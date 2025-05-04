Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV 4K LG NanoCell AI NANO80 de 75 polegadas 2025

75NANO80ASA
(5)
  • Vista frontal da NanoCell TV, logotipo da LG NanoCell Al no canto superior. A LG NanoCell NANO80 TV mostra texturas coloridas de pinturas se fundindo.
  • Vista traseira da LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
  • Vista lateral esquerda da LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
  • Vista frontal e lateral da Smart TV 4K LG NanoCell NANO80 mostrando suas dimensões de comprimento, largura, altura e profundidade.
  • O processador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina de amarelo, e raios de luz coloridos saem dele. O título fala sobre como o processador oferece qualidade 4K, cores e brilho impressionantes.
  • Uma imagem dividida ao meio para mostrar o antes e o depois com a tecnologia Cores puras em 4K real. O lado esquerdo do carrossel é nítido e colorido, enquanto o lado direito é desbotado. O título fala sobre como cada cena se torna visualmente mais impressionante e agradável.
  • Comparação antes e depois de como o LG 4K Super Upscaling melhora a qualidade da imagem. Dois painéis mostrando a mesma imagem de um pássaro colorido pousado em um galho em uma floresta; o painel da direita está desbotado. O título fala sobre como o 4K Super Upscaling melhora a resolução, o brilho e a nitidez.
  • LG TV com uma tela incrivelmente grande montada em uma parede acima de uma LG Soundbar em uma sala de estar de estilo moderno.
  • A tela de uma LG TV com um AI Magic Remote em primeiro plano. O botão AI está destacado, e um balão de fala mostra o texto: “Sugira um filme de que eu goste”. Na tela, vemos o ícone do usuário E, indicando como o AI Voice ID foi capaz de identificar qual era o usuário e fornecer recomendações personalizadas com base apenas na sua voz.
  • LG AI Magic Remote com o botão AI em destaque. Ao redor dele estão as diferentes funcionalidades que um usuário pode acessar a partir do botão. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard e AI Sound Wizard. O texto explica que o LG AI Magic Remote completa sua experiência de IA com um botão AI dedicado e pode ser usado como um air mouse. Basta apontar e clicar.
  • Um close da tela da LG TV mostrando como o AI Search funciona. Uma pequena janela de bate-papo está aberta, mostrando como o usuário perguntou quais partidas esportivas estão disponíveis. O AI Search responde por bate-papo, mostrando miniaturas dos conteúdos disponíveis. Há também um prompt para perguntar ao Microsoft Copilot.
  • Um LG AI Magic Remote em frente à tela de uma LG TV. Uma saudação personalizada da LG AI é exibida na tela, com palavras-chave personalizadas baseadas na pesquisas do usuário e no histórico de visualização. Junto ao controle remoto há um ícone e um rótulo mostrando que a funcionalidade AI Concierge é facilmente acessível com um breve toque no botão AI.
  • Conteúdo de ficção científica sendo reproduzido na tela de uma LG TV. Na tela aparece a interface do AI Chatbot. O usuário enviou uma mensagem ao chatbot dizendo que a tela está muito escura. O chatbot ofereceu soluções para a solicitação. A cena inteira está dividida em duas partes. Um lado é mais escuro, o outro lado é mais claro, mostrando como o AI Chatbot resolveu o problema para o usuário automaticamente. O texto explica que o Al Chatbot pode entender a intenção do usuário e fornecer soluções para resolver problemas.Conteúdo de ficção científica sendo reproduzido na tela de uma LG TV. Na tela aparece a interface do AI Chatbot. O usuário enviou uma mensagem ao chatbot dizendo que a tela está muito escura. O chatbot ofereceu soluções para a solicitação. A cena inteira está dividida em duas partes. Um lado é mais escuro, o outro lado é mais claro, mostrando como o AI Chatbot resolveu o problema para o usuário automaticamente. O texto explica que o Al Chatbot pode entender a intenção do usuário e fornecer soluções para resolver problemas.
Principais recursos

  • Cores puras em verdadeiro 4K, cores nítidas com detalhes surpreendentes
  • Qualidade de imagem 4K, visual aprimorado e áudio surround com o processador alpha 7 4K AI Gen8
  • Novo botão AI, controles de voz, funções de arrastar e soltar no AI Magic Remote
  • Aproveite a resolução, o brilho e a clareza aprimorados do 4K Super Upscaling
  • Alta resolução em uma enorme tela de TV ultragrande
Mais

Cibersegurança

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

*Os Prêmios de Inovação CES são baseados em materiais descritivos submetidos aos jurados. A CTA não verificou a precisão de nenhuma submissão ou das alegações feitas, nem testou o item ao qual o prêmio foi concedido.

