Combo Smart TV LG NanoCell AI NANO80 75" 2025 + Soundbar S40T 300W RMS, 2.1 Canais, Dolby Digital

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Combo Smart TV LG NanoCell AI NANO80 75" 2025 + Soundbar S40T 300W RMS, 2.1 Canais, Dolby Digital

Combo Smart TV LG NanoCell AI NANO80 75" 2025 + Soundbar S40T 300W RMS, 2.1 Canais, Dolby Digital

75NANO80.S40T
  • Front view of bundle image
  • Vista frontal da Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 75 polegadas 2025 75NANO80ASA
  • Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer
Front view of bundle image
Vista frontal da Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 75 polegadas 2025 75NANO80ASA
Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer

Principais recursos

  • Cores puras em verdadeiro 4K, com detalhes surpreendentes.
  • Qualidade de imagem 4K aprimorada e áudio surround do Processador Alpha 7 4K AI Gen8.
  • Controle intuitivo com o AI Magic Remote: novo botão AI, comandos de voz e funções de arrastar e soltar.
  • 2.1 canais de som surround imersivo
  • 300W RMS de potência sonora
  • Áudio sempre adequado com AI Sound Pro
Mais
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Vista frontal da Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 75 polegadas 2025 75NANO80ASA

75NANO80ASA

Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 75 polegadas 2025
Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer

S40T

Soundbar LG S40T - 300W RMS, 2.1 Canais, Dolby Digital, Sem fios, Bluetooth 5.3, Entrada Óptica, HDMI, AI Sound Pro

Cibersegurança

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

*Os Prêmios de Inovação CES são baseados em materiais descritivos submetidos aos jurados. A CTA não verificou a precisão de nenhuma submissão ou das alegações feitas, nem testou o item ao qual o prêmio foi concedido.

LG NanoCell TV ligeiramente inclinada para a esquerda e exibindo fios coloridos. O logotipo do processador alpha 7 4K AI aparece no canto inferior direito da TV. O plano de fundo é um gradiente de azul-petróleo claro.

Mergulhe em um mundo de cores

Com a tecnologia do processador alpha 7 AI Gen8

Conheça o poderoso e inteligente processador alpha 7 AI de 8ª geração

Com melhorias significativas de desempenho, o processador alpha 7 AI de 8ª geração oferece processamento mais rápido e agora entrega qualidade de imagem 4K com nitidez e profundidade muito superiores.

O processador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina de amarelo, e raios de luz coloridos saem dele.

*Comparado à Smart TV de entrada do mesmo ano com processador alpha 5 AI de 6ª geração, com base em comparação interna de especificações.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG Soundbar contra um fundo preto destacado por um holofote.

A companhia sonora ideal para sua TV LG

Complete a experiência da sua TV LG com o soundbar que complementa perfeitamente o seu ambiente e sua experiência sonora.

Som deslumbrante que te envolve

Um controle remoto da LG está apontando para uma LG TV com uma LG Soundbar abaixo. A LG TV está exibindo o menu da WOW Interface na tela. A LG Soundbar, a LG TV e o subwoofer estão em uma sala de estar exibindo uma imagem na tela com uma performance musical sendo reproduzida. Duas ramificações de ondas sonoras brancas, feitas de gotículas, projetam-se da soundbar, enquanto um subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro a partir da parte inferior. LG Soundbar com três telas de TV diferentes acima. Uma mostra um filme, outra mostra um concerto e a outra mostra uma transmissão de notícias. Abaixo da soundbar, há três ícones para mostrar cada gênero.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Soundbar LG que completa a sua experiência com TVs LG

WOW Interface

Simplicidade: na ponta dos seus dedos

Acesse o WOW Interface através da sua TV LG para um controle fácil e simples do seu soundbar, como alterar modos de som, perfis e acessar outros recursos úteis.

O controle LG está apontando para uma TV LG com um soundbar LG embaixo. TV LG está mostrando o menu WOW Interface na tela.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O uso do controle remoto LG é limitado apenas a determinados recursos.

***TVs compatíveis com interface WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. As TVs compatíveis com FHD 63 podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento.

****TVs compatíveis com WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. As TVs compatíveis podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento. Suporte QNED 80 limitado aos modelos 2022 e 2023.

*****Observe que os serviços podem não estar disponíveis no momento da compra. É necessária uma conexão de rede para atualizações.

******A interface WOW pode variar dependendo do modelo da barra de som.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

Tipo de Painel

4K UHD

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

Processador

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Saída de Áudio

20W

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1678 x 964 x 59,9

Peso sem base

31,4

Todas as especificações

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1678 x 964 x 59,9

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1678 x 1027 x 361

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1820 x 1115 x 200

Base da TV (LxAxP)

1344 x 361

Peso sem base

31,4

Peso com base

31,8

Peso da embalagem

40,7

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

400 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

8806096354766

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K UHD

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Direto

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

Upscaler AI

4K Super Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim

Modo de Imagem

10 modos

Auto Calibração

Sim

JOGOS

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

Sim (até 60 Hz)

SMART TV

Sistema Operacional

webOS 25

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

LG Channels

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Compatível com Apple Home

Sim

Home Hub

Sim

AI Chatbot

Sim

Reconhecimento de Voz

Sim

Google Home / Hub

Sim

Compatível com Apple Airplay

Sim

Google Cast

Sim

ÁUDIO

Saída de Áudio

20W

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

Direção do Som

Inferior

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Upmixagem Virtual 9.1.2)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Sim

TRANSMISSÃO

Receptor digital de sinal

ATSC1.0 (terrestre), DVB-T2/T (terrestre),ISDB-T (terrestre)

Receptor analógico de sinal

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

CONECTIVIDADE

Entrada HDMI

3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (v. 5.1)

Ethernet

1ea

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic MR25

Cabo de Força

Sim (Anexo)

Imprimir

Especificação chave

Número de canais

1.1ch (2Way)

Potência de saída

300 W

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299946400

EFEITO SONORO

AI Sound Pro

Sim

Padrão

Sim

Cinema

Sim

Jogo

Sim

CONECTIVIDADE

Saída HDMI

1

Versão Bluetooth

5.4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Sim

óptico

1

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

Sim

CEC (Simplink)

Sim

EM GERAL

Número de canais

1.1ch (2Way)

Números de alto-falantes

3 EA

Potência de saída

300 W

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

Dolby Digital

Sim

DTS Digital Surround

Sim

AAC

Sim

CONFORTO

Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

Sim

Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

Sim

WOW Interface

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

PESO

Principal

1,65 kg

Subwoofer

4,2 kg

Peso bruto

7,6 kg

ACESSÓRIO

Cartão de garantia

Sim

Controle remoto

Sim

Cabo óptico

Sim

POTÊNCIA

Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia (Principal)

22 W

Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

35 W

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

