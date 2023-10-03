About Cookies on This Site

50" UT570H Series UHD TV for Hospitality & Healthcare with Pro:Centric Direct, Pro:Idoim, EZ-Manager & USB Data Cloning

50UT570H9UA

50UT570H9UA

50” UT570H Series UHD TV for Hospitality & Healthcare with Pro:Centric Direct, Pro:Idoim, EZ-Manager & USB Data Cloning

(3)
Pro:Centric Enhanced Hospitality UHD TV with b-LAN

Pro:Centric Enhanced Hospitality UHD TV with b-LAN

The UT570H Series features UHD resolution that creates vivid details and a virtually flawless picture. The UT570H features Pro:Centric and Pro:Idiom technologies that allows for easy management, configuration and updates to guest room TVs via a centralized management system.
4K Resolution
PICTURE QUALITY

4K Resolution

UHD is the future of digital pictures, delivering a higher resolution four times than that of full HD. The stunning 8.3 million pixels offers a flawless picture quality and incredibly vivid detail.
4K Upscaler
PICTURE QUALITY

4K Upscaler

Enjoy Full HD content in 4K UHD quality. The 4K Upscaler automatically upgrades Full HD content to UHD through a simple six-step upscaling processes.
Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP-network-based remote management. With the solution, users can easily edit the user interface, provide customized service and manage all TVs efficiently.

* Actual Ul may differ
* When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, it is able to have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure.

Pro:Idiom

Pro:Idiom

DRM (Digital Right Management) technology unlocks access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high value digital contents.
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi languages

39 languages including Hebrew, Arabic and Farsi, and language alignment are supported, making your guest's stay a more comfortable one.
Basic
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Basic & Easy Templates

Pro:Centric Application (PCA) provides one Basic & Easy Template. making a total of three templates, that customers can select according to their preference.
Customizable Template
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Customizable Template & Page

Choose an alternative look & feel template based on your preference, and edit multiple sections with 40 pages of billboards by yourself with the web based tool. (Max. 15 pages / section Available)
Multi Channel Spooling
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi Channel Spooling

Operation of up to 8 hotel channels (22 sub-channels) can offer various information and added services.
Commercial Swivel Stand
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Commercial Swivel Stand

Expand the range of comfort for the guests with a commercial grade stand by allowing them to watch a TV from any angle.
EZ-Manager
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

EZ-Manager

EzManager provides a convenient installation function to automatically set settings for the Pro:Centric TV without any extra configuration. Auto-installation requires 1~3 minutes, while manual installation requires 3~5 minutes.
Instant On
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.
USB Data Cloning
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. No need to set up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB in one display, data will be distributed to other displays through a USB plug-in.
IR Out   
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

IR Out   

Using the interactive set-top-box, all LG TVs can be controlled with a single remote.
RS-232C
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

RS-232C

Via the TV's RS-232C port, remotely control power and volume settings at the same time.
All Spec

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric V

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

300 x 300mm

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

YES (Need Stand)

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.8M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Typ)

129W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption(Max)

157W

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

50

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1325 x 810 x 200mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1130 x 663 x 86.3mm

Weight in Shipping

18.3kg

Weight without Stand

11.5kg

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1130 x 722 x 303mm

Weight with Stand

14.5kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, MPI)

Multi IR Code

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

b-LAN

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Line Out)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

One Channel Map

YES (LCM)

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

1 Pole (Swivel)

Tool Name

UM73

SMART FUNCTION

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

webOS version

webOS 4.5

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

NTP sync timer

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

YES

MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 ( RJP Interface, Pro:Centric)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

AV In

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

YES

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

