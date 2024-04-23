Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Smart TV LG QNED85 MiniLed 75” 4K, 2023

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Smart TV LG QNED85 MiniLed 75” 4K, 2023

75QNED85SRA

Smart TV LG QNED85 MiniLed 75” 4K, 2023

(2)
Vista frontal da TV LG QNED com imagem de preenchimento e logotipo do produto sobre si
Members day

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS
A tela ultragrande da QNED é exibida de forma magnífica em ângulos baixos.
Tela ultragrande

Maior do que nunca

Leve a visualização a outro patamar com as cores vivas na tela impressionante da QNED.
Uma pessoa sentada no sofá está curtindo um filme numa grande TV instalada na parede.
Cinema de verdade

Filmes em casa tão bons quanto no cinema

Tenha uma experiência de cinema incrível no conforto de sua casa com a LG QNED.
Há logotipos das plataformas de streaming com cenas correspondentes ao lado de cada um. Há imagens de: Wednesday da Netflix; TED LASSO da Apple TV; Tulsa King da Paramount , Os Anéis de Poder do PRIME VIDEO; TOP GUN da sky showtime; e o leopardo do LG CHANNELS.
Entretenimento

Conteúdo ilimitado sob demanda

Aprecie facilmente o conteúdo das maiores plataformas de streaming diretamente na LG QNED.
Há uma grande TV na parede, na qual vê-se a cena de um jogo de corrida. Na frente da TV, veem-se as mãos e o controle da pessoa que disputa o jogo.
Gameplay Poderosa

Destrave a grandiosidade dos games

Atualize seu setup gamer com uma TV projetada para jogos de próxima geração.
Chamas se acendem ao redor da TV, e dá para ver a tela do jogo Cyberpunk dentro dela. O logotipo GEFORCE NOW está acima da TV.
Jogos na nuvem

Intensifique sua experiência de jogo

A LG QNED traz uma série de novos jogos para você com o GeForce NOW.
Uma caixa de embalagem da QNED está colocada em fundo rosa e verde, e há relva crescendo e borboletas saindo de seu interior.
QNED sustentável

A embalagem que faz a diferença

A embalagem remodelada da LG QNED usa impressão monocromática e caixa reciclável.
Uma TV QNED está posicionada na frente de uma parede vermelha. A imagem na tela mostra um jogo de basquete com dois jogadores disputando a jogada. Logo abaixo, há duas caixas de imagem. A da esquerda diz VRR DESLIGADO e exibe a cena original borrada, enquanto a da direita diz VRR LIGADO e mostra a cena original com nitidez.

Deixe o lag para trás

Com o VRR, você tem jogabilidade rápida e fluida, com menos lag de entrada.
Um homem está de pé numa área externa, com cara de mau. A imagem está dividida em duas. A metade esquerda da imagem parece estar opaca e com cores menos vibrantes, enquanto a metade direita tem aparência mais vibrante e colorida. No canto superior esquerdo, lê-se “convencional”. No canto superior direito, lê-se “HDR 10 PRO”.

Imagem aprimorada por especialistas

O HDR10 Pro usa o Dynamic Tone Mapping para melhorar automaticamente o contraste e a claridade do conteúdo, quadro a quadro.
LG OLED G3 evo está brilhando intensamente em um ambiente escuro. No canto superior direito, há um logotipo para comemorar o 10º aniversário da OLED.
Apresentamos a nova LG OLED evo G3

Nossa OLED com mais brilho

Veja cores ricas, vibrantes e um contraste incrível,
mesmo em ambientes bem iluminados.

A união de Quantum Dot e NanoCell

QNED viva e ampliada

Veja cores puras ainda mais intensas

Experimente cores de outro mundo com a potência conjunta de Quantum Dot e NanoCell.

Cena de pó colorido explodindo e sobrepondo-se à tela da TV.

Precision Dimming e Ultracontraste

Cores extraordinárias

A LG QNED usa poderosos algoritmos de aprendizagem profunda para melhorar a taxa de contraste e aprimorar o brilho, a fim de deixar as imagens mais nítidas e naturais.

Há duas telas de TV: uma à esquerda e outra à direita. Há imagens idênticas do mesmo cristal colorido em cada TV. A imagem da esquerda está um pouco pálida, enquanto a da direita está muito vívida. A TV da direita tem a imagem de um chip de processador no canto inferior esquerdo da tela.

