Máquina de Lavar Smart LG VC4 13kg Branco com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ - FV5013WC4 - 127v

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

FV5013WC4

FV5013WC4

Máquina de Lavar Smart LG VC4 13kg Branco com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ - FV5013WC4 - 127v

(2)
FV5013WC4
  • Inteligência Artificial AI DD™

    Inteligência Artificial AI DD™

  • Vapor Steam™

    Vapor Steam™

  • Lava em menos tempo

    Desodorização

  • Conectividade Wi-fi e comando de voz

    Conectividade Wi-fi e comando de voz

  • Compatibilidade com mini lavadora

    Compatibilidade com mini lavadora

  • 10 anos de garantia

    10 anos de garantia

*10 anos de garantia no Compressor Linear Inverter (somente nas peças).
**A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia . Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.
**Certificado pela BAF, o ciclo Antialérgico reduz 99,9% dos alérgenos e ácaros do pó doméstico.
***Testado pela Intertek em março de 2019.Ciclo de algodão com 2 kg de peças íntimas comparado ao ciclo Cotton convencional da LG (FC1450S2W).Os resultados podem variar conforme as roupas e o ambiente.

Agora você vai poder lavar em casa tudo o que sempre quis

*Verifique a etiqueta do produto e respeite as orientações de lavagem e secagem.

*Considerado média de valores praticados pelas 3 maiores redes de lavanderias, na região de SP, para lavagem de edredom king size. Esses valores podem variar de acordo com o estabelecimento, características do edredom e localidade.

A única com Inteligência Artificial de verdade1

A única com Inteligência Artificial de verdade

Com base em um estudo de 20.000 lavagens acumuladas, para entender como proteger cada tipo de tecido, a tecnologia AI DD™ analisa e escolhe por você o melhor padrão de lavagem para sua roupa.
Proteção até 18%* maior dos tecidos

*Testado pela Intertek em março de 2019.Ciclo de algodão com 2 kg de peças íntimas comparado ao ciclo Cotton convencional da LG (FC1450S2W).Os resultados podem variar conforme as roupas e o ambiente.
*AI Direct Drive está disponível em 3 ciclos. (Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

Como a Inteligência Artificial AI DD™ detecta suas roupas e entrega uma lavagem mais inteligente?

Lavagem a vapor Steam™

*O ciclo Allergy Care, aprovado pela BAF (British Allergy Foundation), reduz em 99,9% os ácaros alergênicos na poeira doméstsica.Os resultados podem variar conforme o ambiente.
**Certificado pela BAF, o ciclo Antialérgico reduz 99,9% dos alérgenos e ácaros do pó doméstico.
***Testado pela Intertek em março de 2019.Ciclo de algodão com 2 kg de peças íntimas comparado ao ciclo Cotton convencional da LG (FC1450S2W).Os resultados podem variar conforme as roupas e o ambiente.

Roupas até 99,9% livres de ácaros e bactérias

Cuidado inteligente e máxima proteção para sua família.

**Certificado pela BAF, o ciclo Antialérgico reduz 99,9% dos alérgenos e ácaros do pó doméstico.

Ciclo de lavagem rápida em 14 minutos

Ciclos de lavagem até 30 minutos* mais rápidos

Compatibilidade com mini lavadora (2kg)

Conexão Wi-Fi e Comando de Voz com o Google Assistente

Conexão Wi-Fi com o Google Assistente

Seu dia a dia muito mais fácil com o aplicativo LG ThinQ®. Agora, de qualquer lugar, você monitora o funcionamento da sua Lavadora LG. Altere um ciclo de lavagem, adicione funções extras ou, se precisar, faça download de ciclos adicionais, tudo direto no app. Compatível também com o Google Assistente.





Saiba Mais
Novo e elegante
Design Moderno

Novo e elegante

Fácil visualização das funções com o novo display, permitindo a escolha com mais rapidez e moderno.

Maior durabilidade e cesto em aço inox

*10 anos de garantia no Compressor Linear Inverter (somente nas peças).
**A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia . Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.
**Certificado pela BAF, o ciclo Antialérgico reduz 99,9% dos alérgenos e ácaros do pó doméstico.
***Testado pela Intertek em março de 2019.Ciclo de algodão com 2 kg de peças íntimas comparado ao ciclo Cotton convencional da LG (FC1450S2W).Os resultados podem variar conforme as roupas e o ambiente

FAQ

Q.

Como escolher a melhor capacidade em kg para uma máquina de lavar roupa?

A.

Para uma casa de tamanho médio (2 a 4 pessoas), a LG recomenda uma máquina de lavar roupa com capacidade entre 11 e 14kg. Já para uma família maior (acima de 5 pessoas), ou se você lava cargas de roupa especialmente grandes (edredons, cortinas, etc.), considere um modelo maior de 16kg. Modelos maiores também podem lavar itens grandes com maior facilidade e eficiência, como um edredom King Size. Lembre-se de que a tecnologia inovadora da LG significa que nossos eletrodomésticos podem oferecer capacidade aumentada para o mesmo tamanho de máquina de lavar roupa.Para uma casa de tamanho médio (2 a 4 pessoas), a LG recomenda uma máquina de lavar roupa com capacidade entre 11 e 14kg. Já para uma família maior (acima de 5 pessoas), ou se você lava cargas de roupa especialmente grandes (edredons, cortinas, etc.), considere um modelo maior de 16kg. Modelos maiores também podem lavar itens grandes com maior facilidade e eficiência, como um edredom King Size. Lembre-se de que a tecnologia inovadora da LG significa que nossos eletrodomésticos podem oferecer capacidade aumentada para o mesmo tamanho de máquina de lavar roupa.

