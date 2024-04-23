Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Uma Enorme Conquista Para as TVs LCD.

TV LG QNED MiniLED instalada em uma parede de tijolos branca, com uma pequena poltrona e uma mesinha à sua frente. A tela mostra uma floresta.

Veja como a TV pode ser imersiva com uma tela ultragrande que não compromete a qualidade da imagem.

A Melhor Exibição Entre as TVs LCD LG.

A LG QNED Mini-LED contém aproximadamente 30.000 mini-LEDs para produzir imagens intensas e de alta qualidade, enquanto cerca de 2.500 zonas de escurecimento individuais criam pretos mais profundos.. A imagem final fica tão boa que quase parece mágica.

"Imagem de balões de ar quente flutuando no céu noturno. A imagem está dividida em três porções. A esquerda mostra o escurecimento com Edge LED; a do meio, em Full Array, tem a cor melhor, mas um pouco de halo; e a direita, com a LG QNED MiniLED, tem pretos profundos e quase nenhum halo. Imagens de três diferentes tipos de iluminação LED. Na esquerda, iluminação de borda com efeito halo significativo. No meio, Full Array com imagem melhorada, mas um pouco de halo. Na direita, a LG QNED Mini-LED com muitas luzes menores e imagem nítida."

*A quantidade de Mini-LEDs e zonas de escurecimento toma como base o modelo 8K de 86 polegadas.
*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

Uma Avançada Tela LCD de Proporções Épicas.

A LG QNED Mini-LED representa o auge das TVs LCD, integrando as tecnologias Mini-LED, Quantum Dot e NanoCell. Curta seu conteúdo com mais detalhes em 4K e 8K, numa variedade de modelos com telas épicas de 75 e 86 polegadas.

As TVs LG QNED Mini-LED de 75 e 86 polegadas estão dispostas lado a lado contra um fundo escuro. As telas mostram a imagem em close do rosto de um elefante.

Expanda Para Encontrar a Sua TV Ideal

Table Caption
Características QNED99 QNED90
QNED99 com uma imagem em close de pétalas multicoloridas brilhantes e o logotipo 8K na tela.
Nossa melhor TV QNED Mini-LED 8K
QNED90 com uma imagem em close de pétalas brilhantes em tons amarelos e laranjas na tela.
O auge da TV QNED Mini-LED 4K
Tela 8K (7680x4320) 86 / 75” 4K (3840x2160) 86 / 75 / 65”
Áudio 4.2ch / 60W 4.2ch / 60W
Suporte Suporte, suporte de parede opcional Suporte, suporte de parede opcional
Processador Processador α9 Gen4 IA 8K Processador α7 Gen4 IA 4K
Processamento AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro Imagem IA, som IA
Cor Nano Color Pro / Volume de Cor Nano Color Pro / Volume de Cor
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
Recursos HDMI ALLM / eARC VRR / ALLM / eARC
Jogos Otimizador de jogo / Painel / HGiG AMD FreeSync™ / Otimizador de jogo / Painel / HGiG
Smart Google Assistente, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistente, Alexa, Airplay
Controle de voz Controle de voz sem as mãos Controle remoto
Plataforma webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
*A disponibilidade das atualizações de software pode variar dependendo do modelo e da região.

Uma grande TV de tela plana montada numa parede cinza, cercada por mobília cinza e preta. A imagem mostra três árvores refletidas na água numa cena de entardecer.

Encontre a Combinação Perfeita.

Não tem certeza do tamanho de tela ideal para você?
Basta inserir a dimensão da sua sala no Simulador de
TV LG para verificar o tamanho real do produto e
descobrir qual é a TV mais adequada ao seu espaço.

*O serviço estará disponível a partir da segunda metade do ano.

OLED, QNED ou NanoCell: escolha sua TV ultragrande.

OLED Autoiluminada 8K Real

Tela de 88, 83, 77 polegadas

OLED

QNED Mini-LED

Tela de 65, 75 polegadas

QNED

NanoCell

Tela de 86, 75 polegadas

NANOCELL