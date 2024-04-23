Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
QNED CINEMA ONDE COMPRAR
QNED CINEMA

Cinema na QNED. Desempenho de cair o queixo.

Uma cena espacial rochosa com um grande planeta aparecendo no canto superior direito da tela.

Crie a configuração definitiva para assistir filmes em casa com a LG QNED Mini-LED.

Levando as TVs LCD mais longe do que nunca.

A LG QNED Mini-LED combina os Mini-LEDs com as tecnologias Quantum Dot e NanoCell em uma tela avançada e inovadora. Essa fusão de tecnologias oferece uma imagem de qualidade incrivelmente alta, com pretos mais profundos e cores mais vibrantes para criar uma impressionante experiência cinematográfica.

Uma tela líder de bilheteria.

Veja seus filmes preferidos ganharem vida com a LG QNED Mini-LED. O painel inovador e a tela ultragrande exibem todos os seus conteúdos favoritos com cores ricas e detalhes incríveis, proporcionando uma experiência de visualização de tirar o fôlego.

TV de tela grande instalada na parede de uma sala escura. A cena mostra a vista traseira de dois personagens vestindo armadura.

Cor integral em todas as cenas.

Das cenas mais escuras às mais claras, a LG QNED Mini-LED reproduz as cores de forma vibrante e precisa, em um espaço de cores 3D que abrange toda a faixa de luminância da tela. Isso lhe permite ter uma experiência de visualização impecável, seja qual for o gênero do filme.

Imagem de uma espaçonave flutuando sobre uma cratera num planeta desolado. Rolar da esquerda para a direita mostra a diferença cromática entre ver a imagem numa tela LCD convencional e vê-la numa LG QNED MiniLED.
Diagramas dos espectros de volume de cor dispostos lado a lado O esquerdo mostra 70%, com a cor incapaz de alcançar as bordas na parte superior. O direito mostra 100%, com a cor alcançando as bordas externas do diagrama em todos os lugares.

*O volume da gama de cores (CGV) da tela equivale ou excede ao CGV do espaço cromático DCI-P3, conforme verificado independentemente pela Intertek.
*O volume de cor de 70% refere-se às TVs UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.
*Convencional refere-se às TVs UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.
*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

Não perca nenhum detalhe nas cenas escuras.

Com a tecnologia Full Array Dimming e aproximadamente 2.500 zonas individuais de escurecimento, a LG QNED Mini-LED controla a luz de fundo com precisão para gerar pretos mais profundos, melhorando assim o contraste e reduzindo o efeito halo. O resultado é uma imagem mais rica e detalhada, mesmo nas cenas escuras.

Imagem rolável de uma TV montada na parede mostrando a cena escura de um homem segurando um lampião. A cena alterna entre uma TV de tamanho normal e uma TV LG QNED MiniLED de tela grande.
Imagem rolável de uma TV montada na parede mostrando a cena escura de um homem segurando um lampião. A cena alterna entre uma TV de tamanho normal e uma TV LG QNED MiniLED de tela grande.

Cena escura de um homem segurando um lampião. A seção no canto inferior esquerdo mostra a imagem em uma TV convencional, com efeito halo e cores menos nítidas. A imagem maior ao redor mostra a cena na LG QNED MiniLED.

Filmmaker Mode™

Experimente a visão do diretor.

O FILMMAKER MODE™ desativa a suavização de movimentos enquanto preserva as proporções da imagem, as cores e as taxas de quadro originais. Isso transmite exatamente a visão original do diretor, para que você possa experimentar o filme da maneira que ele desejou.

Dolby Vision IQ e Dolby Atmos

Veja e ouça o melhor do Dolby.

A LG QNED Mini-LED vem com as mais recentes soluções Dolby. O Dolby Vision IQ usa metadados e os sensores de luz da TV para melhorar a qualidade da imagem conforme o conteúdo e o ambiente, enquanto o Dolby Atmos proporciona som imersivo e multidimensional. Essa combinação poderosa confere aos filmes uma sensação mais realista.

Homem e garoto sentados lado a lado no sofá, assistindo a um filme numa grande TV de tela plana. A tela mostra um personagem animado contra fundo preto.

HDR 10 Pro

Desempenho dinâmico do começo ao fim.

O HDR 10 Pro, tecnologia de faixa dinâmica própria da LG, ajusta o brilho para realçar a cor, revelar os pequenos detalhes e trazer clareza natural a cada imagem, além de também intensificar o conteúdo HDR normal. Agora, todos os seu filmes e programas favoritos serão mais vívidos e vibrantes do começo ao fim.

Imagem de um grande penhasco emergindo da água contra um entardecer alaranjado. O lado esquerdo mostra a imagem em HDR, e o direito, em HDR 10 Pro com mais detalhes.

O processo estrutural do HDR 10 Pro mostrando a imagem após o processamento da TV LG.

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

Calibração Automática

Ajuste a sua experiência.

A calibração automática oferece suporte a ajuste de hardware de alto nível, permitindo que os especialistas calibrem rapidamente a LG QNED Mini-LED. Isso faz com que a TV possa ser ajustada para fornecer a melhor precisão de imagem e ajuda a evitar possíveis desvios de luminância, gerando uma imagem de alta qualidade que satisfará até mesmo aqueles com olhos mais apurados.

Uma engenheira trabalhando para ajustar uma imagem exibida no monitor.

Serviços OTT

Todos os seus favoritos ao seu dispor.

As TVs QNED Mini-LED são compatíveis com Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video e Apple TV. Agora você pode curtir todos os seus filmes, programas de TV e documentários favoritos com uma qualidade de imagem extraordinária e som imersivo.

Os logotipos da Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video e Apple TV estão alinhados na horizontal. Abaixo dos logotipos, cartazes das produções Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte do Amazon Original, A Casa de Papel da Netflix, WandaVision da Disney+ e Greyhound da Apple TV também estão alinhados na horizontal.

*Necessário assinatura do serviço da Netflix.
*Necessário assinatura do Disney+. Sujeito aos termos disponíveis em http://www.disnetplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney e entidades relacionadas.
*Amazon, Prime Video e todos os logotipos relacionados são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou de suas afiliadas. Taxa de assinante Amazon Prime e/ou Prime Video aplicável. Consulte primevideo.com/terms para detalhes.
*Necessário assinatura da Apple TV+. Apple, o logotipo Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registradas nos EUA e em outros países.
*O serviço suportado pode diferir por país.

