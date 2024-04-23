Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Soundbar LG S90TY – 570W RMS, Dolby Atmos, 5.1.3 Canais, DTS:X, AI Room Calibration Pro, AI Sound Pro, Sem fios, WOW Orchestra, Conexões Múltiplas

S90TY

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto que figura a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación exacta.

O soundbar top de linha digno de acompanhar a melhor TV LG OLED da categoria.

Complete a experiência da sua TV LG com o soundbar que complementa perfeitamente o seu ambiente e sua experiência sonora.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Som deslumbrante que te envolve

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. LG Soundbar y LG TV en una sala de estar tocando una actuación de orquesta. Ondas blancas de gotas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG, los parlantes traseros y un subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar. Aparece una cuadrícula superpuesta sobre la habitación, como un escaneo del espacio. Ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas salen desde la perspectiva frontal de los altavoces traseros.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Sinta o realismo de um panorama de áudio

Canal de Disparo Central

Som envolvente que coloca você no epicentro

O canal de disparo central faz com que o som pareça vir do meio da sua TV LG para uma sensação ainda mais realista.

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*O exposto acima é confirmado através de uma investigação de seus próprios padrões.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

Dolby Atmos

Sua noite de filme se torna uma noite de cinema com Dolby Atmos

Mergulho em cada cena com o som claro, realista e envolvente digno de cinema do Dolby Atmos.

Um filme é reproduzido numa LG OLED TV e LG Soundbar num moderno apartamento urbano numa vista lateral. Contas brancas representando ondas sonoras projetam-se para cima e para baixo a partir do Soundbar e da TV, criando uma cúpula de som no espaço. Logotipo Dolby Atmos Logotipo DTS X

"*Dolby e Dolby Vision são marcas registradas da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**O símbolo duplo D é uma marca registrada da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation."

***Imagens de tela simuladas.

Som Espacial de Nível Triplo

Uma camada virtual que cria um som realista

O som espacial de nível triplo adiciona uma camada virtual para criar uma cúpula sonora ao seu redor, entregando um som mais rico.

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*O som espacial de nível triplo está disponível nos modos Cinema e AI Sound Pro.

**A camada intermediária é criada usando o canal de alto-falante do Soundbar. O som dos alto-falantes frontais e superiores são sintetizados para construir um campo sonoro. Se não houver alto-falante traseiro, o campo traseiro não poderá ser criado.

***Imagens de tela simuladas.

****Se não houver alto-falante traseiro, o campo traseiro não poderá ser criado.

Som Surround de 5.1.3 canais

Som hipnotizante de todas as direções

Eleve a experiência sonora ao assistir TV com um som surround de 570W RMS, 5.1.3 canais, um subwoofer, alto-falantes traseiros de alta potência e a excelência envolvente do Dolby Atmos e DTS:X.

LG TV, LG Soundbar, alto-falantes traseiros e um subwoofer estão na sala de um arranha-céu, tocando uma apresentação musical. Ondas sonoras brancas compostas por gotículas se projetam da barra de som e dos alto-falantes traseiros, circulando pelo sofá e pela área de estar. Um subwoofer está criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. Logotipo Dolby Atmos Logotipo DTS X

*Dolby e Dolby Vision são marcas registradas da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**O símbolo duplo D é uma marca registrada da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imagens de tela simuladas.

Soundbar LG que completa a sua experiência com TVs LG

En la pantalla se reproduce un acogedor concierto en un salón. El menú de la interfaz WOW aparece como una superposición y el usuario navega a la configuración de la barra de sonido

WOW Interface

Simplicidad al alcance de tus manos

Accede a  WOW Interface a través de tu TV LG para un control claro y simple de tu  barra de sonido, como cambiar modos de sonido,  perfiles y acceder a otras funciones útiles, incluso mientras disfrutas de tu película favorita.

LG TV, LG Soundbar e um subwoofer estão em uma sala de estar reproduzindo uma apresentação musical. Gotas brancas criam ondas de som que disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som e são projetadas na TV. Um subwoofer está criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

WOW Orchestra

Um dueto entre seu soundbar LG e sua TV LG

O som, o alcance e as qualidades tonais únicas do seu soundbar LG e da sua TV LG unem-se em harmonia para uma experiência sonora envolvente e impactante.

Close de um LG Soundbar abaixo de uma TV LG. Um símbolo de conectividade está entre o LG Soundbar e uma TV LG, mostrando a operação sem fio do WOWCAST.

Pronto para WOWCAST

Assista TV sem aquela poluição de fios te atrapalhando

WOWCAST permite conectar seu soundbar LG à sua TV LG sem necessidade de fios e desbloqueia suporte de áudio multicanal sem perdas.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O uso do controle remoto da sua TV LG é limitado apenas a determinados recursos.

