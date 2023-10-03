About Cookies on This Site

Front view with infill image

LG webOS TV Signage with Multiple Use

A TV is placed on the hotel’s wall and various menu items such as an app list are displayed on its screen.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

A man is managing several displays at once in his office using an LG SuperSign Control+ solution.

Easy Group Control

The LN340C supports SuperSign Control+ Free version which can manage up to 100 displays through a single account and server. Power, volume, and scheduling can be remotely adjusted, and firmware updates supported.

A TV is easily set up by copying pre-stored information onto a USB.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

* USB is not provided by LG. FAT32 or NTFS formatting is recommended.

The LG TV Signage, windows, and lights are all connected to the controller placed on the desk.

Compatibility with AV Control Systems

The LN340C has Crestron Connected® Certification, a function that is dedicated to meeting room and that meets the growing need in corporate meeting space market.

* It is a network based control system. Available AV control systems may differ by regions.

The TV is on when there's an HDMI signal, and it is off when there's no signal.

Display Power Management

DPM (Display Power Management) can be configured to be On only when there is a TV signal present to manage power efficiently.

There's a calendar icon on the TV screen.

On/Off Time Setting

Create your own time scheduler of your Commercial TV. Once you set opening / closing hours and holidays, the TV will turn on/off according to work schedule.

A TV is making sounds in one space, and a man and a woman are listening the sound of TV through external speakers in another space.

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience with an additional speaker (sold separately). Guests can listen to the TV audio from other rooms within their suite, not only the room where the TV is located.

* Use only with the 3 pole 3.5 mm stereo jack when connecting external speakers.
Print

All Spec

INFO

Category

Commercial lite

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

webOS 22

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

Control / Control Plus

YES

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

200 x 200mm

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Max)

49W

Power Consumption(Typ)

37.1W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.8M, Angle Type)

Remote type

L-Con

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM / VSB

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

240 nit

Resolution

HD (1,366 x 768)

Size (Inch)

32

AUDIO (SOUND)

LG Sound Sync

YES(Optical)

Speaker (Audio Output)

10W

CONNECTIVITIES

AV In

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

YES (SNMP&MHEG)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

812 x 142 x 510mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

739 x 441 x 84mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

739 x 168 x 472mm

Weight in Shipping

6.1kg

Weight without Stand

4.85kg

Weight with Stand

4.9kg

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

Crestron Certi. Compatibility

YES

DPM (Digital Power Management)

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

Time scheduler

YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

Energy Saving mode

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C)

Lock mode

YES

Multi IR Code

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Auto playback / playback+

YES (USB Auto playback)

USB Cloning

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Welcome Video

YES

WOL

YES

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

2 Pole

Tool Name

LJ61

