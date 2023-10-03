About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32" Healthcare TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

32" Healthcare TV

32LT572MBUC

32" Healthcare TV

(2)

UL-Listed Healthcare TVs

 The LT572M Hospital TV series provides advanced technology in a cost-effective solution designed for patients and staff. All features, including Pillow Speaker support and Hospital UL Certification, are designed for patient-centered care, meeting the individual's specific needs in the environment.

FEATURES FOR HOSPITAL ENVIRONMENT

Pillow Speaker Ready

Audio and Video can be controlled directly by a pillow speaker for patient convenience

Reliable Nurse call system

Improve patient care and staff response with this reliable nurse call system by Pillow speaker

UL Hospital Grade Listed

LT572M series is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment capable of withstanding heavy use thanks to the feature.

Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi languages

39 languages including Hebrew, Arabic and Farsi, and language alignment are supported, making your guests stay a more comfortable one.
Basic & Easy Templates1
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Basic & Easy Templates

Pro:Centric Application (PCA) provides one Basic & Easy Template. Making a total of three templates, that customers can select according to their preference.
Customizable Template & Page1
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Customizable Template & Page

Choose an alternative look & feel template based on your preference, and edit multiple sections with 40 pages of billboards by yourself with the web based tool. (Max. 15 pages / section Available)
Multi Channel Spooling1
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi Channel Spooling

Operation of up to 8 hotel channels (22 sub-channels) can offer various information and added services.
EzManager1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

EzManager

EzManager provides convenient installation function that helps to set up Pro:Centric TV settings automatically without extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1~3 minutes while manual installation requires 3~5 minutes.
USB Cloning1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

USB Cloning

Clone all commercial TVs with stonishing speed and ease. The USB Cloning feature allows you to simply copy the TV settings to all TVs using a USB memory device.
IR Out 1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

IR Out   

Using the interactive set-top-box, all LG TVs can be controlled with a single remote.
Instant On1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.
Welcome Screen 1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Welcome Screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
External Speaker Out1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience by adding an additional speaker. Guests listen to and control the TV audio from anywhere in the business areas, including restrooms.

* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / ioS based Mobile Device

Print

All Spec

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric V

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.8M / Angle Type)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

200 x 200mm

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL Hospital

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Typ)

34.4W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption(Max)

43W

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

240 nit

Resolution

HD (1,366 x 768)

Size (Inch)

32

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

812 x 510 x 142mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

739 x 441 x 84mm

Weight in Shipping

7.35kg

Weight without Stand

4.85kg

Weight with Stand

6.05kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, MPI)

Multi IR Code

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

b-LAN

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

NO (Non-Smart)

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Pillow Speaker

YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

10W

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

YES

MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

AV In

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

YES

TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

YES

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (Phone jack)

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

No Stand (Wall Mount Only)

Tool Name

LJ61

What people are saying