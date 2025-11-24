About Cookies on This Site

Lava e Seca Smart LG 15kg Black Inox com AIDD™

Lava e Seca Smart LG 15kg Black Inox com AIDD™

WD15GNTS6B
vista frontal
vista frontal aberta
Vista do painel
Drum view
Port view
Display view
Top detergents port view
vista lateral esquerda
vista lateral esquerda
top view
Vista lateral direita com a porta aberta
Vista lateral direita com a porta aberta
Bottom perspective view
Side view
Vista traseira
Principais recursos

  • Lava e Seca no mesmo produto
  • Alta Capacidade (15kg)
  • Inteligência Artificial AIDD
  • Ciclos com Vapor
  • Turbo Wash 360
  • Novo Design Minimalista
Mais
A Lava e Seca LG une inteligência, alta capacidade e design sofisticado

A Lava e Seca LG une inteligência, alta capacidade e design sofisticado

Alta performance em um modelo compacto, com visual cheio de estilo e capacidade de 15kg de lavagem

*As imagens são ilustrativas e podem ser diferentes do produto real

Conheça mais sobre sua nova lavadora favorita

Conheça mais sobre sua nova lavadora favorita

Conheça mais sobre sua nova lavadora favorita

Economia de Espaço

A lavadora do jeito que a sua casa precisa

Projetada com apenas 64.5cm de profundidade, essa lavadora libera mais espaço no seu ambiente, tudo isso sem comprometer a capacidade de lavagem.  

A lavadora do jeito que a sua casa precisa

* As imagens são ilustrativas e podem ser diferentes do produto real

Alta Capacidade 

Evolua sua lavagem com tecnologia de ponta

A LG reuniu o melhor dos dois mundos: um tambor espaçoso por dentro com 15kg de capacidade de lavagem e um design mais compacto por fora. Assim, você lava mais roupas de uma vez, sem precisar de mais espaço na sua casa. 

Evolua sua lavagem com tecnologia de ponta

*Os resultados podem variar conforme o testador 

*A quantidade de amortecedores de atrito e balanceamento de peso podem variar conforme o modelo adquirido 

*As imagens são ilustrativas e podem ser diferentes do produto real. 

Inteligência Artificial que entende o cuidado que sua roupa precisa

Com AIDD, a lavadora detecta o peso e o tipo do tecido e ajusta os movimentos ideais para cada lavagem, garantindo mais cuidado com as roupas, desempenho eficiente e o uso da quantidade ideal de água, evitando desperdício. 

Inteligência Artificial que entende o cuidado que sua roupa precisa

*Testado pela Intertek em agosto de 2022. O ciclo de lavagem com IA apresenta menor nível de sujeira em cargas delicadas, em comparação com o ciclo com o nível normal de sujeira em cargas de algodão normais (3kg de roupas).

*Os resultados podem variar dependendo das roupas e do ambiente. 

Turbo Wash™ 360°

Suas roupas limpas em apenas 39 minutos

O Turbo Wash™ 360° libera jatos de água em quatro direções diferentes, para garantir uma limpeza profunda e em pouco tempo. 

Suas roupas limpas em apenas 39 minutos

*Testado pela Intertek em maio de 2023. Ciclo TurboWash39 com 3kg de carga IEC. 

*Os resultados podem variar conforme o ambiente. 

*As imagens são ilustrativas e podem ser diferentes do produto real.  

Operação Silenciosa

Menos ruídos e vibrações indesejadas na sua rotina 

Cheia de tecnologia e com sensor de vibração, essa lavadora prioriza o silêncio em todo o seu processo de lavagem. 

Menos reídos e vibrações indesejadas na sua rotina

* A quantidade de amortecedores de fricção e balenceadores de peso pode variar conforme o modelo.

*As imagens são ilustrativas e podem ser diferentes do produto real. 

Steam™

Priorize sua saúde e combata os alérgenos

Os ciclos de lavagem com vapor da LG removem alérgenos, ácaros e bactérias para uma lavagem sem preocupações. 

Priorize sua saúde e combata os alérgenos

*O ciclo Allergy Care foi testado pela US Intertek e reduz ácaros vivos, alérgenos (ácaro, gato, cachorro, pólen), bactérias e fungos. 

*Os resultados podem variar conforme o ambiente. 

Os pets também merecem cuidado

Alta performance para retirar odores e manchas de animais de estimação

O ciclo Pet Care da LG oferece uma lavagem poderosa, combatendo odores e manchas de pets com alta temperatura e um processo de enxágue em quatro etapas. 

Alta performance para retirar odores e manchas de animais de estimação

LG ThinQ™

Fique conectado de onde estiver, através do aplicativo LG ThinQ

Fique conectado de onde estiver, através do aplicativo LG ThinQ

*Google e Google Home são marcas registradas do Google LLC.

*Amazon, alexa, echo e todos os logotipos e marcas relacionadas a comendo por voz e movimento são marcas registradas por Amazon.com,Inc. Ou suas filiadas.

*As funções inteligentes e assistentes de voz podem variar por páis e modelo. consulte o revendedor local ou a LG para saber a disponibilidade do serviço.

*Alto-falantes com comando de voz não estão incluídos.

*O comando de voz só funcionará quando a lavadora estiver ligada. 

Design compacto e fácil de usar Design harmonioso que combina com qualquer ambiente Painel simplificado e minimalista Tambor 100% em aço inox: mais durabilidade, menos preocupação Porta de vidro temperado: resistente a impactos e altas temperaturas

*Testado pela Intertek em julho de 2013. Efeito bactericida do aço inoxidável conttra P. Aeruginosa após 12 dias.

*Os resultados podem variar confome o ambiente.

* Em testes da Intertek, nosso plástico tradicional obteve dureza Vickers de 12.2Hv, enquanto a porta de vidro alcançoi 575,66Hv (quanto maior o valor, maior a resistência a riscos).

*A porta de vidro varia entre 5,5 e 6,5 na escala de dureza Mohs, conforme o testador.

*As imagens são ilustrativas e podem ser diferentes do produto real. 

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • CAPACIDADE - Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    15,0

  • DIMENSÕES/PESOS - Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    650 x 950 x 645

  • RECURSOS - ezDispense

    Não

  • RECURSOS - Steam

    Sim

  • OPÇÕES ADICIONAIS - Redução de amassados

    Não

  • TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

Todas as especificações

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

  • Cor do produto

    Grafite

  • Tipo de porta

    Tampa em vidro temperado preto fumê

CAPACIDADE

  • Capacidade máxima de secagem (kg)

    8,0

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    15,0

CONTROLE E VISOR

  • Temporizador de adiamento

    3-19 horas

  • Tipo de tela

    Botão Giratório + Botões de Toque Completo & Display LED

  • Indicação de trava da porta

    Sim

RECURSOS

  • 6 Motion DD

    Sim

  • AI DD

    Sim

  • Tipo

    Lava e seca Front Load

  • Sinal de fim de ciclo

    Sim

  • Sistema Centum

    Não

  • Adicionar item

    Sim

  • ezDispense

    Não

  • Reinício automático

    Sim

  • Inverter Direct Drive

    Sim

  • Sistema de detecção de espuma

    Sim

  • LoadSense

    Sim

  • Steam

    Sim

  • Luz do tambor

    Não

  • Steam+

    Não

  • Pés niveladores

    Sim

  • Tambor de aço inoxidável

    Sim

  • TurboWash360˚

    Sim

  • Com tambor interno

    Sim

  • Sensor de Vibração

    Sim

  • Elevador do tambor

    Levantador fino de aço inoxidável

  • Alimentação de água (quente/fria)

    Apenas frio

  • Nível da água

    Auto

ENERGIA

  • Classificação de energia (lavagem)

    4 estrelas

OPÇÕES ADICIONAIS

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim

  • Adicionar item

    Sim

  • Bipe Ligar/Desligar

    Não

  • Bloqueio Infantil

    Sim

  • Adiar Fim

    Sim

  • Nível de Detergente

    Não

  • Luz do tambor

    Não

  • Pré-lavar

    Sim

  • Início Remoto

    Sim

  • Exaguar + Centrifgar

    Sim

  • Enxaguar+

    Não

  • Nível de Amaciante

    Não

  • Centrifugar

    5 níveis

  • Steam

    Sim

  • Temp.

