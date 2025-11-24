About Cookies on This Site

Geladeira Smart LG Frost Free Inverter 611L Side by Side + Caixa de Som Bluetooth LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am

Geladeira Smart LG Frost Free Inverter 611L Side by Side + Caixa de Som Bluetooth LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am

L257SLP.BOUNCE
Bundle image
Front view
Front view
Bundle image
Front view
Front view

Principais recursos

  • Compressor Linear Inverter™
  • Bocal UVnano™
  • Hygiene Fresh+
  • Eleve sua experiência auditiva a novos patamares com a caixa de som projetada pelo artista do Black Eyed Peas e pioneiro em tecnologia, will.i.am
  • Inteligência Artificial adaptativa embarcada que proporciona um som personalizado com base no gênero da música e no ambiente em que você está.
  • A caixa de som que une potência e estilo para proporcionar um som vibrante em um design fácil de transportar.
Produtos neste pacote: 2
GC-L257SLPL

GC-L257SLPL

Geladeira Smart LG Side by Side UVnano™ 611 litros Motor Inverter Aço Escovado 127V - GC-L257SLPL
Vista frontal da LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am - Caixa de Som Bluetooth Portátil - Som exclusivo xboom com Radiadores Passivos Superiores

BOUNCE

LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am - Caixa de Som Bluetooth com Radiadores Passivos

01_Design

01_Design

02_DoorCooling

02_DoorCooling

*Com base nos resultados do teste TÜV Rheinland usando o método de teste interno da LG, comparando o tempo para variação de temperatura do recipiente de água colocado na cesta superior entre os modelos com e sem Door Cooling+. Apenas em modelos aplicáveis. As imagens do produto são meramente ilustrativas e podem ser diferentes do produto real. O Door Cooling+ é interrompido quando a porta é aberta.

*Com base nos resultados do teste UL usando o método de teste interno da LG, comparando o tempo para a temperatura da cesta superior cair de 24,8℃ para 8℃, entre os modelos sem DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) e com DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN). As imagens do produto são meramente ilustrativas e podem ser diferentes do produto real. O Door Cooling+ é interrompido quando a porta é aberta.

<br><br><br>3

03_UVNano




*UV Nano é composto das palavras UV (ultravioleta) e nanômetro (unidade de comprimento). O efeito UVnano (nome da função: Self Care) foi avaliado por testes de laboratório pela TUV Rheinland usando métodos de teste internos para medir a redução de E coli, S aureus e P, aeruginosa em amostras de água destilada após a exposição dos produtos ao LED UB por 10 minutos a cada hora, após um total de 24 horas em uso doméstico normal

will.i.am com roupas brancas e óculos de sol está segurando o xboom Bounce ao lado do rosto.

will.i.am com roupas brancas e óculos de sol está segurando o xboom Bounce ao lado do rosto.

Áudio xboom exclusivo sintonizado por will.i.am

Apresentamos o novo xboom Bounce, criado em colaboração com will.i.am. Experimente um áudio criado por especialistas, incorporado em um estilo único.

*O vídeo é para fins de demonstração

will.i.am, o arquiteto da experiência xboom

A LG escolheu will.i.am para redefinir a xboom, elevando a experiência auditiva

com uma fusão inédita de som e estilo. Vencedor de nove prêmios Grammy,

will.i.am é, sem dúvida, um ícone da cultura pop e da inovação.

Especificação chave

DIMENSÕES E PESO - Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

914 x 1790 x 735

DESEMPENHO - Consumo de energia (kWh)

57,5

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS - Classificação energética

A+++

DESEMPENHO - Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Linear Inverter

RECURSOS - InstaView

Não

RECURSOS - Door-in-Door

Não

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO - Acabamento (porta)

Aço Escovado

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

Tipo de produto

Side by Side

Classificação energética

A+++

CAPACIDADE

Volume Bruto Total (L)

611

CONTROLE E DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Peso do produto (kg)

111

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

914 x 1790 x 735

Peso da embalagem (kg)

121

RECURSOS

Door Cooling+

Sim

Door-in-Door

Não

LINEAR Cooling

Sim

InstaView

Não

SISTEMA DE GELO E ÁGUA

Dispenser de água

Sim

Dispenser de gelo e água

Sim

Máquina de gelo automática

Sim

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Acabamento (porta)

Aço Escovado

DESEMPENHO

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Linear Inverter

Consumo de energia (kWh)

57,5

COMPARTIMENTO DO REFRIGERADOR

Prateleira de vidro temperado

Sim

Hygiene Fresh+

Pure N' Fresh

Gaveta de vegetais

Não

Prateleira dobrável

Não

Gaveta de verduras

Sim

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

Diagnóstico Inteligente

Sim

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

8806091457202 (127V)

COMPARTIMENTO DO FREEZER

Prateleira de vidro temperado

Sim

ACESSÓRIO

Alça

Sim

Cabo tipo USB C

Sim

Cartão de garantia

Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

AAC

Sim

SBC

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299959523

BATERIA

Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

3

Duração da bateria (HRS)

30

CONECTIVIDADE

Versão Bluetooth

5.4

CONFORTO

Indicador de bateria

Sim

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Sim

Iluminação

Sim

multiponto

Sim

Party Link (Modo duplo)

Sim

Party Link (Modo múltiplo)

Sim

Viva voz

Sim

Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

Sim

Comando de voz (Google Assistente, Siri)

Sim

À prova de água/respingos

IP67

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Caixa de papelão

316,5 x 142,5 x 136,0 mm

Alto-falante

272 x 103 x 88 mm

EQ

Som Inteligente

Sim

Bass Boost

Sim

Customizável (App)

Sim

Padrão

Sim

EM GERAL

Número de canais

2.1ch (Stereo)

Potência de saída

30 W + 5 W x 2

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

Modo de inicialização

20 W

Modo de espera

0.3 W

FONTE DE ENERGIA

Saída DC (USB Tipo-C)

Sim

USB tipo C

Sim

ALTO-FALANTE

Radiador Passivo

Sim (2)

Tamanho da Unidade do Tweeter

20 mm x 2

Tipo de unidade de tweeter

Domo

Unidade de Woofer

93 x 53 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

2,04 kg

Peso líquido

1,42 kg

