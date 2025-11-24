About Cookies on This Site

Geladeira

Projetadas para se adequar ao seu espaço, estilo de vida e necessidades diárias. Explore nossa ampla gama de geladeiras LG construídas para todos os tipos de casas.

Bata duas vezes, veja o interior

A engenhosa tecnologia LG InstaView™

Economize energia, preserve o frescor e impressione a cada batida.

A engenhosa tecnologia LG InstaView™ Saiba mais
Geladeira French Door

Portas francesas, uma gaveta para freezer e uma maneira mais inteligente de se manter organizado.

Geladeira LG Side by Side com dispenser de água integrado em uma parede entre a sala de estar e a cozinha
Geladeira Side by Side

Portas lado a lado oferecem armazenamento generoso e uma visão completa do conteúdo.

Geladeira LG alta embutida na parede de uma cozinha de cor clara ao lado de prateleiras e da ilha da cozinha
Geladeira de duas portas

Uma geladeira com design fino e freezer superior ou inferior, adequada às necessidades do dia a dia.

Geladeira LG de uma porta em uma cozinha moderna de cores claras com armários embutidos e decoração minimalista
Geladeira de uma porta

Design compacto que economiza espaço, proporcionando um desempenho silencioso, potente e energeticamente eficiente.

Recursos em destaque

Bata para ver o interior Toque para controlar. Um dia melhor começa com a LG.

Geladeira LG InstaView com painel de vidro e a imagem ilustrando gesto de batida leve para demonstrar o recurso de visualização interna
InstaView™

Visualize a parte interna sem abrir a porta ou comprometer o resfriamento.

Geladeira LG conectada ao aplicativo para smartphone que permite que os usuários ajustem a temperatura
LG ThinQ™

Ligue e controle o resfriamento inteligente remotamente através do aplicativo LG ThinQ via Wi-Fi.

*Os recursos inteligentes e o assistente de voz podem variar de acordo com o país e o modelo. Verifique a disponibilidade dos serviços junto ao seu revendedor local ou à LG.

Ice Solution

Gelo feito para o momento. Explore o estilo que combina.

Ice Solution Saiba mais

Guia rápido de configuração da sua geladeira

Orientação passo a passo para escolher o produto certo e preparar o seu espaço.

Guia de instalação

Verifique seu espaço, planeje sua configuração

Siga etapas simples para garantir uma instalação tranquila.

Saiba mais
Dicas úteis, fornecidas pela LG.

Experimente algumas dicas fáceis para o dia a dia e utilize melhor os seus eletrodomésticos.

Geladeira LG Side by Side com a porta door-in-door aberta mostrando bebidas em uma cozinha moderna.

Como escolher uma geladeira que economiza energia.

