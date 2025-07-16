Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Carregando

Processador α7 AI 4K Ger 8

Processamento rápido e imagem 4K com nitidez e profundidade.

*Comparado à Smart TV de entrada do mesmo ano com processador alpha 5 AI de 6ª geração, com base em comparação interna de especificações.

webOS 25

Novas atualizações por 5 anos com o premiado webOS Programa Re:New

*O Programa webOS Re:New aplica-se às TVs OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD 2025. *O Programa webOS Re:New oferece um total de quatro atualizações ao longo de cinco anos, sendo o limite a versão pré-instalada do webOS, e o cronograma de atualização varia de final de mês a início de ano. *As atualizações e o cronograma de algumas funcionalidades, aplicativos e serviços podem variar conforme o modelo e a região. *Atualizações disponíveis para OLEDs de 2022 e modelos UHD e superiores de 2023.

AI Magic Remote

Diversas funcionalidades com um toque do botão AI.

*O design, a disponibilidade e as funções do AI Magic Remote podem variar de acordo com a região e o idioma suportado, mesmo para o mesmo modelo. *Algumas funcionalidades podem exigir uma conexão com a internet. *O Reconhecimento de Voz por IA é fornecido apenas em países que suportam NLP no idioma nativo.

