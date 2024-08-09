Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo LG Monitor Gamer UltraGear Oled Curvo 45" + Monitor Pro Gamer Ultrawide 29'' 29UM69G-B

Combo LG Monitor Gamer UltraGear Oled Curvo 45" + Monitor Pro Gamer Ultrawide 29'' 29UM69G-B

45GS95.29UM69

Combo LG Monitor Gamer UltraGear Oled Curvo 45" + Monitor Pro Gamer Ultrawide 29'' 29UM69G-B

()
  • Front view
  • front view
  • front view
Front view
front view
front view

Principais recursos

  • 45" Ultra-WQHD (3440 x 1440) 21:9 800R Curved OLED
  • 275-1300 nits brightness
  • OLED with 240Hz refresh rate
  • Tela LG UltraWide™ IPS 21:9
  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
  • AMD FreeSync™
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Front view

29UM69G-B

Monitor LG Pro Gamer Ultrawide 29'' IPS Full HD 2560x1080 75Hz 1ms (MBR) HDMI USB AMD FreeSync 29UM69G-B
Front view

45GS95QE-B

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED Curvo – Tela OLED 45”, QHD, HDR400 Trueblack, 240Hz, 0,03ms (GtG), NVIDIA G-SYNC

Monitor Gamer OLED UltraGear™.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real

A Tela

45" UltraWide QHD OLED curvo (800R)

Display HDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5% 

Anti-reflexo e Baixa reflexão

A Velocidade

Taxa de atualização de 240Hz 

Tempo de resposta de 0,03ms (GtG) 

240Hz via DisplayPort e HDMI

A Tecnologia

Compatível com NVIDIA® G-SYNC® 

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro 

VESA ClearMR

*O vídeo mostra o produto LG UltraGear™ OLED para fins ilustrativos

**O brilho do monitor é comparável ao modelo anterior, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE. 

Vista superior do corpo com curvatura de 800r.

Curvatura perfeita para imersão gamer

Com a tela curva você vivencia uma experiência completamente imersiva e que te permite sentir-se parte do game. 

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

UltraGamerLG

#UltraGamerLG

Não brinca em jogo e sabe como é importante ter uma tela de qualidade, permitindo amplo ângulo de visão e tempo e resposta em real time. Para ser um Ultra Gamer, tem que ser Ultra Wide LG.
UltraWide™ 21:9 Full HD com Tela IPS

UltraWide™ 21:9 Full HD com Tela IPS

O LG UltraWide™ Pro Gamer oferece 30% mais tela para uma incrível imersão visual, dando a vantagem que você precisa para ganhar de seus adversários.

Tempo de Resposta de 1ms

Tempo de Resposta de 1ms (Motion Blur Reduction)

O recurso "1ms Motion Blur Reduction" permite que você tenha movimentos instantâneos e com a melhor precisão através do tempo de resposta de 1ms*.
Todas as especificações

CARACTERÍSTICAS DO PRODUTO

Modelo

29UM69G-B

Cor

Preto

Tela

29" 21:9 IPS Full HD

Resolução

21:9 Full HD (2560 x 1080)

Código de Vendas

29UM69G-B.AWZ / 29UM69G-B.AWZM

TELA

Tamanho de Tela

29"

Tipo de Tela

21:9 IPS

Ângulo de Visão

178º / 178º

Resolução Máxima

21:9 Full HD (2560 x 1080)

Brilho

250 cd/m²

Contraste

1000:1 (típ.)

Tempo de Resposta

1ms (MBR)

Taxa de Atualização

75Hz

Gama de Cores (típ.)

sRGB 99%

Profundidade de Cores (nº de cores)

16,7 milhões

Distância entre Pixels

0,2628 x 0,2628 mm

Tratamento de Tela

Antirreflexo

ENTRADAS/SAÍDAS

HDMI

Sim (x1)

DisplayPort

Sim (x1)

USB- Type-C

Sim (vídeo e áudio, PD 7,5W)

Saída de Fone de Ouvido

Sim

RECURSOS

Flicker Safe

Sim

AMD FreeSync™

Sim

Motion Blur Reduction

Sim

Crosshair

Sim

Dynamic Action Sync

Sim

Black Stabilizer

Sim

Plug & Play

Sim

Modo de Leitura

Sim

Super Resolution+

Sim

Smart Energy Saving

Sim

OnScreen Control

Sim

DIMENSÕES/PESO

Dimensões sem Embalagem (sem base) - LxAxP

702,5 x 328,4 x 63,8 mm

Dimensões sem Embalagem (com base) - LxAxP

702,5 x 415 x 204,1 mm

Dimensões com Embalagem - LxAxP

810 x 153 x 397 mm

Peso sem Embalagem (sem base)

4,8 Kg

Peso sem Embalagem (com base)

5,4 Kg

Peso com Embalagem

7,6 Kg

ACESSÓRIOS

Fonte de alimentação

Sim

Organizador de Cabos

Sim

Cabo HDMI

Sim

ENERGIA

Consumo de Energia

23,3W (típ.)

Fonte

Adaptador externo

OUTROS

Garantia

1 ano da entrega efetiva do produto ao consumidor.

Ajustes de Posição

Inclinação

Tamanho Furação VESA®

Sim (75 x 75 mm)

NCM

8528.52.20

CEST

21.068.00

Código EAN

880608483212-2 / 789329991770-7

Especificação chave

Tamanho [polegadas]

45”

Resolução

WQHD (3440 x 1440) (21:9)

Tipo de painel

OLED Curvo

Proporção

21:9

Gama de cores (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

275cd/m² (típ.)

Curvatura

800R

Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

240Hz

Tempo de resposta

0.03ms (GtG)

Exibir ajustes de posição

Inclinação (1°~15°) | Altura (120mm)| Giro Lateral Swivel (-10~10°)

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

Nome do produto

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED Curvo – 45GS95QE-B

EXIBIÇÃO

Tamanho [polegadas]

45”

Proporção

21:9

Tipo de painel

OLED Curvo

Tempo de resposta

0.03ms (GtG)

Resolução

WQHD (3440 x 1440) (21:9)

Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

1.07B

Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

275cd/m² (típ.)

Relação de contraste (Tipo)

1.500.000:1 (típ.)

Gama de cores (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Curvatura

800R

Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

240Hz

Tratamento de Superfície

Antirreflexo

CONECTIVIDADE

HDMI

Sim (2ea)

DisplayPort

Sim (1ea)

Versão DP

1.4

Porta USB Downstream

Sim (2ea/ver3.0)

Porta USB Upstream

Sim (1ea/ver3.0)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

AMD FreeSync™

Sim

Cor calibrada na fábrica

Sim

PIP

Sim

PBP

Sim (2)

NVIDIA G-Sync™

Sim

Calibração HW

Sim (pronta)

Contador de FPS

Sim

Tecnologia de redução de desfoque de movimento.

Sim

Interruptor de entrada automática

Sim

Iluminação LED RGB

Iluminação Hexagonal

Efeito HDR

Sim

MECÂNICA

Exibir ajustes de posição

Inclinação (1°~15°) | Altura (120mm)| Giro Lateral Swivel (-10~10°)

Montável na parede [mm]

100 x 100 mm

Design sem bordas

Sim

Suporte 1Click

Sim

SOM

DTS HP: X

Sim

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Consumo de energía (típ.)

57.5W

Consumo de energia (DC Off)

20V 13.5A

Entrada CA

Bivolt 100~240V (50/60Hz)

Tipo

Adaptador externo

ACESSÓRIOS

HDMI

Sim

Otros (Accesorios)

DisplayPort

Adaptador

Sim

Cabo de alimentação

Sim

