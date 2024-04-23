Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
QNED ESPORTES ONDE COMPRAR
QNED ESPORTES

Esportes na QNED. Uma Experiência Imbatível.

Vista em ângulo aberto de um estádio de futebol lotado com uma partida em andamento.

Monte a sala dos sonhos para ver a rodada e traga o clima do estádio para casa com a LG QNED Mini-LED.

Levando as TVs LCD mais longe do que nunca.

A LG QNED Mini-LED combina os Mini-LEDs com as tecnologias Quantum Dot e NanoCell em uma tela avançada e inovadora. Essa fusão de tecnologias oferece uma imagem de qualidade incrivelmente alta, com pretos mais profundos e cores mais vibrantes, numa combinação efetivamente vencedora.

Feita Para os Grandes Momentos.

Com uma LG QNED Mini-LED Ultra Large de 86 polegadas, você vai sentir todo o clima do estádio e ver cada jogada como se estivesse na beira do campo.

Vista traseira de quatro homens assistindo a uma partida de basquete numa TV montada na parede. Rolar para a esquerda mostra a diferença de tamanho entre as telas de 43 e 86 polegadas.
*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

Consistência cromática de 100%

Traga a Vibração da Rodada Para Casa.

Com consistência cromática de 100%, a LG QNED Mini-LED reproduz as cores com vivacidade e precisão realistas, mesmo em ângulos abertos. Basta sentar e curtir a rodada com uma qualidade de imagem incomparável.

TV montada na parede de um ambiente moderno mostrando um jogo de futebol americano com cores vibrantes. Duas TVs QNED Mini-LED lado a lado, uma vista em ângulo e outra vista de frente, mostrando um jogo de futebol americano. A imagem permanece consistentemente vívida e precisa de ambos os ângulos.

*Certificado Intertek que garante 100% de consistência cromática conforme medição CIE DE2000 com padrão 18 cores Macbeth e ângulo de visão ±30°.
*Todos os modelos compatíveis com consistência cromática 100% são certificados pela Intertek.
*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

Pronta para som Bluetooth

O Som do Estádio Por Todo Lado.

Conecte facilmente alto-falantes Bluetooth para ter uma verdadeira experiência de som surround sem fio e deixar o som da ação mais rico e realista. Combinado com a linda tela ultragrande da LG QNED Mini-LED, esse recurso traz todo o clima do jogo para dentro da sua sala.

5 pessoas reunidas assistem a um jogo de futebol numa TV de tela plana montada na parede.

*Dispositivos suportados: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
*Alto-falantes vendidos separadamente.

Alerta esportivo

Acompanhe o Desenrolar de Cada Jogo.

Seja assistindo a um filme ou no meio de um jogo, o Alerta Esportivo mantém você a par das últimas notícias e resultados dos seus times favoritos. Ele avisará quando uma partida estiver prestes a começar, garantindo que você não perca nenhuma jogada, mesmo se estiver assistindo a outro conteúdo.

How To Use Sports Alert

Um homem e uma mulher estão sentados atrás de uma mesa de centro, em frente a uma TV na parede que exibe uma partida de futebol.

Different types of notifications about results, fixtures, and start times are listed horizontally under the image.

*Os esportes e as ligas suportados podem variar por país.
*Não disponível na Rússia.

Motion Pro

Não Perca a Ação.

Veja até movimentos e manobras sutis no jogo com o Motion Pro. A avançada tecnologia de tratamento de movimentos reduz o desfoque para suavizar as ações e dar nitidez às imagens, mesmo durante esportes acelerados.

Duas imagens idênticas de um jogador de hóquei batendo na bola num campo encharcado. A imagem esquerda mostra como ela seria vista numa TV LCD convencional, e a direita mostra na LG QNED MiniLED.

*Comparado às TVs UHD convencionais da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.
*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

