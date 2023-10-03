32" Healthcare TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pillow Speaker Ready
Audio and Video can be controlled directly by a pillow speaker for patient convenience
Reliable Nurse call system
Improve patient care and staff response with this reliable nurse call system by Pillow speaker
UL Hospital Grade Listed
LT572M series is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment capable of withstanding heavy use thanks to the feature.
* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / ioS based Mobile Device
All Spec
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric V
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.8M / Angle Type)
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
NTSC
-
Digital
-
ATSC / Clear QAM
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
200 x 200mm
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
Safety
-
UL Hospital
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
34.4W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
43W
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
240 nit
-
Resolution
-
HD (1,366 x 768)
-
Size (Inch)
-
32
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
812 x 510 x 142mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
739 x 441 x 84mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
7.35kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
4.85kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
6.05kg
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, MPI)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
b-LAN
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
NO (Non-Smart)
-
Pillow Speaker
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
10W
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (1ea / 2.0)
-
AV In
-
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)
-
YES
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (Phone jack)
-
Front Color
-
Ceramic Black
-
Stand Type
-
No Stand (Wall Mount Only)
-
Tool Name
-
LJ61
