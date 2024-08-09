Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo LG Smart TV NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 70 + Soundbar S40T + Geladeira Smart Frost Free Inverter 451L Inox Look 127V

70NANO80S40.B569NLL

()
Principais recursos

  • Um mundo de cores reais com a Tecnologia NanoCell
  • Qualidade aprimorada de imagem e som com o processador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen 7
  • 2.1 canais de som surround imersivo
  • 300W RMS de potência sonora
  • Alta Eficiência A+++
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
Produtos neste pacote: 3
70nano80tsa

70NANO80TSA

Smart TV LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 70 polegadas 70NANO80

GC-B569NLLM

GC-B569NLLM

Geladeira Smart LG Frost Free Inverter 451L Inverse Cor Inox Look (GC-B569NLL)
Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer

S40T

Soundbar LG S40T - 300W RMS, 2.1 Canais, Dolby Digital, Sem fios, Bluetooth 5.3, Entrada Óptica, HDMI, AI Sound Pro
Texturas em espiral de arco-íris em uma TV NanoCell da LG.

Sinta a essência das cores puras

Descubra um mundo com cores ricas e maior clareza através da tecnologia NanoCell da LG.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Cores perfeitas em verdadeiro 4K

A verdadeira clareza expressa uma aparência mais nítida

Mergulhe em um mundo com 4K vívido, onde as cores saltam aos olhos e a nitidez cria uma deslumbrante sinfonia visual.

Processador AI Alpha 5 4K Ger7

Vivencie um excelente entretenimento aprimorado em sua essência

O Processador de IA Alpha 5 4K Gen7 da LG, com luz amarela emanando por baixo, e linhas coloridas de placa de circuito se ramificando a partir do Processador de IA.

O Processador inteligente AI Alpha 5 4K Ger 7 otimiza automaticamente o áudio e o brilho, para uma imersão total na ação.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

LG Soundbar contra um fundo preto destacado por um holofote.

A companhia sonora ideal para sua TV LG

Complete a experiência da sua TV LG com o soundbar que complementa perfeitamente o seu ambiente e sua experiência sonora.

Som deslumbrante que te envolve

O LG Remote está apontando para uma TV LG com LG Soundbar embaixo. LG TV está mostrando o menu WOW Interface na tela. LG Soundbar, LG TV e subwoofer estão em uma sala de estar exibindo imagem na tela enquanto toca uma apresentação musical. Dois ramos de ondas sonoras brancas compostas por gotículas se projetam da barra de som e um subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. LG Soundbar com três telas de TV diferentes acima. Um mostra um filme, um mostra um concerto e o outro mostra um noticiário. Abaixo da barra de som, existem três ícones para mostrar cada gênero.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Soundbar LG que completa a sua experiência com TVs LG

WOW Interface

Simplicidade: na ponta dos seus dedos

Acesse o WOW Interface através da sua TV LG para um controle fácil e simples do seu soundbar, como alterar modos de som, perfis e acessar outros recursos úteis.

O controle LG está apontando para uma TV LG com um soundbar LG embaixo. TV LG está mostrando o menu WOW Interface na tela.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O uso do controle remoto LG é limitado apenas a determinados recursos.

***TVs compatíveis com interface WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. As TVs compatíveis com FHD 63 podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento.

****TVs compatíveis com WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. As TVs compatíveis podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento. Suporte QNED 80 limitado aos modelos 2022 e 2023.

*****Observe que os serviços podem não estar disponíveis no momento da compra. É necessária uma conexão de rede para atualizações.

******A interface WOW pode variar dependendo do modelo da barra de som.

*Todas as imagens são meramente ilustrativas e podem diferir do produto real.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Economia de energia com classificação energética A+++

Economia de energia com classificação energética A+++

Nova linha de Geladeiras LG Inverse, com compressor Smart Inverter. Melhor eficiência energética e mais economia pro seu bolso.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

**A imagem de nível energético é ilustrativa e pode ser diferente da atual.

***Economia de energia dependerá das condições de uso e manutenção do equipamento, e da concessionária de energia da sua região. Tabela de eficiência energética disponível pelo INMETRO: https://www.gov.br/inmetro/pt-br/assuntos/avaliacao-da-conformidade/programa-brasileiro-de-etiquetagem/tabelas-de-eficiencia-energetica.

Compressor Smart Inverter

Mais econômico, silencioso e durável, com 10 anos de garantia no compressor. Classificação energética A+++ que economiza na conta de luz.

Compressor Smart Inverter

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas.
**Economia de energia dependerá das condições de uso e manutenção do equipamento, e da concessionária de energia da sua região. Tabela de eficiência energética disponível pelo INMETRO: https://www.gov.br/inmetro/pt-br/assuntos/avaliacao-da-conformidade/programa-brasileiro-de-etiquetagem/tabelas-de-eficiencia-energetica.
***10 anos de garantia no Compressor Smart Inverter (somente nas peças).
****A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia. Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.

Especificação chave

Tipo de Painel

4K NanoCell

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1562 x 907 x 59,9

Peso sem base

27,7

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K NanoCell

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Direto

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

Upscaler AI

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Modo de Imagem

9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Jogos, Filmmaker, ISF Especialista (Modo Claro Dia), ISF Especialista (Modo Escuro Noite)

JOGOS

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1562 x 907 x 59,9

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1562 x 972 x 361

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1700 x 1070 x 187

Base da TV (LxAxP)

1247 x 361

Peso sem base

27,7

Peso com base

28,1

Peso da embalagem

35,9

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

400 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299946202

ÁUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Saída de Áudio

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

Direção do Som

Inferior

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (v. 5.1)

Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Sistema Operacional

webOS 24

Configurações Família

Sim

LG ThinQ® AI

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Amazon Alexa

Sim (Built-In)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

Sim (Receptor)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic MR24

Cabo de Força

Sim (Destacável)

Baterias do Controle Remoto

Sim (2 unid. AA)

Resumo

Dimension (mm)

GC-B569NLLM

Especificação chave

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

700 x 1.850 x 700

Classificação energética

A+++

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Smart Inverter

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

Acabamento (porta)

P/S3

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

Tipo de produto

B/Freezer

Profundidade padrão/de bancada

Profundidade do balcão

Classificação energética

A+++

CAPACIDADE

Capacidade do Freezer (L)

122

Capacidade do Refrigerador (L)

329

CONTROLE E DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Sim

Display LED externo

Botão-88-branco

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Peso do produto (kg)

80

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

700 x 1.850 x 700

RECURSOS

Door Cooling+

Sim

SISTEMA DE GELO E ÁGUA

Máquina de gelo manual

Não

Dispenser de água

Não

Máquina de gelo automática

Não

Produção diária de gelo (lb.)

Não disponível

Capacidade do armazenamento de gelo (lb.)

N/A

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Porta (Material)

PCM

Acabamento (porta)

P/S3

Duto de metal plano (metal fresco)

Não

Tipo de puxador

Puxador lateral

DESEMPENHO

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTO DO REFRIGERADOR

Cesto de porta transparente

6

Luz do refrigerador

LED superior

Prateleira de vidro temperado

3

Hygiene Fresh+

Não

Gaveta de vegetais

Não

Prateleira dobrável

Não

Gaveta de verduras

Não

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

Diagnóstico Inteligente

Sim

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

COMPARTIMENTO DO FREEZER

Gaveta do freezer

3 transparente

Especificação chave

Número de canais

2.1

Potência de saída

300 W

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299946400

EFEITO SONORO

AI Sound Pro

Sim

Padrão

Sim

Cinema

Sim

Jogo

Sim

CONECTIVIDADE

Saída HDMI

1

Versão Bluetooth

5.3

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Sim

óptico

1

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

Sim

CEC (Simplink)

Sim

EM GERAL

Número de canais

2.1

Números de alto-falantes

3 EA

Potência de saída

300 W

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

Dolby Digital

Sim

DTS Digital Surround

Sim

AAC

Sim

CONFORTO

Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

Sim

Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

Sim

WOW Interface

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

PESO

Principal

1,65 kg

Subwoofer

4,2 kg

Peso bruto

7,6 kg

ACESSÓRIO

Cartão de garantia

Sim

Controle remoto

Sim

Cabo óptico

Sim

POTÊNCIA

Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia (Principal)

22 W

Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

35 W

