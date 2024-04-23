Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV LG NanoCell NANO80 4K de 70 polegadas 70NANO80

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Onde comprar

Suporte

Smart TV LG NanoCell NANO80 4K de 70 polegadas 70NANO80

70NANO80TSA

Smart TV LG NanoCell NANO80 4K de 70 polegadas 70NANO80

(6)
70nano80tsa
Texturas em espiral de arco-íris em uma TV NanoCell da LG.

Sinta a essência das cores puras

Descubra um mundo com cores ricas e maior clareza através da tecnologia NanoCell da LG.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Cores perfeitas em verdadeiro 4K

A verdadeira clareza expressa uma aparência mais nítida

Mergulhe em um mundo com 4K vívido, onde as cores saltam aos olhos e a nitidez cria uma deslumbrante sinfonia visual.

Processador AI Alpha 5 4K Ger7

Vivencie um excelente entretenimento aprimorado em sua essência

O Processador de IA Alpha 5 4K Gen7 da LG, com luz amarela emanando por baixo, e linhas coloridas de placa de circuito se ramificando a partir do Processador de IA.

O Processador inteligente AI Alpha 5 4K Ger 7 otimiza automaticamente o áudio e o brilho, para uma imersão total na ação.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

Personalização com AI

Adapta-se à forma como você assiste TV

Uma TV LG montada em uma parede em uma sala de estar, com um guitarrista mostrado na tela. Gráficos de círculos concêntricos representando ondas sonoras.

AI Acoustic Tuning

 

O som ideal para seu ambiente

O sistema de som detecta a disposição do ambiente e a posição do ouvinte para criar a melhor configuração de áudio, perfeitamente ajustada à acústica específica do ambiente.

Uma TV LG e uma Soundbar da LG em uma sala de estar moderna durante o dia. A imagem de uma aurora boreal é exibida na tela com os níveis ideais de brilho.

Noite

Uma TV LG e uma Soundbar da LG em uma sala de estar moderna durante o dia. A imagem de uma aurora boreal é exibida na tela com os níveis ideais de brilho.

Dia

Brilho com Inteligência Artificial sob qualquer luminosidade

Seja durante o dia ou à noite, as Configurações de Brilho IA detectam a luminosidade em seu ambiente e ajustam automaticamente o brilho da imagem, proporcionando uma visualização nítida e clara.

Som AI Pro

Ouça os mínimos detalhes do ambiente sonoro

Surround virtual 9.1.2

O áudio realista que se espalha pelo seu ambiente

Ouça cada respiração e cada batida enquanto o sistema de som surround virtual 9.1.2 preenche todo o seu ambiente com um espetáculo sonoro de qualidade.

surround virtual 9.1.2

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**Deve ser ativado no menu do modo de som.

***O som pode variar de acordo com o ambiente em que se escuta.

Intensificador de Som Dinâmico

Descubra um som impactante

Os aprimoramentos do processador com IA dão ao seu áudio um aumento dinâmico potente.

Intensificador de Som Dinâmico

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**Deve ser ativado no menu do modo de som.

***O som pode variar de acordo com o ambiente em que se escuta.

Controle de Som Adaptável

O som que combina com tudo o que você assiste

O Controle de Som Adaptável equilibra o áudio de acordo com o conteúdo em tempo real, proporcionando uma clareza sonora incrível

Controle de Som Adaptável

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**Deve ser ativado no menu do modo de som.

***O som pode variar de acordo com o ambiente em que se escuta.

webOS Re:New Program

 

Sua TV nova todo ano

Mantenha-se atualizado com os recursos e tecnologias mais recentes com as quatro atualizações garantidas do webOS ao longo de cinco anos.

 

O logotipo do webOS Re:New Program é apresentado sobre um fundo preto com uma esfera circular amarela, laranja e roxa na parte inferior

*O webOS Re:New Program oferece um total de quatro atualizações do webOS ao longo de cinco anos.
**O limite de atualização de cinco anos para o programa webOS Re:New é o lançamento global de um novo produto.
***A primeira atualização do webOS ocorrerá no ano subsequente da versão do webOS.

****Os clientes receberão cinco versões do webOS, incluindo a versão atual no momento da compra.
*****Atualizações estão disponíveis para os modelos de lançamento de 2022, incluindo todas as OLED e QNEDs 8K, e os modelos lançados após 2023 incluem UHD, NanoCell, QNED e OLED.
******Os recursos estão sujeitos a alterações e algumas atualizações de recursos, aplicativos e serviços podem variar de acordo com o modelo.

webOS 24

Personalize sua experiência com a TV

Uma TV feita para você com os recursos Meu Perfil, Assistente de Imagem Personalizada, Concierge AI e Quick Cards.

Tela inicial do webOS 24 com as categorias Home Office, Jogos, Música, Home Hub e Esportes. A parte inferior da tela mostra recomendações personalizadas em "Principais opções para você".

*Os menus e aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país e ser diferentes no lançamento.
**As recomendações de palavras-chave variam de acordo com o aplicativo e horário e são fornecidas apenas em países que oferecem suporte a PNL em seu idioma nativo.

***Aplicável aos modelos OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD fabricados a partir do ano de 2023.
****Um total de quatro upgrades será fornecido no período de cinco anos, e os prazos podem variar dependendo da região ou do país.
*****Imagens de tela simuladas.

Tela gigante

 

Engrandecendo suas emoções

A tela gigante da Nanocell transforma todo o seu entretenimento em escala e clareza de grande sucesso.

 

Um rinoceronte em um cenário de safári é exibida em uma TV Ultra Big LG, montada na parede marrom de uma sala cercada por móveis modulares de cor creme.

Interface WOW

Simplicidade ao seu alcance

Acesse a interface WOW na TV LG para controlar a soundbar de forma simples, como modos, perfis e recursos úteis.

Um controle remoto apontado para uma TV LG mostrando as configurações no lado direito da tela.

*A soundbar pode ser adquirida separadamente, e o Controle de modo da soundbar pode variar de acordo com o modelo.
**O uso do controle remoto da TV LG é limitado a apenas determinados recursos.
***Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. É necessária uma conexão de rede para receber as atualizações.
****NANO80 é compatível com interface WOW.

Sua casa se transforma em um cinema e arena de jogos

Modo FILMMAKER

Veja-o exatamente como os diretores sonharam

Mergulhe na edição mais autêntica. O FILMMAKER MODE proporciona filmes exatamente como o diretor pretendia, com configurações precisas.

Um homem em um estúdio de edição escuro olhando para uma TV LG exibindo o pôr do sol. No canto inferior direito da imagem está o logotipo do FILMMAKER MODE.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.
**O logotipo FILMMAKER MODE é uma marca comercial da UHD Alliance, Inc.

Experiência de cinema em casa

Magia do cinema no conforto da sua casa

Ambiente de cinema, recriado em casa. O HDR10 Pro garante que cada filme seja apresentado com verdadeira glória, com cores e contrastes excepcionalmente precisos para visualizações cinematográficas mais imersivas.

Uma família sentada no chão de uma sala de estar com pouca luz, ao lado de uma pequena mesa, olhando para cima para uma TV LG montada na parede, mostrando a Terra do espaço.

*HDR10 Pro é uma tecnologia desenvolvida pela LG Electronics com base no padrão de qualidade de imagem padronizado 'HDR10'.

Gameplay poderosa

Mergulhe na ação com velocidade total

A reprodução imersiva do HGiG permanece suave em alta velocidade com o ALLM, e o eARC garante um som incrível.

Um jogo de corrida de carros na linha de chegada, com a placa dizendo "WIN!", enquanto o jogador segura o joystick. Os logotipos ALLM, eARC e HGiG estão posicionados no canto inferior esquerdo.

*HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas das indústrias de jogos e telas de TV que se reúnem para especificar e disponibilizar ao público diretrizes para melhorar as experiências de jogo do consumidor em HDR.
**O suporte para HGiG pode variar conforme o país.

 

 

Controles exatamente onde você precisa

Use o Otimizador de Jogos e o Painel de Jogos sem pausar.

Uma imagem de duas cenas de jogos. Uma mostra um jogo FPS com o Painel de jogos aparecendo sobre a tela durante o jogo. A outra tela mostra uma cena sombria e invernal com o menu do Otimizador de Jogos sobreposto à imagem do jogo.

*O Painel de Jogos é ativado somente quando o "Otimizador de Jogos" e o "Painel de Jogos" estão ativados.
**Imagens de tela simuladas.

Tenha acesso aos seus jogos favoritos

Milhares de universos de jogos ao seu alcance. Explore uma biblioteca épica de títulos de jogos na nuvem e jogue-os imediatamente via streaming, sem perder tempo com downloads ou atualizações.

Uma imagem da tela inicial do Boosteroid mostrando "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A tela inicial do GeForce NOW mostrando cinco miniaturas de jogos diferentes à direita.

*As parcerias disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país.
**Pode ser necessária uma assinatura do GeForce NOW.
***Pode ser necessária uma assinatura do Boosteroid.

Sustentabilidade

Descubra a visão da LG NanoCell para o futuro

Escolha o que é melhor para o planeta com embalagens leves e Ecológicas e credenciais de sustentabilidade global.

Embalagem da LG NanoCell em um fundo bege com ilustrações de árvores.

*As parcerias disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país.
**O suporte inferior para o NANO80 é feito com plástico reciclado.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K NanoCell

  • Frequência Nativa

    60Hz Nativo

  • Processador

    Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1562 x 907 x 59,9

  • Peso sem base

    27,7

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K NanoCell

  • Resolução

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

  • Iluminação do painel

    Direto

  • Frequência Nativa

    60Hz Nativo

  • Ampla Gama de Cores

    Nano Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

  • Processador

    Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

  • Upscaler AI

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Sim

  • AI Brightness Control

    Sim

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Sim

  • Modo de Imagem

    9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Jogos, Filmmaker, ISF Especialista (Modo Claro Dia), ISF Especialista (Modo Escuro Noite)

JOGOS

  • HGIG Mode

    Sim

  • Otimizador de Jogos

    Sim (Painel de Jogos)

  • ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

    Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

  • Alto Contraste

    Sim

  • Escada de Cinza

    Sim

  • Cores Invertidas

    Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

  • Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1562 x 907 x 59,9

  • Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

    1562 x 972 x 361

  • Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

    1700 x 1070 x 187

  • Base da TV (LxAxP)

    1247 x 361

  • Peso sem base

    27,7

  • Peso com base

    28,1

  • Peso da embalagem

    35,9

  • Suporte Vesa (LxA)

    400 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    7893299946202

ÁUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Sim

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

    Sim

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sim (2 Way Playback)

  • Saída de Áudio

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Sim

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

  • Direção do Som

    Inferior

  • Sistema de Som

    2.0 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Retorno de Canal de Áudio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Sim (v. 5.1)

  • Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Sim

  • SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

  • Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

    1ea

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Compatível com Apple Airplay2

    Sim

  • Sistema Operacional

    webOS 24

  • Configurações Família

    Sim

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Sim

  • Compatível com Câmera USB

    Sim

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sim (Built-In)

  • Web Browser Completo

    Sim

  • Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

    Sim

  • Controle Smart Magic

    Built-In (Integrado)

  • Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

    Sim (Receptor)

  • App de Controle pelo Smartphone

    Sim (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Voltagem

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energia em stand by

    Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

  • Controle Remoto

    Controle Smart Magic MR24

  • Cabo de Força

    Sim (Destacável)

  • Baterias do Controle Remoto

    Sim (2 unid. AA)