***TVs compatíveis com WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. As TVs compatíveis com FHD 63 podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento.

****TVs compatíveis com WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. As TVs compatíveis podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento. Suporte QNED 80 limitado aos modelos 2022 e 2023.

*****Observe que os serviços podem não estar disponíveis no momento da compra. É necessária uma conexão de rede para atualizações.

******O WOW Interface pode variar dependendo do modelo da barra de som.

O som inteligente que conhece o seu gosto

AI Room Calibration Pro

Em sintonia com o seu ambiente e sem distorções

O soundbar examina a sala para encontrar você e seus alto-falantes traseiros e, independentemente do posicionamento, ajusta as diferenças de volume e o tempo de atraso para uma experiência auditiva sincronizada que vem do fundo da sala.

Un área gris cálida con fines de diseño.

*AI Room Calibration Pro é uma tecnologia de ajuste automático de som que compensa o ambiente em que o Soundbar é colocado usando algoritmos que melhoram o desempenho sonoro.

** Suporta alto-falantes traseiros incluídos (6 canais) e opcionais (2 canais), e não há diferença na calibração com base no número de canais (incluído e opcional calibram a mesma diferença de nível de ganho e atraso).

***Opera com o antigo algoritmo '23 quando os alto-falantes traseiros não estão conectados.

****Ao configurar os alto-falantes traseiros, o AI Room Calibration Pro pode ser realizado por meio do aplicativo LG Soundbar.

*****Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Uma atualização de software pode ser necessária. É necessária uma conexão de rede para a atualização.

******Imagens de tela simuladas.

Experiência Sonora Multi-Canal

Sinta essa maravilha sonora vasta e expressiva

O soundbar LG converte áudio básico de 2 canais em áudio multicanal para um som profundo que ressoa em seu ambiente.

Un área gris cálida con fines de diseño.

Um LG Soundbar, uma TV LG e um subwoofer estão em um apartamento moderno na cidade. O LG Soundbar emite três ramos de ondas sonoras, feitos de gotículas brancas que flutuam na parte inferior do chão. Ao lado do Soundbar há um subwoofer, criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

Um LG Soundbar, uma TV LG e um subwoofer estão em um apartamento moderno na cidade. O LG Soundbar emite três ramos de ondas sonoras, feitos de gotículas brancas que flutuam na parte inferior do chão. Mais ondas sonoras de gotas brancas disparam da parte superior da barra de som. Ao lado do Soundbar há um subwoofer, criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. Como um todo, eles criam um efeito de cúpula em toda a sala.

Multicanal

*O algoritmo de mixagem inteligente aplica o som para cada canal nos modos AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game e Sports.

**A experiência de áudio multicanal opera por meio de um algoritmo de mixagem inteligente. Este algoritmo não se aplica ao modo padrão ou aos modos de música. Bass Blast não usa o algoritmo de mixagem inteligente, mas copia informações de 2 canais e as envia para todos os canais.

***Imagens de tela simuladas.

AI Sound Pro

Todo estilo e gênero de conteúdo soando bem

AI Sound Pro categoriza diferentes sons em efeitos, músicas e vozes e, em seguida, aplica as configurações ideais para criar a experiência de áudio ideal.

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG, altavoces traseros y un subwoofer están en el salón de un rascacielos, reproduciendo una actuación musical. Ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido, formando un bucle alrededor del sofá. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Funciona em harmonia com seus favoritos

Sua Gameplay mais Intensa

Som sincronizado com cada frame

Libere entradas da sua TV e conecte seu console ao soundbar LG sem comprometer o desempenho gráfico. O suporte VRR/ALLM garante jogos sem interrupções e com baixo atraso de entrada.

LG Soundbar e LG TV são exibidos juntos. Um jogo de carros de corrida é exibido na tela.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**TV, barra de som e console devem suportar VRR/ALLM.

*** Passagem VRR limitada a conteúdo de 60 Hz.

****Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Uma atualização de software pode ser necessária. É necessária uma conexão de rede para a atualização.

*****HDCP 2.3 suporta conteúdo com resolução 4K. O suporte a 120 Hz varia de acordo com o dispositivo, com suporte até YCbCr4:2:0 para 4K.

Streaming HD

Transmissões em HD Impressionante

Transmita de suas plataformas favoritas sem compactação através do suporte HD sem perdas para Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect e Chromecast.

*A disponibilidade do conteúdo e do aplicativo pode variar de acordo com o país ou região.

**Assinaturas separadas necessárias para serviços OTT.

***Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Uma atualização de software pode ser necessária. É necessária uma conexão de rede para a atualização.

