Geladeira LG Frost Free Inverter 461L Duplex Cor Inox Look

vista frontal

Nova Geladeira Duplex LG

Nova Geladeira Duplex LG 

Sofisticação, economia e frescor combinados com a sua cozinha

Economia de Energia com Classificação Energética A+++

Economia de Energia com Classificação Energética A+++

Mais desemprenho e menos consumo energético, com até 52% de economia de energia 

*As imagens do produto são meramente ilustrativas e podem diferir do produto real.

**A imagem de nível energético é ilustrativa e pode diferir de atual. Economia de energia dependerá das condições de uso e manutenção do equipamento, e da conssecionária de energia da sua região. Tabela de eficência energética disponível pelo INMETRO: https://www.gov.br/inmetro/pt-br/assuntos/avaliacao-da-conformidade/programa-brasileiro-de-etiquetagem/tabelas-de-eficiencia-energetica. 52% Economia de Energia Baseado em testes realizados utilizando a norma IEC 62552 2007. comparando o compressor recíproco GM-S482UQSA com o compressor inverter VT40WPP. O compressor GM- S482UQSA não é comercializado no Brasil. 

Compressor Smart Inverter

Compressor Smart Inverter 

Maior  economia de energia, silêncio e durabilidade com 10 anos de garantia no motor

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. 

**10 anos de garantia no compressor Smart Inverter (somente nas peças). A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, atrvés de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica apenas a certos componentes com motores ou compressores, e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida consulte a Política de Garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia. Para outros produtos consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais consulte o manual do produto.  

Linear Cooling

Linear Cooling 

 Mantém a temperatura estável, reduzindo variações e preservando os alimentos frescos por mais tempo. 

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas 

Door Cooling

Door Cooling 

Resfriamento uniforme e mais rápido, inclusive na porta. 

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas 

Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow 

Temperatura uniforme e mais flexibilidade para guardar seus alimentos

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.   

Bandeja de Gelo

Bandeja de Gelo 

A Bandeja de Gelo Removível oferece paticidade ao permitir fácil remoção e reposicionamento, facilitando o uso diário

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas 

Gavetas para Frutas e Vegetais

Gavetas para Frutas e Vegetais 

 Armazene frutas e legumes com conveniência, mantendo a umidade e a conservação dos alimentos por mais tempo

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas 

Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis

Com o uso do app, é possível identificar rapidamente possíveis falhas, economizando tempo e garantindo praticidade 

*Os equipamentos devem estar conectados no wi-fi. ThinQ coleta e armazena dados pessoais do usuário, preferências de padrões de uso de acordo com os Termos de Uso e com a noss Política de Privacidade. Acesse https://www.lg.com/br/privacidade

Prateleiras de Vidro Temperado

Prateleiras de Vidro Temperado 

Mais resistência e segurança para suportar todos os alimentos, com elegância e durabilidade que fazem a diferença na sua cozinha. 

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas

Design Premium

Design Premium 

O novo design complementa seu estilo e entrega sofisticação para seu ambiente

Mais Espaço para Guardar Tudo o que Você Precisa

Mais Espaço para Guardar Tudo o que Você Precisa 

Com 461 Litros de capacidade, você tem espaço de sobra para guardar todos os seus alimentos e armazenar tudo com praticidade no seu refrigerador. 

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas 

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    700 x 1845 x 725

  • Classificação energética

    A+++

  • Tipo de Compressor

    Compressor Smart Inverter

  • Door-in-Door

    Não

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Não

  • Acabamento (porta)

    Inox Look

Todas as especificações

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de produto

    Duplex

  • Classificação energética

    A+++

CAPACIDADE

  • Capacidade do Freezer (L)

    87

  • Capacidade do Refrigerador (L)

    361

  • Volume Bruto Total (L)

    493

CONTROLE E DISPLAY

  • Express Freeze

    Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESO

  • Peso da embalagem (kg)

    77

  • Peso do produto (kg)

    70

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    700 x 1845 x 725

RECURSOS

  • Door Cooling+

    Sim

  • Door-in-Door

    Não

SISTEMA DE GELO E ÁGUA

  • Máquina de gelo manual

    1 Alavanca 2 Bandejas

  • Dispenser de água

    Não

  • Máquina de gelo automática

    Não

  • Produção diária de gelo (lb.)

    Não disponível

  • Capacidade do armazenamento de gelo (lb.)

    N/A

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

  • Porta (Material)

    PET

  • Acabamento (porta)

    Inox Look

  • Tipo de puxador

    Compartimento Horizontal

DESEMPENHO

  • Tipo de Compressor

    Compressor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTO DO REFRIGERADOR

  • Cesto de porta transparente

    2 completos + 1 grande

  • Luz do refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Prateleira de vidro temperado

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Não

  • Gaveta de vegetais

    Sim (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Não

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

  • Diagnóstico Inteligente

    Sim

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Não

COMPARTIMENTO DO FREEZER

  • Cesto de porta transparente

    2

  • Luz do Freezer

    LED superior

  • Prateleira de vidro temperado

    1

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

