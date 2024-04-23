Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo Geladeira Smart LG Side by Side InstaView Craft Ice UVnano 598 litros 127V + Caixa de Som Portátil LG XBOOM Go XG7

Combo Geladeira Smart LG Side by Side InstaView Craft Ice UVnano 598 litros 127V + Caixa de Som Portátil LG XBOOM Go XG7

X257HS.XG7S

Combo Geladeira Smart LG Side by Side InstaView Craft Ice UVnano 598 litros 127V + Caixa de Som Portátil LG XBOOM Go XG7

MEMBERS DAY

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS

Desktop_Images

01_InstaView

02_Design

A LG XBOOM Go XG7 está disposto numa mesa metálica com a iluminação laranja ligada. Atrás da mesa, pessoas dançam ao som da música.

Ligue, ilumine e aumente o volume.

Coloque a música, ilumine o ambiente e sinta toda a potência sonora da
LG XBOOM Go.

Sinta toda a potência sonora da LG XBOOM Go

Com graves profundos, áudio intenso e tecnologia de ponta, a LG XBOOM Go vai deixar você impressionado.

Unidades reformuladas proporcionam
uma inédita potência sonora

O Track Woofer produz graves profundos, e o tweeter em forma de cúpula reproduz altas frequências com mais nitidez.

Experimente um som mais presente e acentuado

Com as potentes saídas de 30W + 10W RMS, você entra no embalo da música e desfruta de uma experiência de áudio superior em todos os momentos, seja para meditar ou dar uma festa com os amigos.

Sinta os graves em qualquer volume

O algoritmo de aprimoramento de graves permite ouvir e sentir cada nota grave distintamente, mesmo com a música baixa.

Dimension (mm)

GC-X257CSHS
Capacidade Total
598 litros
Tipo
Side by Side
Dimensões LxAxP (mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
ThinQ
Sim

Especificação chave

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Consumo de energia (kWh)

57,5

Classificação energética

A+++

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Linear Inverter

InstaView

Sim

Door-in-Door

Sim

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

Acabamento (porta)

Aço Escovado

Todas as especificações

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

Tipo de produto

Refrigerador

Classificação energética

A+++

CONTROLE E DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Peso do produto (kg)

131

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Peso da embalagem (kg)

141

RECURSOS

Door Cooling+

Sim

Door-in-Door

Sim

LINEAR Cooling

Sim

InstaView

Sim

SISTEMA DE GELO E ÁGUA

Dispenser de água

Sim

Dispenser de gelo e água

Sim

Máquina de gelo automática

Sim

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Acabamento (porta)

Aço Escovado

DESEMPENHO

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Linear Inverter

Consumo de energia (kWh)

57,5

COMPARTIMENTO DO REFRIGERADOR

Prateleira de vidro temperado

Sim

Hygiene Fresh+

Hygiene Fresh+

Gaveta de vegetais

Sim

Prateleira dobrável

Não

Gaveta de verduras

Sim

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

Diagnóstico Inteligente

Sim

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

8806091501868 (127V)

COMPARTIMENTO DO FREEZER

Prateleira de vidro temperado

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299948664

