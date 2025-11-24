About Cookies on This Site

Lavadoras de roupas

Qual tamanho atende às suas necessidades?

Lavadora de roupas de carregamento frontal integrada em uma cozinha clara, com setas destacando a capacidade espaçosa do tambor para orientação de tamanho

Tamanho e capacidade

Escolha uma capacidade que se adeque à sua família e aos seus hábitos. Tambores compactos atendem solteiros ou casais, enquanto tambores maiores comportam roupas de cama e cargas volumosas. Meça L×A×P (mm) e deixe espaço para mangueiras, saídas de ar e portas. A disponibilidade pode variar conforme a região em determinados modelos, e os resultados podem ser diferentes.

Encontre a capacidade ideal para você

Ícone de camiseta, meias e roupa íntima representando as cargas de roupas diárias
Carga diária

Ideal para lavar roupas leves do dia a dia, como camisas, meias e roupas íntimas.

Ícone de moletom com capuz, camisa e toalhas dobradas representando a carga de roupas familiar.
Carga familiar

Ideal para lavar a roupa semanal de uma família comum, desde roupas a toalhas.

Ícone de jaqueta acolchoada e roupa de cama representando cargas de roupa pesadas ou volumosas.
Carga pesada

Ideal para grandes quantidades de roupa ou itens volumosos, como roupas de cama e jaquetas.

Lavadoras de roupas de carregamento frontal e superior de pequeno porte, com dimensões compactas e indicadas.

Lavadoras de roupas de carregamento frontal e superior de pequeno porte, com dimensões compactas e indicadas.

Lavadora de roupas pequena

Carga diária

As lavadoras de roupas compactas com capacidade de 12 kg de carregamento frontal e 18 kg de carregamento superior adaptam-se a espaços menores, funcionam silenciosamente e simplificam a lavagem de roupa diária para solteiros ou casais.

Lavadoras de roupas de carregamento frontal e superior de porte médio, com dimensões indicadas.

Lavadoras de roupas de carregamento frontal e superior de porte médio, com dimensões indicadas.

Lavadora de roupas de porte médio

Carga familiar

Com capacidades de 16 kg para carregamento frontal e 21 kg para carregamento superior, estes modelos equilibram espaço e desempenho para lidar com a lavagem semanal de famílias pequenas e médias.

Lavadora de roupas grande

Carga pesada

Lavadoras de roupas de grande capacidade, com carregamento frontal de 22 kg e carregamento superior de 25 kg, acomodam itens volumosos como roupas de cama e jaquetas, oferecendo às famílias agitadas o espaço extra que precisam.

Lavadoras de roupas de grande porte com abertura frontal e superior, apresentadas com dimensões maiores para cargas volumosas.

Lavadoras de roupas de grande porte com abertura frontal e superior, apresentadas com dimensões maiores para cargas volumosas.

Comparar produtos

Compare as principais características da linha LG para escolher o produto que melhor se adapta à sua casa e ao seu estilo de vida.

FeaturesWashTower™Front-Loading Washing MachineWasing DryerTop-Loading Washing MachineClothes dryer
Vista frontal da WK25BS6
WK25BS6
Vista frontal da WM22WV26SR
WM22WV26SR
Vista frontal da WD20EWNTS6P
WD20EWNTS6P
Vista frontal da WT28EGTX6
WT28EGTX6
Vista frontal da DF22VV2SR
DF22VV2SR
max-capacity(kg)Wash25 / Dry22Wash 22Wash 20 / Dry up to 12Wash 28Dry 22
Steam CareYesYesYesYesYes
nullYesYesNoYesNo
6 MotionYesYesYesYesNo
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)YesYesYesYesYes
Sensor DryYesYesYesNoYes
Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)700 x 1,890 x 770700 x 990 x 770686 x 990 x 765686 x 1092 x 721686 x 990 x 765

*As especificações estão sujeitas a alterações. Verifique as páginas individuais dos produtos para obter as informações mais atualizadas.

Perguntas frequentes sobre a lavadora de roupas

Q.

Qual é o tamanho padrão de uma lavadora de roupas?

A.

A maioria das lavadoras de roupas LG mede 600 mm de largura × 850 mm de altura, o que as torna adequadas para instalações em cozinhas ou áreas de serviço. A profundidade varia de acordo com a capacidade, normalmente entre 565 e 675 mm. Verifique sempre as dimensões exatas do seu modelo para garantir um encaixe perfeito em espaços limitados.

Q.

Qual é a capacidade ideal em kg para uma lavadora de roupas?

A.

Para uma família média, recomenda-se uma capacidade de 8 a 9 kg. Se você precisa lidar com cargas volumosas, como roupas de cama ou artigos esportivos, o ideal é uma capacidade de 10 a 12 kg. Esses modelos maiores podem até mesmo lavar um edredom king-size. Graças ao design eficiente da LG, você obtém mais espaço no tambor sem aumentar o tamanho geral da máquina.

Q.

De que espaço preciso para uma lavadora de roupas?

A.

As lavadoras de roupas LG normalmente têm 600 mm de largura × 850 mm de altura, com uma profundidade de 565 a 675 mm. Deixe espaço atrás e ao redor para ventilação e tubulações, e certifique-se de que a porta abra completamente. Verifique o percurso do transporte e certifique-se de que haja uma tomada elétrica por perto. Para empilhar com uma secadora, confirme a compatibilidade com um kit de empilhamento.