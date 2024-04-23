Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Imagens ilustrativas. Este modelo não possui bateria integrada e depende de energia. Para mais informações, acesse LG.com/br

Mini System LG Xboom - Um BOOM de Potência
  • Som potente 220W de potência com um som de arrepiar
  • Conectividade Conecte até 3 smartphones ao mesmo tempo com o recurso Multi Bluetooth
  • Mesa de DJ Design inspirado em mesas de DJs profissionais

Entradas Múltiplas

Toque sua música facilmente

LG Mini System - Toque sua música facilmente

Seu sistema de alto-falantes suporta uma entrada auxiliar estéreo, bem como duas portas USB, prontas para aceitar e reproduzir várias músicas com facilidade.

Botões Duplos

Controle a
sua festa

LG Mini System - Controle a sua festa

Controle facilmente o volume e a faixa com os botões de rotação suave na parte frontal da unidade principal horizontal.

Som de qualidade

Dê um BOOM
de potência

LG Mini System - Dê um BOOM de potência LG Mini System - Dê um BOOM de potência

São 220W de potência para você curtir suas músicas com qualidade e fazer sua festa tremer

LG Mini System - Crie uma playlist com seus amigos LG Mini System - Crie uma playlist com seus amigos
Multi Bluetooth

Crie uma playlist com seus amigos

Você pode conectar até três dispositivos aos seus alto-falantes via Bluetooth. Crie uma playlist rapidamente e controle-a sem interrupções

