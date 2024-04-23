We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
For Your Energy Efficient Home
Fridge Freezer
The Fridge Freezer for Cost-effective Energy Use
Washing Machine
The Washing Machine that Saves You Energy
Tumble Dryer
The Tumble Dryer for Efficient Energy Use
Discover Next-Level Tech
Make the Right Choice with Us
Helpful Hint, Our Lab
Energy-saving tips for your fridge
Get savvy with your fridge to reduce food waste
Are you using laundry detergent correctly?
Learn More About LG Home Appliances
Upgrade your home with innovative LG home appliances. From smart appliances to stylish inbuilt designs, enhance your kitchen with our top-of-the-range fridge freezers and dishwashers or simplify your cleaning routine with our washer-dryers and stylers, our home appliances deliver the latest in technology, without compromising on style.
-
Đăng Ký Sản Phẩm
Việc đăng ký sản phẩm sẽ giúp bạn nhận hỗ trợ nhanh hơn.
-
Hỗ Trợ Sản Phẩm
Tìm tài liệu hướng dẫn, khắc phục sự cố và bảo hành cho sản phẩm LG của bạn.
-
Hỗ Trợ Đặt Hàng
Các câu hỏi thường gặp về theo dõi đơn hàng và kiểm tra đơn hàng của bạn.
-
Yêu Cầu Sửa Chữa
Yêu cầu dịch vụ sửa chữa trực tuyến một cách thuận tiện.
-
Chat Trực Tiếp
Chat với các chuyên gia về sản phẩm lG để được hỗ trợ mua sắm, nhận giảm giá và ưu đãi trong thời gian thực
-
Zalo
Chat với bộ phận hỗ trợ dịch vụ lg bằng phần mềm nhắn tin phổ biến nhất
-
Gửi Email Cho Chúng Tôi
Gửi email cho bộ phận hỗ trợ dịch vụ LG
-
Gọi Cho Chúng Tôi
Trò chuyện trực tiếp với các tư vấn viên của chúng tôi.