Q.

Como escolher o ciclo de lavagem adequado para minhas roupas?

A.

Em geral, você deve consultar a etiqueta de cuidados em suas roupas e selecionar o ciclo de lavagem correspondente em sua máquina. Mesmo assim, as Máquinas de Lavar LG contam com a Inteligência Artificial AI DD, que automaticamente identifica os tecidos e adapta os movimentos de lavagem, conservando em até 18% mais as suas roupas. Dessa maneira, você escolhe o ciclo que quiser e a máquina garante uma lavagem eficiente todas as vezes.

Q.

Como a Inteligência Artificial AI DD™ beneficia minha lavagem?

A.

A tecnologia AI DD™ analisa o peso e textura dos tecidos dentro do cesto e adapta os movimentos de lavagem para aquela carga de roupas. Isso garante uma lavagem mais eficiente e com maior preservação das roupas. O motor DirectDrive™ entrega tecnologia de 6 movimentos para uma lavagem eficaz com menos peças móveis, resultando em um eletrodoméstico mais duradouro e eficiente em energia.

Q.

Como funcionam os ciclos rápidos?

A.

As Máquinas de Lavar LG empregam uma série de tecnologias que agilizam seu processo de lavagem. A tecnologia TurboWash™ 360˚ da LG oferece roupas perfeitamente limpas em apenas 39 minutos, com uma lavagem adaptada às necessidades de suas roupas. O jato de água 3D alcança um equilíbrio ideal de potência de spray, detergente e movimento de ciclo que economiza seu tempo de lavagem sem comprometer a qualidade ou o cuidado com o tecido. É uma lavagem rápida que proporciona uma limpeza perfeita em tempo recorde. Em paralelo, o Ciclo Rápido 14 lava uma carga de roupas levemente sujas e, associado ao ciclo de secagem em 30 minutos, entrega roupas limpas e secas em apenas 44 minutos.

Q.

Qual é a função de vapor na máquina de lavar roupa da LG?

A.

A tecnologia Steam+™ da LG elimina até 99,9% dos ácaros e bactérias que podem causar alergias ou problemas respiratórios. E além de higienizar suas roupas, o vapor ainda as deixa até 30% mais fáceis de passar. Você também conta com a evolução da lavagem a seco com os ciclos Refresh e Refrescar. Desodorize e higienize as roupas com o verdadeiro vapor, eliminando ácaros, bactérias e entregando roupas renovadas e prontas para vestir ou guardar.

Resumo

Imprimir

DIMENSÕES

Capacidade de Lavagem
13 Kg
Dimensões LxAxP (mm)
850 x 600 x 655
Inteligência Artificial AIDD
Sim
ThinQ
Sim

Especificação chave

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    13

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    600 x 850 x 655

  • Steam

    Sim. Steam

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

Todas as especificações

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

  • Cor do produto

    Branco

  • Tipo de porta

    Vidro Temperado

CAPACIDADE

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    13

CONTROLE E VISOR

  • Tipo de tela

    Touch LED

RECURSOS

  • 6 Motion DD

    Sim

  • AI DD

    Sim

  • Tipo

    Lavadora Front Load

  • Sinal de fim de ciclo

    Sim

  • Adicionar item

    Sim

  • Inverter Direct Drive

    Sim, com 10 anos de garantia

  • LoadSense

    Sim

  • Steam

    Sim. Steam

  • Pés niveladores

    Sim

  • Tambor de aço inoxidável

    Sim

  • TurboWash

    Sim. 59 minutos

ENERGIA

  • Classificação de energia (lavagem)

    A

OPÇÕES ADICIONAIS

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim, compatível com aplicativo LG ThinQ®

  • Adicionar item

    Sim

  • Bloqueio Infantil

    Sim

  • Adiar Fim

    Sim (3-19h)

  • Pré-lavar

    Sim

  • Início Remoto

    Sim

  • Centrifugar

    0, 400, 800, 1000, 1200 e 1400

  • Steam

    Sim. Steam

  • Temp.

    Fria, 20℃, 30℃, 40℃, 50℃, 60℃

  • TurboWash

    Sim

PROGRAMAS

  • Roupa Esportiva

    Sim

  • Algodão

    Sim

  • Antialérgico (lavadora)

    Sim

  • Roupa de Bebê

    Sim

  • Desgaste do bebê

    Não

  • Algodão +

    Sim

  • Delicados

    Sim

  • Download de Ciclo

    Sim

  • Tecidos Sintéticos

    Sim

  • Mix

    Sim

  • Rápido 14

    Sim

  • Limpeza do Tambor

    Sim

  • TurboWash 39

    Não

  • TurboWash 59

    Sim

  • Lã (Lavagem a Mão/Lã)

    Sim

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Sim

  • Download de Ciclo

    Sim

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

DIMENSÕES/PESOS

  • Dimensões da caixa (L x A x P, mm)

    670 x 890 x 705

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    600 x 850 x 655

  • Peso (kg)

    74

  • Peso incluindo embalagem (kg)

    78

  • Profundidade do produto com a porta aberta 90˚ (P'' mm)

    1145

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806091131881

OPCIONAIS/ACESSÓRIOS

  • Compatível com LG TWINWash

    Sim, compatível com mini lavadora