*O modelo QNED85 tem Pecision Dimming.
*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

Processador α7 AI 4K Gen6

Assuma o controle da qualidade

O processador α7 AI 4K Gen6, nosso modelo mais avançado até agora, oferece uma experiência verdadeiramente poderosa e sob medida para atender às suas preferências.

O chipset parece estar ativado.

*O modelo QNED85 tem processador α7 AI 4K Gen6.

AI Picture Pro

Com o AI Picture Pro, está mais fácil do que nunca obter imagens perfeitas. Aprimorado, o recurso AI Super Upscaling usa inteligência artificial para analisar o conteúdo de baixa resolução e recuperar as informações perdidas, garantindo perfeição em tudo que você assiste.

A imagem de um girassol é mostrada em duas versões numa tela dividida. A imagem direita, com AI Picture Pro ativado, aparece mais brilhante e definida.

*O modelo QNED85 tem AI Picture Pro.
*O modelo QNED85 tem AI Super Upscaling.
*O AI Picture Pro não funcionará com nenhum conteúdo protegido por direitos autorais nos serviços OTT.
*Convencional refere-se às TVs UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.
*A qualidade da imagem do conteúdo redimensionado varia de acordo com a resolução da fonte.
*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

Alt text

AI Sound Pro

Usando dados de áudio de aprendizagem profunda, o processador reconhece vozes, efeitos sonoros e frequências de áudio, permitindo otimizar o som com base no tipo de conteúdo assistido para obter um som imersivo aprimorado.

O AI Sound Pro está ativado, e a imagem exibida simula um ambiente sendo preenchido por efeitos sonoros.

*Os modelos QNED85/80/75 possuem conversão em surround 5.1.2.

Alt text

Tenha um entretenimento completo com um som superior

Soundbar LG

A combinação perfeita para o seu entretenimento

As Soundbars LG foram projetadas para funcionar perfeitamente com sua TV LG, integrando-se para criar uma experiência de entretenimento perfeita.

A combinação perfeita é mostrada por meio de um close-up da TV e da soundbar correspondente.

*O compartilhamento de modo de áudio pode variar conforme o modelo da TV.
*A versão do processador AI varia conforme o modelo da TV.
*O controle de modo pode variar entre os modelos de sound bar.
*O uso do controle remoto da TV LG é limitado a apenas algumas funções.

*Este recurso é suportado apenas nos modelos de TV 2023. O suporte varia segundo o modelo.
*O suporte ao recurso varia conforme o modelo de Soundbar LG.

ThinQ AI e webOS

Funções inteligentes para você

Traga praticidade à sua TV com alertas personalizados, recomendações customizadas e muito mais. Recursos inteligentes como a tela inicial totalmente nova proporcionam uma experiência de visualização mais ágil e intuitiva.

*A disponibilidade pode ser diferente de acordo com a região ou país.
**Os serviços OTT requerem assinaturas separadas.

Meu perfil
Crie perfis individuais para cada membro da família, tenha recomendações personalizadas de conteúdo e acesso rápido aos aplicativos usados com mais frequência.
*Pode haver redução ou limitação de conteúdo dependendo da região e da conectividade de rede.
*É possível criar um número ilimitado de perfis, mas a tela inicial só exibirá até 10 deles.

Alt text

Quick Card
Acesse com facilidade e rapidez os aplicativos e conteúdos que lhe são mais importantes! Dá até para editar os Quick Cards para diferentes perfis de usuário, garantindo que seu conteúdo favorito fique sempre à mão.

AI Concierge

Seu curador pessoal de conteúdo

Receba recomendações sob medida para você. O AI Concierge recomenda palavras-chave relacionadas ou em alta, com base no histórico de pesquisa específico do seu reconhecimento de voz, para você acessar mais daquilo que adora.

O rosto de um homem é exibido na tela da TV, e as palavras-chave recomendadas são exibidas perto dele.

* A disponibilidade do serviço pode variar conforme a região e a série.
*Só é possível fornecer palavras-chave personalizadas em países que oferecem suporte a NPL no idioma nativo.

