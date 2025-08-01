Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Principais recursos

    Mega resolução de contraste

    A tecnologia de mega resolução de contraste proporciona contraste extraordinário que aumenta a luminosidade e a nitidez da imagem.

    Time Machine Ready

    Com o auxílio de um HD externo, grave seus programas de TV para assistir quando quiser. OBS: HD externo não acompanha o produto.

    Modo Torcida

    O Modo Torcida é uma função acionada por uma tecla específica no controle remoto. Fácil de acessar e perfeito para os fãs de esportes, porque melhora a qualidade de imagem e de som para garantir as maiores emoções.

    Amplo Ângulo de Visão

    Imagens sem mudança de cor ou distorções em qualquer ângulo de visão de até 178º.

    Super Energy Saving

    A tecnologia SUPER Energy Saving oferece uma redução no consumo de energia sem diminuir a qualidade de imagem.

    Stereo Speaker

    Conta com alto-falantes estéreos.

    O que as pessoas estão dizendo

    Principais Ofertas

    Precisa de Ajuda?

    Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

    Obtenha suporte

      Torne-Se um Membro da LG

      Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

      EntrarCadastre-se

      Cupom de Boas-Vindas

      Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

      Preços Exclusivos

      Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

      Entrega Grátis

      Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

      Entre em Contato