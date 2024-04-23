Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Geladeira LG Frost Free Inverter 395L Duplex cor Platinum Inox (GN-B392PQD)

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

Geladeira LG Frost Free Inverter 395L Duplex cor Platinum Inox (GN-B392PQD)

GN-B392PQD2

Geladeira LG Frost Free Inverter 395L Duplex cor Platinum Inox (GN-B392PQD)

(2)
vista frontal
MEMBERS DAY

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS

1-banner-categ-geladeira-mais-economica-1600-600-d

Por que escolher a LG Duplex?

Compressor Smart Inverter

Smart InverterTM

Eficiência energética A+++ para maior economia

10 anos de Garantia

Garantia de 10 anos

Maior durabilidade com 10 anos de garantia no compressor

Multi Air-Flow

Multi Air-FlowTM

Melhor distribuição do ar e maior conservação dos seus alimentos

Economia de energia com classificação energética A+++

Nova linha de Geladeiras LG Frost-Free, com compressor Smart Inverter. Melhor eficiência
energética e mais economia pro seu bolso.

Economia de energia com classificação energética A+++

As imagens do produto são meramente ilustrativas e podem diferir do produto real.
A imagem de nível energético é ilustrativa e pode diferir da atual. Economia de energia dependerá das condições de uso e manutenção do equipamento, e da concessionária de energia da sua região. Tabela de eficiência energética disponível pelo INMETRO: https://www.gov.br/inmetro/pt-br/assuntos/avaliacao-da-conformidade/programa-brasileiro-de-etiquetagem/tabelas-de-eficiencia-energetica.

Compressor Smart Inverter

Maior economia de energia, silêncio e durabilidade com 10 anos de garantia no compressor.

Desenvolvida para garantir alta performance, com duração de 10 anos

**Imagens meramente ilustrativas.
10 anos de garantia no Compressor Smart Inverter (somente nas peças).
A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia. Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.

Multi Air Flow

Temperatura uniforme e mais flexibilidade para guardar seus alimentos.

Mantenha o frescor por mais tempo

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Gaveta Fresh Zone

Armazene suas frutas e legumes em um espaço conveniente, mantendo a umidade e a conservação dos seus alimentos por muito mais tempo.

Mais frescor e umidade com o Fresh Zone

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Design premium

Design premium

Sofisticado

Sofisticado

Acabamento Minimalista

Acabamento Minimalista

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Prateleiras em Vidro Temperado

Prateleiras em Vidro Temperado

Mais segurança e tranquilidade para armazenar seus alimentos e bebidas.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Mais espaço para guardar tudo o que você precisa

Sem preocupações com espaço para guardar todos os seus alimentos. Armazene tudo com praticidade no seu refrigerador.

Mais espaço para guardar tudo o que você precisa

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Resumo

Imprimir
Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)
700 x 1.760 x 680
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Não
Capacidade Total
395 litros
Tipo
Duplex

Especificação chave

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    700 x 1.760 x 680

  • Classificação energética

    A+++

  • Tipo de Compressor

    Compressor Smart Inverter

  • Door-in-Door

    Não

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Não

  • Acabamento (porta)

    Aço grafite escuro

Todas as especificações

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de produto

    Top Mount

  • Classificação energética

    A+++

CAPACIDADE

  • Capacidade do Freezer (L)

    84

  • Capacidade do Refrigerador (L)

    305

CONTROLE E DISPLAY

  • Express Freeze

    Não

DIMENSÕES E PESO

  • Peso da embalagem (kg)

    69

  • Peso do produto (kg)

    63

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    700 x 1.760 x 680

RECURSOS

  • Door Cooling+

    Não

  • Door-in-Door

    Não

SISTEMA DE GELO E ÁGUA

  • Máquina de gelo manual

    Bandeja de gelo normal

  • Dispenser de água

    Não

  • Máquina de gelo automática

    Não

  • Produção diária de gelo (lb.)

    Não disponível

  • Capacidade do armazenamento de gelo (lb.)

    N/A

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

  • Porta (Material)

    PCM

  • Acabamento (porta)

    Aço grafite escuro

  • Tipo de puxador

    Puxador Horizontal

DESEMPENHO

  • Tipo de Compressor

    Compressor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTO DO REFRIGERADOR

  • Cesto de porta transparente

    4

  • Luz do refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Prateleira de vidro temperado

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Não

  • Gaveta de vegetais

    Sim (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Não

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

  • Diagnóstico Inteligente

    Não

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Não

COMPARTIMENTO DO FREEZER

  • Cesto de porta transparente

    2

  • Prateleira de vidro temperado

    1

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato