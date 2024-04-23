Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor LG 27" IPS, Full HD, 100Hz, HDMI, Ajuste de Inclinação - 27MS500-B

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Onde comprar

Suporte

27MS500-B

27MS500-B

Monitor LG 27” IPS, Full HD, 100Hz, HDMI, Ajuste de Inclinação - 27MS500-B

front view

Tela IPS Full HD de 27"

Cores vibrantes de qualquer ângulo

A tela IPS de 27” com resolução Full HD (1920 x 1080), presente no Monitor LG, oferece incrível qualidade de imagem com cores precisas de qualquer ângulo.

Cores vibrantes de qualquer ângulo

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode ser diferente do uso real.

Jogabilidade fluída com frames instantâneos.

Taxa de atualização de 100Hz

Jogabilidade fluída com frames instantâneos.

Velocidade de 100Hz que te permite mais ação e menos input lag para ver o próximo quadro e agir rapidamente.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Podem diferir do uso real.

*O recurso de taxa de atualização pode variar dependendo das condições do PC do usuário.

Garanta mais conforto visual

Reader Mode

Proteja os seus olhos do cansaço visual com o Modo de Leitura, que diminui a quantidade de luz azul e proporciona uma experiência confortável de uso por mais tempo.

Flicker Safe

Tenha mais tempo de uso sem nenhum incômodo ou cansaço visual com o Flicker Safe, que elimina as variações de brilho da tela, mantendo sempre estável.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Podem diferir do uso real.

*O recurso acima pode variar dependendo das condições reais de uso que o usuário está usando.

Aproveite os recursos gamers do monitor

  • Desligado

  • Ligado

Tempo de resposta de 5ms (GtG)

Seus jogos com imagens nítidas e claras

O tempo de resposta de 5ms (GtG) reduz o efeito fantasma e ajuda os objetos a renderizarem claramente, permitindo que você aproveite o jogo com movimentos muito mais suaves e fluídos.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Podem diferir do uso real.

Dynamic Action Sync

Responda a ação dos seus oponentes com menos atraso de entrada e capture os momentos mais críticos do jogo em tempo real.

Black Stabilizer

Esse recurso ajuda a evitar que os atiradores se escondam nos lugares mais escuros e escapar rapidamente das situações quando o flash explode.

Crosshair

A centralização do crosshair possibilita melhor visão e precisão nos jogos de tiro em primeira pessoa.

*A imagem mostra que o ponto alvo está fixado no centro para aumentar a precisão do disparo.

Controle OnScreen oferecendo interface de usuário mais fácil.

OnScreen Control

Interface Simples e Didática

O software OnScreen Control permite que você controle várias configurações de exibição com apenas alguns cliques do mouse. O Screen Split ajudará a dividir toda a área de exibição, sem complicações. Assim, você elevará a sua produtividade ao editar fotos, videos e muito mais.

Interface Simples e Didática Baixar

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Podem diferir do uso real.

*Para baixar o OnScreen Control mais recente, clique no botão Download.

*Os recursos podem não funcionar corretamente dependendo do PC que o usuário está usando.

Design ergonômico

Mais conforto no home-office

Home-office que se ajusta ao seu estilo. O Monitor LG possui ajustes de inclinação que tornam o seu espaço de trabalho mais agradável.

Esse monitor possui uma moldura fina em três lados, permitindo criar um ambiente de trabalho adequado através de um conveniente ajuste de inclinação.

*Inclinação: -5~15°

O que há na caixa

1. Corpo do suporte 2. Corpo da base 3. Parafuso 4. Adaptador + cabo de força  5. cabo HDMI

Corpo do suporte, corpo da base, parafuso, adaptador + cabo de força e cabo HDMI dentro da caixa.

*Imagem do produto meramente ilustrativa e pode diferir do produto real.

*O tamanho e o design do adaptador podem diferir dependendo do país.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    27”

  • Resolução

    1920x1080

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m² (típ.)

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    100hz

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação (-5~15°)

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    Monitor PC Gamer LG – 27MS500-B

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    27”

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG)

  • Resolução

    1920x1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114mm

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    16.7M

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m² (típ.)

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1000:1

  • Gama de cores (mín.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    100hz

  • Bit de cor

    8 bits (6bit+FRC)

  • Tratamento de Superfície

    Anti-Reflexo

CONECTIVIDADE

  • HDMI

    Sim

  • Saída para auscultadores

    Sim

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Fraqueza de cor

    Sim

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    Sim

  • Seguro de cintilação

    Sim

  • Sincronização de ação dinâmica

    Sim

  • Estabilizador Preto

    Sim

  • Mira

    Sim

  • Modo Leitor

    Sim

  • Super Resolução+

    Sim

  • Tecnologia de redução de desfoque de movimento.

    Sim

  • Interruptor de entrada automática

    Sim

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação (-5~15°)

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    75x75mm

  • Design sem bordas

    Sim

  • Suporte 1Click

    Sim

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    670 x 443 x 150mm

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    612.0 x 454.9 x 190.0mm

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    612.0 x 454.9 x 190.0mm

  • Peso en envío [kg]

    5,2 kg

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    3,5 kg

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    3,1 kg

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    22W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Adaptador externo

ACESSÓRIO

  • HDMI

    Sim

  • Adaptador

    Sim

