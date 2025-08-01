Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Principais recursos

    Mega resolução de contraste

    A tecnologia de mega resolução de contraste proporciona contraste extraordinário que aumenta a luminosidade e a nitidez da imagem.

    SUPER Energy Saving

    Desfrute do brilho de sua tela sem perda de imagem. Economia de energia adicional se comparado à monitores tradicionais de LED.

    HDMI

    Recebe sinais para conteúdos de alta resolução sem distorção ou compressão para reprodução vívida dos conteúdos transmitidos.

    PIP

    A TV Monitor da LG possui a função Picture in Picture. Você pode assistir um filme ou programa de TV, enquanto trabalha ou simplesmente aguarda o seu programa favorito começar enquanto navega na internet.

    Amplo ângulo de visão

    O monitor LG IPS lhe permite desfrutar de uma qualidade de imagem mais real, sem qualquer mudança de cor, esteja você sentado ou em pé (ângulo de até 178°).

    Furação VESA

    Instale seu monitor como bem preferir nas paredes de sua casa e ganhe espaço.

