode ser diferente dependendo do status da rede, tamanho do conteúdo, frequência de distribuição

PostgreSQL DB

Política de back-up

- Configuração de armazenamento do conteúdo
- Back-up em tempo real com PostgreSQL DB

The server clustering code information

Clustering do servidor

1. Defina o valor “cluster.use” como “true”.
2. Defina “cluster.target value” de Server1 para a url 3 de Server2. Defina “cluster.target value” de Server2 para a url 4 de Server
3. Defina “cluster.target value” de Server3 para a url de Server1.
5. Reiniciar serviço do servidor

* A pasta de armazenamento e o banco de dados devem ser instalados em um computador diferente