    Frio/20/40/50/60℃

  • Limpeza do Tambor

    Sim

  • TurboWash

    Sim

  • Lavar

    Sim

  • Redução de amassados

    Não

  • ColdWash

    Sim

  • Limpeza do bocal ezDispense

    Não

PROGRAMAS

  • Edredom

    Sim

  • Algodão

    Sim

  • Roupas de bebê vapor

    Não

  • Lavagem Inteligente

    Sim

  • Antialérgico (lavadora)

    Sim

  • Lavagem Automática

    Não

  • Roupa de Bebê

    Não

  • Desgaste do bebê

    Sim

  • Renovação de roupa de cama

    Sim

  • Roupa de Cama

    Sim

  • Lavagem Fria

    Sim

  • Roupas Coloridas

    Sim

  • Algodão +

    Não

  • Roupas Escuras

    Não

  • Delicados

    Não

  • Enxágue Duplo

    Não

  • Download de Ciclo

    Sim

  • Refrescar

    Sim

  • Camisas

    Não

  • Apenas Secagem

    Sim

  • Tecidos Sintéticos

    Sim

  • Eco 40-60

    Não

  • Cuidados Especiais

    Não

  • Higienização

    Sim

  • Intensivo 60

    Não

  • Jeans

    Sim

  • Mix

    Sim

  • Camiseta Única

    Sim

  • Exterior

    Sim

  • Lavagem de Roupas de Pets

    Não

  • Rápido 14

    Sim

  • Rápido 30

    Não

  • Lavagem de velocidade

    Sim

  • Lavagem+Secagem Rápida

    Sim

  • Período de chuvas

    Sim

  • Refresh

    Não

  • Apenas Enxágue

    Sim

  • Enxágue+Centrifugação

    Sim

  • Uniforme Escolar

    Sim

  • Lavagem Silenciosa

    Sim

  • Peça única

    Não

  • Skin Care

    Não

  • Punhos e Colarinhos

    Não

  • Pequena Carga

    Não

  • Enxágue Inteligente

    Não

  • Apenas Centrifugação

    Sim

  • Roupas Esportivas

    Não

  • Tira Manchas

    Não

  • Steam Refresh

    Não

  • Roupa de Banho

    Não

  • Limpeza do Tambor

    Sim

  • TurboWash 39

    Sim

  • TurboWash 49

    Não

  • TurboWash 59

    Não

  • Lavagem+Secagem

    Sim

  • Apenas Lavagem

    Sim

  • Lã (Lavagem a Mão/Lã)

    Sim

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Sim

  • Download de Ciclo

    Sim

  • Monitoramento de energia

    Não

  • Início Remoto e Monitor de Ciclo

    Sim

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

  • Instrutor de Limpeza do Tambor

    Sim

  • Emparelhamento Inteligente

    Não

DIMENSÕES/PESOS

  • Dimensões da caixa (L x A x P, mm)

    710 x 1040 x 670

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    650 x 950 x 645

  • Peso (kg)

    77,0

  • Peso incluindo embalagem (kg)

    83,0

  • Profundidade do produto da tampa traseira até a porta (P' mm)

    645

  • Profundidade do produto com a porta aberta 90˚ (P'' mm)

    1145

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806096423554

OPCIONAIS/ACESSÓRIOS

  • Compatível com LG TWINWash

    Não

