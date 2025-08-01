Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Principais recursos

    Versatilidade

    Na mesa ou parede, use como TV ou Monitor. É total Versatilidade para você decidir o que vai ser mais prático no seu dia a dia.

    Ângulo de visão ampliado

    Veja seus programas, séries e filmes favoritos sem se preocupar com o ângulo. O Smart TV Monitor LG de 24" tem ângulos de visão maiores na vertical e na horizontal.

    Smart TV com WebOS 3.5

    O novo sistema webOS 3.5 vem com tudo para você aproveitar a internet ao máximo. Navegue por sites, assista séries e vídeos em streaming, acesse aplicativos e muito mais. No trabalho ou lazer você vai ter uma verdadeira experiência digital.

    Wi-Fi integrado e Screen Share

    O Wi-Fi Integrado permite que você simplesmente conecte sua rede de preferência e pronto. Já começa a navegar por qualquer site ou aplicativo. Além de também habilitar a função Screen Share para espelhamento sem fio de diversos aparelhos (smartphones, tablets ou notebooks).

    Alt text

    *O Magic Remote não está incluído (disponível separadamente).