LG NanoCell TV ligeiramente inclinada para a esquerda e exibindo fios coloridos. O logotipo do processador alpha 7 4K AI aparece no canto inferior direito da TV. O plano de fundo é um gradiente de azul-petróleo claro.

Mergulhe em um mundo de cores

Com a tecnologia do processador alpha 7 AI Gen8

Qualidade da imagem webOS para IA Qualidade do áudio TV ultragrande Entretenimento

Conheça o poderoso e inteligente processador alpha 7 AI de 8ª geração

Com melhorias significativas de desempenho, o processador alpha 7 AI de 8ª geração oferece processamento mais rápido e agora entrega qualidade de imagem 4K com nitidez e profundidade muito superiores.

O processador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina de amarelo, e raios de luz coloridos saem dele.

*Comparado à Smart TV de entrada do mesmo ano com processador alpha 5 AI de 6ª geração, com base em comparação interna de especificações.

Cores puras em 4K real

Assista a conteúdos em 4K com cores vivas e precisas, além de detalhes nítidos, tornando cada cena visualmente impressionante e agradável.

A imagem desbotada de um carrossel é envolvida por uma onda de cores, resultando em uma visualização mais nítida de um carrossel colorido e bem iluminado.

O Super Aprimoramento 4k dá vida a cada cena

O poderoso processador da LG eleva a resolução à sua qualidade original.
Aproveite O Super Aprimoramento 4K com resolução, brilho e nitidez aprimorados.

Comparação antes e depois de como o LG 4K Super Upscaling melhora a qualidade da imagem. Dois painéis mostrando a mesma imagem de um pássaro colorido pousado em um galho em uma floresta; o painel da direita está desbotado.

*A qualidade da imagem do conteúdo ampliado pode variar com base na resolução da fonte.

A próxima geração da TV LG AI

Saiba mais

O Controle Remoto AI Magic completa a experiência de AI

Controle sua TV facilmente com o AI Magic Remote — sem necessidade de dispositivos extras! Com um sensor de movimento e uma roda de rolagem, aponte e clique para usá-lo como um mouse aéreo ou simplesmente fale para dar comandos de voz.

*O design, a disponibilidade e as funções do AI Magic Remote podem variar de acordo com a região e o idioma suportado, mesmo para o mesmo modelo.

*Algumas funcionalidades podem exigir uma conexão com a internet.

*O Reconhecimento de Voz por IA é fornecido apenas em países que suportam NLP no idioma nativo.

AI Voice ID

O LG AI Voice ID reconhece a assinatura de voz única de cada usuário e oferece recomendações personalizadas no momento em que você fala.

*O conteúdo pode ser reduzido ou limitado dependendo da região e da conectividade da rede.

*O suporte ao Voice ID pode variar conforme a região e o país, sendo disponível nas TVs 

OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD lançadas a partir de 2024.

*Funciona apenas com aplicativos que suportam a conta Voice ID.

Um close da tela da LG QNED TV mostrando como o AI Search funciona. Uma pequena janela de bate-papo está aberta, mostrando como o usuário perguntou quais partidas esportivas estão disponíveis. O AI Search responde por bate-papo, mostrando miniaturas dos conteúdos disponíveis. Há também um prompt para perguntar ao Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Pergunte qualquer coisa à sua TV. 

A AI embutida reconhece sua voz e fornece rapidamente recomendações personalizadas para suas solicitações. 

Você também pode obter resultados e soluções adicionais com o Microsoft Copilot.

*A Pesquisa por IA está disponível nas TVs OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD lançadas a partir de 2024.

*Os EUA e a Coreia utilizam o modelo LLM.

*Conexão com a internet necessária.

Conteúdo de ficção científica reproduzido na tela de uma LG QNED TV. Na tela aparece a interface do AI Chatbot. O usuário enviou uma mensagem ao chatbot dizendo que a tela está muito escura. O chatbot ofereceu soluções para a solicitação. A cena inteira está dividida em duas partes. Um lado é mais escuro, o outro lado é mais claro, mostrando como o AI Chatbot resolveu o problema para o usuário automaticamente.

AI Chatbot

Interaja com o Chatbot de AI através do seu controle remoto AI Magic e resolva todas as questões, desde a configuração de ajustes até a solução de problemas. A AI pode entender a intenção do usuário e fornecer soluções imediatas.

*Conexão com a internet necessária.

*O Chatbot de IA está disponível em países que suportam NLP no idioma nativo.

*É possível vincular o chatbot de IA ao atendimento ao cliente.

Um LG AI Magic Remote em frente à tela de uma LG TV. Uma saudação personalizada da LG AI é exibida na tela, com palavras-chave personalizadas baseadas na pesquisas do usuário e no histórico de visualização. Junto ao controle remoto há um ícone e um rótulo mostrando que a funcionalidade AI Concierge é facilmente acessível com um breve toque no botão AI.

AI Concierge

Um toque rápido no botão de IA do seu controle remoto abre o AI Concierge, que fornece palavras-chave personalizadas e recomendações com base no seu histórico de buscas e visualizações.

*Os menus e aplicativos compatíveis podem variar de acordo com o país.

*Os menus exibidos podem ser diferentes no lançamento.

*As recomendações de palavras-chave variam conforme o aplicativo e a hora do dia.

Imagem Wizard AI

Algoritmos avançados aprendem suas preferências ao analisar 1,6 bilhão de possibilidades de imagem. 

Com base em suas escolhas, sua TV cria uma imagem personalizada exclusivamente para você.

Som Wizard AI

Escolha o áudio que você gosta a partir de uma seleção de trechos sonoros. Com 40 milhões de parâmetros, a AI cria um perfil de som personalizado ajustado às suas preferências.

Logotipo e nome do webOS Re:New Program com o emblema do CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree ao lado.

Novas atualizações por 5 anos com o premiado webOS Programa Re:New

Receba atualizações completas e aproveite os benefícios das funcionalidades e software mais recentes. Vencedor do Prêmio de Inovação da CES na categoria de cibersegurança, fique tranquilo sabendo que o webOS mantém sua privacidade e dados seguros.

*O Programa webOS Re:New aplica-se às TVs OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD 2025.

*O Programa webOS Re:New oferece um total de quatro atualizações ao longo de cinco anos, sendo o limite a versão pré-instalada do webOS, e o cronograma de atualização varia de final de mês a início de ano.

*As atualizações e o cronograma de algumas funcionalidades, aplicativos e serviços podem variar conforme o modelo e a região.

*Atualizações disponíveis para OLEDs de 2022 e modelos UHD e superiores de 2023.

Som AI Pro com som virtual em 9.1.2 canais

Na imagem, há um homem tocando violão, uma mulher cantando em um microfone e um homem tocando piano. As ondas sonoras que vêm delas mostram a emissão de áudio e como a qualidade do som é aprimorada com o AI Clear Sound.

AI Clear Sound

A correção precisa de tons aprimora a clareza do som, proporcionando uma experiência de áudio excepcional.

A LG NanoCell TV mostra um homem em uma motocicleta com círculos abstratos roxos saindo da roda, simulando ondas sonoras.

Reforço de áudio dinâmico com processador de IA

O processamento com IA aprimora o áudio da TV para proporcionar uma experiência sonora mais intensa.

Sala de estar com uma LG TV montada na parede. Ondas sonoras são representadas graficamente preenchendo o espaço, mostrando como os 9.1.2 canais virtuais criam uma experiência de áudio surround para o usuário.

Áudio surround envolvente com 9.1.2 canais virtuais

Tenha a experiência de áudio surround apenas com sua LG TV. A IA usa algoritmos de aprendizagem profunda para dar a sensação de que o áudio está vindo de 9.1.2 canais ao seu redor.

*O recurso AI Clear Sound deve ser ativado no menu de Modo de Som.

*O som pode variar de acordo com o ambiente de escuta.

Aprimore seu áudio com a LG TV e a LG Soundbar

Sala de estar com uma LG NanoCell TV e uma LG Soundbar com gráficos representando como ambos os dispositivos preenchem o espaço com áudio multi-surround.

WOW Orchestra, áudio envolvente por meio de uma sinergia perfeita

As LG NanoCell TVs e as LG Soundbars são a combinação perfeita, feitas para trabalhar harmoniosamente juntas e proporcionar ambientes de áudio multi-surround.

A LG Soundbar está abaixo de uma LG NanoCell TV. Na tela da TV aparece a interface do usuário para a Soundbar e os controles de volume da TV.

A WOW Interface permite controlar o áudio com mais facilidade a partir da sua TV

*A Soundbar é vendida separadamente. 

*O controle do modo da Soundbar pode variar de acordo com o modelo.

*Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. É necessária uma conexão de rede para receber as atualizações. 

*Os modelos de Soundbar compatíveis com a TV podem variar de acordo com a região e o país.

*O uso do controle remoto da LG TV é limitado a apenas determinados recursos.

TV Ultra Grande

Veja todos os seus filmes, esportes e jogos favoritos na LG Ultra Big TV. Mergulhe em alta resolução em uma tela de proporções gigantes.

