* Actual Ul may differ
* When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, it is able to have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure.
All Spec
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric V
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
200 x 200mm
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
Safety
-
UL
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.8M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
NTSC
-
Digital
-
ATSC / Clear QAM
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
300 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
43
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
99W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
125W
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
14.0/14.0/14.0/20.2mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
15.5/15.5/15.5/21.7mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1147 x 660 x 190mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
973 x 572 x 85mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
14.0kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
8.0kg
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
973 x 626 x 303mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
11.2kg
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, MPI)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
b-LAN
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Line Out)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES (LCM)
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 ( RJP Interface, Pro:Centric)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (1ea / 2.0)
-
AV In
-
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
Front Color
-
Ceramic Black
-
Stand Type
-
1 Pole (Swivel)
-
Tool Name
-
UM73
-
HDMI-ARC
-
YES (HDMI2)
-
webOS version
-
webOS 4.5
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (2 Video)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
