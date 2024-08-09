Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo Smart TV LG QNED85 MiniLed 75" 4K, 2023 + Soundbar LG S90TY

75QNED85S.S90TY

75QNED85S.S90TY

Combo Smart TV LG QNED85 MiniLed 75” 4K, 2023 + Soundbar LG S90TY

Bundle image
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Vista frontal da TV LG QNED com imagem de preenchimento e logotipo do produto sobre si

75QNED85SRA

Smart TV LG QNED85 MiniLed 75” 4K, 2023
Vista angular de la LG Soundbar S90TY, un subwoofer

S90TY

Soundbar LG S90TY – 570W RMS, Dolby Atmos, 5.1.3 Canais, DTS:X, AI Room Calibration Pro, AI Sound Pro, Sem fios, WOW Orchestra, Conexões Múltiplas

A união de Quantum Dot e NanoCell

Cena de pó colorido explodindo e sobrepondo-se à tela da TV.

QNED viva e ampliada

Veja cores puras ainda mais intensas

Experimente cores de outro mundo com a potência conjunta de Quantum Dot e NanoCell.

100% de volume de cor

A tecnologia de reprodução de cores certificada da LG QNED oferece cores ricas que permanecem vivas e precisas mesmo em altos níveis de brilho.

A imagem de uma pintura digital intensamente colorida está dividida em dois setores: à esquerda, a imagem tem menos vivacidade; à direita, está mais viva. No canto inferior esquerdo, lê-se “70% de volume de cor”; no canto inferior direito, lê-se “100 de volume de cor”;

Há dois gráficos de distribuição de cores RGB em forma de prisma triangular. No esquerdo, o volume de cor é 70% e, no direito, o volume de cor é 100% e está totalmente distribuído. O texto entre os dois gráficos diz Claro e Escuro.

There is an Intertek certified logo.

*O volume da gama de cores (CGV) da tela equivale ou excede ao CGV do espaço cromático DCI-P3, conforme verificado independentemente pela Intertek.
*O volume de cor de 70% refere-se às TVs LG UHD sem tecnologia NanoCell.
*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

MiniLED

Imagens Incríveis

Milhares de pequenas luzes traseiras preenchem a tela, gerando imagens com detalhes incríveis, mais nítidas e com mais brilho.

O soundbar top de linha digno de acompanhar a melhor TV LG OLED da categoria.

Complete a experiência da sua TV LG com o soundbar que complementa perfeitamente o seu ambiente e sua experiência sonora.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Som deslumbrante que te envolve

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. LG Soundbar y LG TV en una sala de estar tocando una actuación de orquesta. Ondas blancas de gotas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG, los parlantes traseros y un subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar. Aparece una cuadrícula superpuesta sobre la habitación, como un escaneo del espacio. Ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas salen desde la perspectiva frontal de los altavoces traseros.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Sinta o realismo de um panorama de áudio

Canal de Disparo Central

Som envolvente que coloca você no epicentro

O canal de disparo central faz com que o som pareça vir do meio da sua TV LG para uma sensação ainda mais realista.

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*O exposto acima é confirmado através de uma investigação de seus próprios padrões.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

Especificação chave

Ampla Gama de Cores

QNED Cores Pro

Processador

Processador AI α7 Ger6 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1.673 x 963 x 44,9

Peso sem base

41,9

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Ampla Gama de Cores

QNED Cores Pro

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α7 Ger6 4K

Upscaler AI

AI Super Upscaling 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Modo de Imagem

10 modos (Imagem Personalizada, Vivo, Padrão, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Games, Filmmaker Mode, ISF Especialista (Espaço claro, dia), ISF Especialista (Espaço escuro, noite)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1.673 x 963 x 44,9

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1.673 x 1.027 x 359

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1.820 x 1.115 x 200

Base da TV (LxAxP)

1.348 x 359

Peso sem base

41,9

Peso com base

42,9

Peso da embalagem

52,0

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

400 x 400

ÁUDIO

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

CONECTIVIDADE

Entrada HDMI

4ea (suporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS como especificado em HDMI 2.1 (2 portas))

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Sistema Operacional

webOS 23

Especificação chave

Número de canais

5.1.3

Potência de saída

570 W

Dolby Atmos

Sim

DTS:X

Sim

WOW Orquestra

Sim

Principal

1250 x 63 x 135 mm

Subwoofer

201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299946417

EFEITO SONORO

AI Sound Pro

Sim

Padrão

Sim

Música

Sim

Cinema

Sim

Som nítido

Sim

Esportes

Sim

Jogo

Sim

Grave de som / Grave de som +

Sim

ÁUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUÇÃO

Amostragem

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

CONECTIVIDADE

Entrada HDMI

1

Saída HDMI

1

Versão Bluetooth

5.1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Sim

Wi-Fi

Sim

Sinal traseiro sem fio

Sim

Compatívl com Alexa

Sim

Conexão com Spotify

Sim

Conexão Tidal

Sim

AirPlay 2

Sim

Chromecast

Sim

Compatível com Google Home

Sim

óptico

1

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

Passagem

Sim

Passagem (4K)

Sim

taxa de atualização variável / modo de baixa latência

Sim

120Hz

Sim

HDR10

Sim

Dolby Vision

Sim

Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

Sim

Canal de retorno de áudio (e-ARC)

Sim

CEC (Simplink)

Sim

EM GERAL

Número de canais

5.1.3

Números de alto-falantes

11 EA

Potência de saída

570 W

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Sim

Dolby Digital

Sim

DTS Digital Surround

Sim

DTS:X

Sim

AAC

Sim

AAC+

Sim

CONFORTO

Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

Sim

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Sim

Controle do modo de Soundbar

Sim

Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

Sim

WOW Orquestra

Sim

WOW Interface

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Principal

1250 x 63 x 135 mm

Subwoofer

201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

PESO

Principal

5,65 kg

Subwoofer

10,0 kg

Peso bruto

22,2 kg

ACESSÓRIO

Cartão de garantia

Sim

Cabo HDMI

Sim

Suporte para montagem na parede

Sim

Controle remoto

Sim

POTÊNCIA

Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia (Principal)

65 W

Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

40 W