LG TV com uma tela incrivelmente grande montada em uma parede acima de uma LG Soundbar em uma sala de estar de estilo moderno.

*A NANO80 está disponível em até 86 polegadas, e as polegadas podem variar de acordo com a região.

Gameplay Poderoso

Viva o máximo do gaming com VRR. Jogue sem travamentos que atrapalhem seu desempenho.

Mãos segurando um controle de jogo em frente a uma tela mostrando um videogame de carro de corrida. O logotipo do VRR está no canto superior esquerdo e outras certificações relevantes estão visíveis.

*Funciona apenas com jogos ou entradas de PC que suportam 60Hz.

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Vivencie o cinema como o diretor pretendia com o FILMMAKER MODE com compensação de luz ambiente que se adapta ao ambiente e mantém os elementos visuais o mais próximo possível de sua forma original.

Um diretor em frente a um painel de controle editando o filme "Killers of the Flower Moon" em uma LG NanoCell TV. Na parte inferior esquerda da imagem está o logotipo do FILMMAKER MODE™

*O Ambient FILMMAKER MODE é uma marca comercial da UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*O Ambient FILMMAKER Mode é iniciado automaticamente no AppleTV+ e no aplicativo Amazon Prime Video.

*O Ambient FILMMAKER MODE aplica-se à NANO90 e o FILMMAKER MODE aplica-se à NANO80.

*As imagens acima nesta página de detalhes do produto são apenas para fins ilustrativos. Consulte as imagens da galeria para obter uma representação mais precisa.

*Todas as imagens acima são simuladas.

*A disponibilidade do serviço varia de acordo com a região e o país.

*Os serviços personalizados podem variar de acordo com as políticas de aplicativos de terceiros.

Especificação chave

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K UHD

  • Frequência Nativa

    60Hz Nativo

  • Ampla Gama de Cores

    Nano Cores

  • Processador

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Saída de Áudio

    20W

  • Sistema de Som

    2.0 Canais

  • Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1678 x 964 x 59,9

  • Peso sem base

    31,4

Todas as especificações

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

  • Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1678 x 964 x 59,9

  • Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

    1678 x 1027 x 361

  • Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

    1820 x 1150 x 200

  • Base da TV (LxAxP)

    1344 x 361

  • Peso sem base

    31,4

  • Peso com base

    31,8

  • Peso da embalagem

    40,7

  • Suporte Vesa (LxA)

    400 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806096354766

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K UHD

  • Resolução

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

  • Iluminação do painel

    Direto

  • Frequência Nativa

    60Hz Nativo

  • Ampla Gama de Cores

    Nano Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

  • Processador

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • Upscaler AI

    4K Super Upscaling

  • AI Brightness Control

    Sim

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Sim

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Sim

  • Modo de Imagem

    10 modos

  • Auto Calibração

    Sim

JOGOS

  • HGIG Mode

    Sim

  • Otimizador de Jogos

    Sim (Painel de Jogos)

  • ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

    Sim

  • VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

    Sim (até 60 Hz)

SMART TV

  • Sistema Operacional

    webOS 25

  • Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

    Sim

  • Controle Smart Magic

    Built-In (Integrado)

  • App de Controle pelo Smartphone

    Sim (LG ThinQ)

  • Web Browser Completo

    Sim

  • LG Channels

    Sim

  • Compatível com Câmera USB

    Sim

  • Compatível com Apple Home

    Sim

  • Home Hub

    Sim

  • AI Chatbot

    Sim

  • Reconhecimento de Voz

    Sim

  • Google Home / Hub

    Sim

  • Compatível com Apple Airplay

    Sim

  • Google Cast

    Sim

ÁUDIO

  • Saída de Áudio

    20W

  • Sistema de Som

    2.0 Canais

  • Direção do Som

    Inferior

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Upmixagem Virtual 9.1.2)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Sim

  • LG Sound Sync

    Sim

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

    Sim

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sim (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • WOW Orchestra

    Sim

TRANSMISSÃO

  • Receptor digital de sinal

    ATSC1.0 (terrestre), DVB-T2/T (terrestre),ISDB-T (terrestre)

  • Receptor analógico de sinal

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Entrada HDMI

    3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Sim

  • Retorno de Canal de Áudio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Sim (v. 5.1)

  • Ethernet

    1ea

  • Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

    1ea

  • SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

    1ea

ACESSIBILIDADE

  • Alto Contraste

    Sim

  • Escada de Cinza

    Sim

  • Cores Invertidas

    Sim

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Voltagem

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energia em stand by

    Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

  • Controle Remoto

    Controle Smart Magic MR25

  • Cabo de Força

    Sim (Anexo)

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Encontre uma loja perto de você

Experimente este produto perto de você.

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

