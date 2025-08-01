About Cookies on This Site

Geladeira Smart LG Frost Free Inverter 647L Side by Side Black Inox + Caixa de Som Bluetooth LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am

V257SQV2.BOUNCE
bundle front view
bundle front view
Principais recursos

  • Alta Eficiência de Energia A+++
  • Compressor Smart Inverter™
  • Alta Capacidade de 647 litros
  • Eleve sua experiência auditiva a novos patamares com a caixa de som projetada pelo artista do Black Eyed Peas e pioneiro em tecnologia, will.i.am
  • Inteligência Artificial adaptativa embarcada que proporciona um som personalizado com base no gênero da música e no ambiente em que você está.
  • A caixa de som que une potência e estilo para proporcionar um som vibrante em um design fácil de transportar.
Mais
Produtos neste pacote: 2
front view

GC-V257SQV2

Geladeira Smart LG Inverter Side by Side InstaView 647 litros Cor Black Inox 220v - GC-V257SQV2
Vista frontal da LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Caixa de Som Bluetooth Portátil | Som exclusivo xboom com Radiadores Passivos Superiores

BOUNCE

LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am - Caixa de Som Bluetooth com Radiadores Passivos

*Todas as imagens são meramente ilustrativas e podem diferir do produto real.

LG geladeira Smart Side by Side

Geladeira Smart LG Inverter Side by Side InstaView™

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Alta Eficiência Energética A+++ Compressor Smart Inverter

Alta Eficiência Energética A+++ Compressor Smart Inverter

will.i.am com roupas brancas e óculos de sol está segurando o xboom Bounce ao lado do rosto.

Áudio xboom exclusivo sintonizado por will.i.am

Apresentamos o novo xboom Bounce, criado em colaboração com will.i.am. Experimente um áudio criado por especialistas, incorporado em um estilo único.

*O vídeo é para fins de demonstração

will.i.am, o arquiteto da experiência xboom

A LG escolheu will.i.am para redefinir a xboom, elevando a experiência auditiva

com uma fusão inédita de som e estilo. Vencedor de nove prêmios Grammy,

will.i.am é, sem dúvida, um ícone da cultura pop e da inovação.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

DIMENSÕES E PESO - Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS - Classificação energética

A+++

DESEMPENHO - Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Smart Inverter

RECURSOS - InstaView

Sim

RECURSOS - Door-in-Door

Não

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO - Acabamento (porta)

Black Inox

Todas as especificações

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

Tipo de produto

Side by Side

Profundidade padrão/de bancada

Profundidade Padrão

Classificação energética

A+++

CAPACIDADE

Capacidade do Freezer (L)

203

Capacidade do Refrigerador (L)

414

Volume Bruto Total (L)

694

CONTROLE E DISPLAY

Visor LED interno

Display Interno

Express Freeze

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Peso da embalagem (kg)

127

Peso do produto (kg)

117

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

RECURSOS

Door Cooling+

Sim

Door-in-Door

Não

InstaView

Sim

SISTEMA DE GELO E ÁGUA

Máquina de gelo manual

Não

Dispenser de água

Não

Dispenser de gelo e água

Não

Máquina de gelo automática

Não

Produção diária de gelo (lb.)

Não disponível

Luz do dispenser

Não

Máquina de gelo dupla

Não

Capacidade do armazenamento de gelo (lb.)

N/A

Nome do modelo do filtro de água

Não

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Porta (Material)

Aço

Acabamento (porta)

Black Inox

Duto de metal plano (metal fresco)

Não

Tipo de puxador

Embutido

DESEMPENHO

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTO DO REFRIGERADOR

Cesto de porta transparente

4

Luz do refrigerador

LED superior

Prateleira de vidro temperado

3

Hygiene Fresh+

Sim

Gaveta de vegetais

Sim (2)

Gaveta de verduras

Não

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

Diagnóstico Inteligente

Sim

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

COMPARTIMENTO DO FREEZER

Cesto de porta transparente

4

Luz do Freezer

LED superior

Prateleira de vidro temperado

3

Gaveta do freezer

2 transparentes

ACESSÓRIO

Alça

Sim

Cabo tipo USB C

Sim

Cartão de garantia

Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

AAC

Sim

SBC

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096392317

BATERIA

Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

3

Duração da bateria (HRS)

30

CONECTIVIDADE

Versão Bluetooth

5.4

CONFORTO

Indicador de bateria

Sim

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Sim

Iluminação

Sim

multiponto

Sim

Party Link (Modo duplo)

Sim

Party Link (Modo múltiplo)

Sim

Viva voz

Sim

Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

Sim

Comando de voz (Google Assistente, Siri)

Sim

À prova de água/respingos

IP67

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Caixa de papelão

316,5 x 142,5 x 136,0 mm

Alto-falante

272 x 103 x 88 mm

EQ

Som Inteligente

Sim

Bass Boost

Sim

Customizável (App)

Sim

Padrão

Sim

EM GERAL

Número de canais

2.1ch (Stereo)

Potência de saída

30 W + 5 W x 2

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

Modo de inicialização

20 W

Modo de espera

0.3 W

FONTE DE ENERGIA

Saída DC (USB Tipo-C)

Sim

USB tipo C

Sim

ALTO-FALANTE

Radiador Passivo

Sim (2)

Tamanho da Unidade do Tweeter

20 mm x 2

Tipo de unidade de tweeter

Domo

Unidade de Woofer

93 x 53 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

2,04 kg

Peso líquido

1,42 kg

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