Compatibilidade

Use a plataform de sua escolha

Soundbars LG agora têm compatibilidade para funcionar com mais serviços de IA. Você pode controlar facilmente o soundbar LG com a plataforma de sua escolha.

*Alguns recursos exigem assinatura ou conta de terceiros.

**Google é uma marca registrada da Google LLC e o Google Assistant não está disponível em determinados idiomas e países.

***Amazon, Alexa e todas as marcas relacionadas são marcas registradas da Amazon.com, Inc. ou de suas afiliadas.

****Apple, o logotipo da Apple e Apple AirPlay 2 são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registradas nos EUA e em outros países.

*****Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Uma atualização de software pode ser necessária. É necessária uma conexão de rede para a atualização.

Som nítido para um planeta limpo

Reciclado por Dentro

Partes internas feitas com plástico reciclado

O soundbar LG usa plástico reciclado nas partes superior e inferior. Prova de que estamos adotando uma abordagem mais ecológica na produção de soundbars.

Há uma perspectiva frontal da barra de som atrás e uma representação em estrutura de metal da barra de som na frente. Uma observação inclinada da parte traseira da estrutura metálica da barra de som com as palavras “Plástico Reciclado” indicando a borda da estrutura.

*As certificações exatas podem variar de acordo com o modelo da barra de som.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

***O uso de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar de acordo com o modelo.

Reciclado por Fora

Tecido feito com garrafas plásticas

Todos os soundbars LG são cuidadosamente projetados para garantir uma alta porcentagem de materiais recuperados. O 'Global Recycled Standard' certifica que o tecido de poliéster é feito de garrafas plásticas.

Um pictograma mostra garrafas plásticas com a palavra "garrafas plásticas" embaixo. Uma seta à direita aponta para um símbolo de reciclagem com a frase "Renascido como Jersey de Poliéster" abaixo. Uma seta à direita aponta para a parte esquerda de uma barra de som LG com a frase “LG Soundbar com tecido reciclado” abaixo.

*As certificações exatas podem variar de acordo com o modelo do soundbar.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

***O uso de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar de acordo com o modelo.

Embalagem de Celulose

Embalagem feita de celulose reciclada

O LG Soundbar foi certificado pela SGS como Produto Ecológico devido a uma mudança na embalagem interna de espuma EPS (isopor) e sacolas plásticas para celulose moldada reciclada — uma alternativa ecologicamente correta que ainda protege o produto.

A embalagem do LG Soundbar tem um fundo bege com árvores ilustradas. Logotipo da Energy Star Logotipo do produto ecológico do GV

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Número de canais

    5.1.3

  • Potência de saída

    570 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • DTS:X

    Sim

  • WOW Orquestra

    Sim

  • Principal

    1250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    7893299946417

EFEITO SONORO

  • AI Sound Pro

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

  • Música

    Sim

  • Cinema

    Sim

  • Som nítido

    Sim

  • Esportes

    Sim

  • Jogo

    Sim

  • Grave de som / Grave de som +

    Sim

ÁUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUÇÃO

  • Amostragem

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Entrada HDMI

    1

  • Saída HDMI

    1

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Sim

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim

  • Sinal traseiro sem fio

    Sim

  • Compatívl com Alexa

    Sim

  • Conexão com Spotify

    Sim

  • Conexão Tidal

    Sim

  • AirPlay 2

    Sim

  • Chromecast

    Sim

  • Compatível com Google Home

    Sim

  • óptico

    1

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

  • Passagem

    Sim

  • Passagem (4K)

    Sim

  • taxa de atualização variável / modo de baixa latência

    Sim

  • 120Hz

    Sim

  • HDR10

    Sim

  • Dolby Vision

    Sim

  • Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

    Sim

  • Canal de retorno de áudio (e-ARC)

    Sim

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Sim

EM GERAL

  • Número de canais

    5.1.3

  • Números de alto-falantes

    11 EA

  • Potência de saída

    570 W

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • Dolby Digital

    Sim

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Sim

  • DTS:X

    Sim

  • AAC

    Sim

  • AAC+

    Sim

CONFORTO

  • Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

    Sim

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Sim

  • Controle do modo de Soundbar

    Sim

  • Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

    Sim

  • WOW Orquestra

    Sim

  • WOW Interface

    Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

  • Principal

    1250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    5,65 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10,0 kg

  • Peso bruto

    22,2 kg

ACESSÓRIO

  • Cartão de garantia

    Sim

  • Cabo HDMI

    Sim

  • Suporte para montagem na parede

    Sim

  • Controle remoto

    Sim

POTÊNCIA

  • Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energia (Principal)

    65 W

  • Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

    40 W