Amazon Alexa, AirPlay e HomeKit
Desfrute de conexão perfeita e controle fácil de sua TV LG com suporte para
serviços como Amazon Alexa integrada, Apple Airplay, HomeKit e Matter.

Logotipo Matter

* Os serviços e recursos compatíveis com 'Matter' podem variar dependendo dos dispositivos conectados. A conexão inicial para ThinQ e Matter deve ser por meio do aplicativo móvel ThinQ.
*Apple, o logotipo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc., registradas nos EUA e em outros países.
*Os menus e aplicativos suportados podem variar por país.
*A disponibilidade do Comando de Voz pode variar por produto e país.
**Os menus exibidos podem ser diferentes dependendo da versão.
*O suporte para AirPlay 2 e HomeKit pode variar de acordo com a região.
*O suporte para Amazon Alexa pode variar de acordo com o idioma e a região.

Alt text

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.
*Convencional refere-se às TVs UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.

FILMMAKER Mode
Veja os filmes com imagens fiéis à concepção do diretor com o FILMMAKER MODE™. Este modo preserva as cores, configurações e taxas de quadros originais para trazer a visão original do diretor até você.

Um diretor de cinema está editando algo em um grande monitor de TV. A tela da TV mostra um guindaste de torre num céu arroxeado. O logotipo FILMMAKER Mode está colocado no canto inferior direito.

*O suporte ao FILMMAKER Mode pode variar por país.

Alt text

*Necessário assinatura do serviço da Netflix, Apple TV e Paramount .
*O conteúdo e a disponibilidade dos aplicativos podem variar por país ou região. Necessário assinatura separada para Disney . (c) 2022 Disney e suas entidades relacionadas.
*Apple, o logotipo Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registradas nos EUA e em outros países.
*Apple TV e/ou determinados conteúdos podem não estar disponíveis em todas as regiões.
*Amazon, Prime Video e todos os logotipos relacionados são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou de suas afiliadas. Taxa de assinante Amazon Prime e/ou Prime Video aplicável. Consulte primevideo.com/terms para detalhes.
*Os serviços suportados podem diferir por país.

Painel e Otimizador de jogos
O otimizador de jogos mantém todas as suas configurações de jogo em um menu fácil de usar, enquanto o novo painel de jogos oferece acesso rápido às suas configurações atuais.

Imagem do painel exibida na tela do jogo: sua paleta mostra ícones de status do jogo, modo escuro, App on App, otimizador de jogos, todas as configurações e guia do usuário.

*A disponibilidade das atualizações de software pode variar dependendo do modelo e da região.
*Os itens no otimizador de jogo podem variar conforme a série.
*O Painel de Jogo fica ativo somente quando “Otimizador de Jogo” e “Painel de Jogo” estão ATIVADOS.

Alt text

4K a 120Hz, ALLM, eARC
Jogue em outro nível com gráficos suaves e sincronizados. Reduza o desfoque e a duplicação com 4K a 120 Hz, além de ALLM e eARC para atender às mais recentes especificações HDMI 2.1.

A imagem de um avião de combate vermelho está dividida em duas: a metade esquerda parece menos colorida e um pouco mais escura, enquanto a metade direita é mais brilhante e colorida. No canto superior esquerdo da imagem, está escrito Convencional e, no canto superior direito, está o logotipo LG QNED.

*Convencional refere-se às TVs UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.
*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

Alt text

HGiG
A LG tem parceria com alguns dos maiores nomes da indústria de jogos para trazer a você os mais recentes jogos HDR com o máximo de realismo e imersão.

A imagem mostra uma mulher segurando uma arma, com o rosto totalmente coberto por uma máscara. A metade esquerda da imagem é pálida e com menos cor, e a metade direita é comparativamente mais colorida.

*O HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas dos segmentos de jogos e telas de TV que se reúne para especificar e disponibilizar diretrizes para melhorar as experiências de jogo dos consumidores em HDR.
*O suporte a HGiG pode variar por país.
*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

Alt text

*As parcerias suportadas podem diferir por país.
*Requer assinatura não inclusa na compra do produto.

*O conteúdo na caixa pode variar conforme o modelo ou país.

100% de volume de cor
A tecnologia de reprodução de cores certificada da LG QNED oferece cores ricas que permanecem vivas e precisas mesmo em altos níveis de brilho.

A imagem de uma pintura digital intensamente colorida está dividida em dois setores: à esquerda, a imagem tem menos vivacidade; à direita, está mais viva. No canto inferior esquerdo, lê-se “70% de volume de cor”; no canto inferior direito, lê-se “100 de volume de cor”;

Há dois gráficos de distribuição de cores RGB em forma de prisma triangular. No esquerdo, o volume de cor é 70% e, no direito, o volume de cor é 100% e está totalmente distribuído. O texto entre os dois gráficos diz Claro e Escuro.

There is an Intertek certified logo.

*O volume da gama de cores (CGV) da tela equivale ou excede ao CGV do espaço cromático DCI-P3, conforme verificado independentemente pela Intertek.
*O volume de cor de 70% refere-se às TVs LG UHD sem tecnologia NanoCell.
*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

There is an Intertek certified logo.

MiniLED

Imagens Incríveis

Milhares de pequenas luzes traseiras preenchem a tela, gerando imagens com detalhes incríveis, mais nítidas e com mais brilho.
Milhões de tons de cinza

Detalhes dinâmicos

Um milhão de gradações dinâmicas proporcionam qualidade de imagem 64 vezes melhor do que antes. Desfrute de um melhor detalhamento nas sombras e definição acentuada nas áreas escuras.

Na tela dividida, vê-se um homem olhando para um monitor numa sala escura. A diferença na qualidade da imagem entre os lados esquerdo e direito é comparada.

*Convencional refere-se às TVs UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.
*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

*Os modelos QNED85/80 cotam com AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Os modelos QNED85/80 possuem VRR.
*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

Multi View

*A disponibilidade de combinação de aplicativos/entradas pode variar dependendo do serviço.
*As configurações de imagem/som em ambas as telas são iguais.

Uma mulher está sentada no braço do sofá, segurando um laptop e olhando para a TV. Na grande tela da TV, é possível ver quatro pessoas participando de uma videoconferência.

*A LG Smart Cam é vendida separadamente.

Uma mulher está sentada no braço do sofá, segurando um laptop e olhando para a TV. Na grande tela da TV, é possível ver quatro pessoas participando de uma videoconferência.

AI Picture Wizard

Imagem personalizada para você

AI Picture Wizard analisa 85 milhões de configurações potenciais para encontrar os melhores ajustes possíveis, além de examinar as preferências de cor dos espectadores para fornecer configurações de exibição personalizadas.

*Imagem meramente ilustrativa

 

Side By Side

Picture In Picture

Monitor Duplo

Side By Side

Diversifique sua tela. Com o Side by Side, você desfruta de uma ampla gama de conteúdos com duas telas ao mesmo tempo

Picture In Picture

Com o Picture in Picture, você pode ficar de olho em si e no conteúdo. Basta conectar-se via Smart Cam e conferir seu desempenho durante os treinos em casa.

Monitor Duplo

Descubra outras maneiras de trabalhar com o modo de entrada dupla. Consulte e acesse materiais de maneira prática a partir de duas entradas HDMI, simultaneamente, para criar uma área de trabalho insuperável.
Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Ampla Gama de Cores

    QNED Cores Pro

  • Processador

    Processador AI α7 Ger6 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1.673 x 963 x 44,9

  • Peso sem base

    41,9

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

  • Ampla Gama de Cores

    QNED Cores Pro

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

  • Processador

    Processador AI α7 Ger6 4K

  • Upscaler AI

    AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Modo de Imagem

    10 modos (Imagem Personalizada, Vivo, Padrão, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Games, Filmmaker Mode, ISF Especialista (Espaço claro, dia), ISF Especialista (Espaço escuro, noite)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

  • Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1.673 x 963 x 44,9

  • Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

    1.673 x 1.027 x 359

  • Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

    1.820 x 1.115 x 200

  • Base da TV (LxAxP)

    1.348 x 359

  • Peso sem base

    41,9

  • Peso com base

    42,9

  • Peso da embalagem

    52,0

  • Suporte Vesa (LxA)

    400 x 400

ÁUDIO

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sim (2 Way Playback)

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Entrada HDMI

    4ea (suporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS como especificado em HDMI 2.1 (2 portas))

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Sistema Operacional

    webOS 23

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato